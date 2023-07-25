- Home
Pepper's Cocina Mexicana y Tequila Bar
530 Centre St
Amelia Island, FL 32034
Full Menu
Appetizers
Empanadas De Cangrejo
Crabmeat and pico de gallo, lightly fried served with guacamole
Flautas
Shredded chicken or spicy chipotle pork, corn tortillas, deep-fried. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, homemade guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco
Small Fresh Guacamole
Large Fresh Guacamole
Small Homemade Queso Dip
Large Homemade Queso Dip
Refill Chips n Salsa
Nachos
Quesadillas
Mexicana Quesadilla
Char-grilled chicken or steak, sautéed poblano peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella
Mexicana Vegetarian Quesadilla
Spinach, sautéed poblano peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella
Hawaiana Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, special homemade and pineapple sauce
Cheese Quesadilla
House Specials
Sizzling Fajitas
Sautéed onion, poblano pepper. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade guacamole, flour or corn tortillas, rice, your choice of black or refried beans
Double Sizzling Fajitas
Sautéed onion, poblano pepper. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade guacamole, flour or corn tortillas, rice, your choice of black or refried beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Juicy shrimp sauteed in our homemade spicy sauce, perfect for spicy lovers. Served with poblano rice and beans
Carnitas
Carnitas homemade michoacan style braised pork tips served with rice, beans, fresh salad and tortillas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three soft corn tortillas, shredded chicken, green tomatillo salsa topped with sour cream, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado, pickled red onion
Enchiladas De Mole
Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, sautéed onion, melted cheese. Topped with mole sauce, queso fresco, tortilla strips, sesame seeds, and sour cream
Taco Salad
Ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with mozzarella, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, homemade queso, homemade guacamole
Taco Salad Fajita
Camarones Al Cilantro
Juicy grilled shrimp, red and green bell peppers, onions, cilantro glaze. Served with poblano rice and cilantro slaw
Carne Asada
Char-grilled fillet of steak, green onion, deep-fried jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, fresh salad, tortillas
Mariachi Loco
Fresh grilled fish. Topped with juicy shrimp, sautéed onion, tomatoes, cilantro, spicy jalapeños, poblano rice, black beans
Happy Trio
Freshly caught grilled fish, jumbo scallop, shrimp, Veracruz red sauce, poblano rice, and vegetables
Pollo Lemón
Grilled chicken breast, citrus marinade, lime cream sauce, topped with mozzarella, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, choose two sides
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano chile, breaded and fried, cheese, salsa roja, rice, beans
Peppers Chingon
Arroz con Pollo
Pollo Bandido
Char-grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed mushrooms, queso. Served with rice and beans
Popeye
Azteca
Mixed greens, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream
Mexican Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
3 pcs. Homemade michoacan style braised pork tips with pico de gallo, and jalapeños
Al Pastor Tacos
3 pcs. Hand cut pork marinated in special blend of spices. Topped with cilantro, onions, pineapple and our signature adobo sauce
Quesa Birria Tacos
3 pcs. Corn tortilla, authentic birria, cilantro, red onion, cheese, consome
Baja Fish Tacos
Shrimp. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle-lime sauce
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Grilled fish. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle-lime sauce
Surf and Turf Tacos
Char-grilled steak and shrimp, fresh avocado, mozzarella cheese, and sriracha mayo
Asada Tacos
Burritos and Chimichangas
Seafood Burrito
Freshly caught grilled fish, grilled shrimp, scallops, pico de gallo, guacamole. Topped with queso, guajillo salsa. Served with rice, French fries
California Burrito
Extra large burrito, grilled steak or chicken, rice, refried beans, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella, fresh guacamole. Topped with homemade ranchero, queso sauce
Chimi Lovers
3 different chimichangas, juicy shrimp, beef, shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chimi Tradicional
Ground beef or shredded chicken, flour tortilla, deep fried, topped with queso sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with rice and beans
Combinations
Kids Menu
Kids Taco
Choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans
Kids Enchilada
Choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans
Kids Chicken Fingers
Served with French fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with French fries
Kids Mini Corndogs
Served with French fries
Kids Burrito
Sides
White Poblano Rice
Mexican Rice
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Mixed Vegetables
French Fries
Side Salad
Chipotle Coleslaw
Fresh Sliced Avocado
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Jalapeños
Spicy Salsa
Corn Tortillas
3 pcs
Flour Tortillas
3 pcs
Shredded cheese
Side Queso
A la carte
Mariachi Bowls
Veggie Mariachi Bowl
Mixed Lettuce / black beans / boiled egg / mushrooms / tomatoes / corn / carrot / zucchini / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco
Chicken Mariachi Bowl
Poblano rice / grilled chicken / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco
Steak Mariachi Bowl
Poblano rice / grilled steak / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco
Shrimp Mariachi Bowl
Poblano rice / grilled shrimp / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco
Margaritas
Pepper's Flights
Premium Jumboritas
Margaritas
Pepper's Rita
Monte alban tequila, triple sec, lime, house mix, and agave
Jefe
Premium tequila silver, premium mix, grand marnier, lime, and agave
Skinny
Premium tequila silver, fresh lime juice, and organic agave nectar
Jalapeño
Chili infused monte alban reposado tequila, muddled jalapeño, lime, mint, orange liqueur, and organic agave nectar
Tropical
Coconut tequila, fresh orange and pineapple juice, cointreau and grenadine
Blood Orange
Premium tequila silver, patrón citronge, blood orange liqueur
Spicy Pina-rita
Fermented pineapple, habanero mixed with reposado tequila, and contreau
Spicy Paloma
Ancho Reyes, fresh lime, sea salt, and grapefruit soda
Swirl Margarta
A refreshing mix of our premium frozen margarita and pepper's housemade sangria
Azteca Old Fashioned
Choice of don Julio reposado or monte lobos mezcal, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and orange bitters
Margarita Pitcher
Liquor
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
1800 Ane
1800 Crys
1800 Milenio
1800 Rep
1800 Silver
7 Leguas Ane
7 Leguas Rep
7 Leguas Silver
Avion 44
Avion Anejo
Avion Reposado
Avion Silver
Casa Dragones
Casa Noble Ane
Casa Noble Crys
Casa Noble Marques
Casa Noble Rep
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanc
Casamigos Repos
Cenote Anejo
Cenote Blanco
Cenote Reposado
Centenario Ley
Chinaco an
Chinaco Rep
Chinaco Sil
Cincoro Ane
Cincoro Bla
Cincoro Rep
Clase Azul Ane
Clase Azul Plat
Clase Azul Rep
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Rep
Cuervo Reserva
DeLeon Anejo
DeLeon Diamante
DeLeon Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Ane
Don Julio Blanc
Don Julio Rep
Herradura Ane
Herradura Rep
Herradura Sil
Herradura Sup
Maestro Dobel
Mezcal Clase Azul
Mezcal Jolgorio
Mezcal Los Amantes Rep
Mezcal Montelobos Jov
Milagro Ane
Milagro Rep
Milagro Silver
Ocho Ane
Ocho Plata
Ocho Rep
Partida Ane
Partida Blanco
Partida Rep
Patron Alto
Patron Ane
Patron Burdeos
Patron Rep
Patron Silver
Tres G Ane
Tres G Plata
Tres G Rep
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Avion 44
DBL Avion Silver
DBL Avion Reposado
DBL Avion Anejo
DBL Casa Dragones
DBL Casamigos Blanc
DBL Casamigos Repos
DBL Casamigos Anejo
DBL Casa Noble Crys
DBL Casa Noble Rep
DBL Casa Noble Ane
DBL Casa Noble Marques
DBL Clase Azul Plat
DBL Clase Azul Rep
DBL Clase Azul Ane
DBL Cincoro Bla
DBL Cincoro Rep
DBL Cincoro Ane
DBL Chinaco Sil
DBL Chinaco Rep
DBL Chinaco an
DBL Corazon Blanco
DBL Corazon Rep
DBL DeLeon Diamante
DBL DeLeon Reposado
DBL DeLeon Anejo
DBL Cenote Blanco
DBL Cenote Reposado
DBL Cenote Anejo
DBL Don Julio Blanc
DBL Don Julio Rep
DBL Don Julio Ane
DBL Don Julio 70
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Centenario Ley
DBL Herradura Rep
DBL Herradura Ane
DBL Herradura Sil
DBL Herradura Sup
DBL Cuervo Reserva
DBL Maestro Dobel
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Milagro Rep
DBL Milagro Ane
DBL Ocho Plata
DBL Ocho Rep
DBL Ocho Ane
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Rep
DBL Patron Ane
DBL Patron Burdeos
DBL Patron Alto
DBL Partida Blanco
DBL Partida Rep
DBL Partida Ane
DBL Tres G Plata
DBL Tres G Rep
DBL Tres G Ane
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL 1800 Rep
DBL 1800 Ane
DBL 1800 Crys
DBL 1800 Milenio
DBL 7 Leguas Silver
DBL 7 Leguas Rep
DBL 7 Leguas Ane
DBL Mezcal Los Amantes Rep
DBL Mezcal Montelobos Jov
DBL Mezcal Jolgorio
DBL Mezcal Clase Azul
Whiskey
Angels Envy
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Crown Royal
Jameson
Fireball
Woodford
Bourbon
Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jameson
DBL Fireball
DBL Woodford
DBL Bourbon
DBL Whiskey
Scotch
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Platinum
Buchanans 12
Chivas
Glenlivet
Well Scotch
Macallan 12
Macallan 15
Macallan 18
Highland 12
Highland 15
Highland 18
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Blue
DBL Johnnie Walker Green
DBL Johnnie Walker Gold
DBL Johnnie Walker Platinum
DBL Buchanans 12
DBL Chivas
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Scotch
DBL Macallan 12
DBL Macallan 15
DBL Macallan 18
DBL Highland 12
DBL Highland 15
DBL Highland 18
Liqueurs/Cordials
Baileys
Frangelico
Amaretto Sour
Kahula
Banana Liquor
Grand Mariner
Jagermeister
Godiva
Campari
DryVermouth
Sw Vermouth
Triple Sec
DBL Baileys
DBL Frangelico
DBL Amaretto Sour
DBL Kahula
DBL Banana Liquor
DBL Grand Mariner
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Godiva
DBL Campari
DBL DryVermouth
DBL Sw Vermouth
DBL Triple Sec
Beer
Imported Beer
Domestic Beer
Wine
Red
Bottle Cabernet Intercept
Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA
Glass Cabernet Intercept
Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA
Bottle Malbec Padrillos
Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
Glass Malbec Padrillos
Malbec Mendoza, Argentina
Bottle Merlot Alexander Valley
Merlot Sonoma valley, ca
Glass Merlot Alexander Valley
Merlot Sonoma valley, ca
White
Glass Pinot Grigio Ca' Bolani
Pinot Grigio Gambellara, Italy
Glass Chardonnay Harken
Chardonnay California
Glass Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Glass Moscato Ruffino
Moscato d'asti. Italian
Glass Prosecco
Bottle Pinot Grigio Ca' Bolani
Pinot Grigio Gambellara, Italy
Bottle Chardonnay Harken
Chardonnay California
Bottle Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay
Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Bottle Moscato Ruffino
Moscato d'asti. Italian
Sangria
Cocktails
Baileys Coffee
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Collins
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Dry Manhattan
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Island Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mimosa
Mojito
Old Fashion
Rum Runner
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Daiquiri
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Piña Colada
Virgin Piña Colada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pepper's is a family-owned local business serving only the finest quality Mexican food made fresh every day with an extensive Tequila collection, and full bar. We have three locations with outdoor patios and great family atmosphere. See what some of our previous customers had to say about us!
530 Centre St, Amelia Island, FL 32034