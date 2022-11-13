- Home
MCFLAMINGO
123 Reviews
$$
880 A1A N Suite 12
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
SIGNATURE SALADS
Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry
Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing
Gobble Gobble
Pumpkin-spiced chicken breast with brussel sprouts, sweet potato, apple, red onion, goat cheese, craisins, walnuts with pumpkin spiced citrus vinaigrette
Red White and Blue
Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond, Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing
Raisin Coconuts
Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Cashews, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
Godzilla
1/2 Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Vegan Almond Ranch Dressing
Chicken Hommus Salad
Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puffed Grains, Dried Mango, Tahini Lemon Dressing
Thai Shrimp Salad
Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cilantro, Basil, Almond, Puffed Grains, Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
Gorgonzola Portobello
Portobello, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Spiced Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Curried Cauliflower
Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Dried Mango, Cashews, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
Extra Dressing
ENTREES
MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE
Grilled Mahi, Mango, Dried Mango, Coconut, Scallion, Carrots, Sesame, Carrot Ginger Dressing, over Rice
LENTIL PATTY AND TAHINI
Two Lentil Patties, Tomato, Parsley, Cilantro and Garlic, Red Onion with Tahini Sauce over Rice
CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
Chicken, Broccoli, Scallion Ginger Sauce Over Rice
SHRIMP CASHEW CURRY
Shrimp, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Puffed Grains, Cashews, and Herbs Over Rice
DIY CHICKEN TACO
Grilled Chicken, served in Bowl on Rice with 5 Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Wedge of Lime with Green Salsa
HOMMUS
HOMMUS & JALAPENO
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch and Cilantro
HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Red Onion, Chili Crunch and Cilantro
HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze
SANDWICHES
Double Double
Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
Chicken Pickles
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
Salmon Fishin Pickles
Grilled Salmon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun
Lentil Burger
Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun
Portobello Burger
Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun
SNACKS & SIDES
SWEET POTATOES
Almond Ranch, Grapes, Pickled Chili, Scallion
BROCCOLI
Grilled Broccoli, Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon
TAKOYAKI POTATOES
Mayo, Sweet Soy, Bonito Flakes, Nori
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Tamarind, Date, Crema, Crispy Grains, Cilantro
SMASHED CUCUMBERS
Cucumber, Cilantro, Sweet Soy, Peanuts, Chili Crunch
CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI
Grilled Cauliflower, Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,
SIDE RICE
SIDE QUINOA
Chips
Gluten free chips
DESIGN YOUR OWN SALAD
DESSERT
CHICK FOOD
Baby Hommus and Chips
Grilled Cheese & Grapes
Grilled Cheese and Grapes
Lentil Cheeseburger and Sweet Potato
Grilled Chicken Strips, Almond Ranch, & Apple Slices
Grilled Salmon and Broccoli
Chicken Cheeseburger for kids
Gf bun, one fresh ground chicken patty, one slice American cheese and ketchup
Alcohol Bottles & Cans
Beer Sam Adams
Beer Can Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 19.2oz
BIG Can Hazy Little 19.2
Big Little Thing IPA
19.2 oz Big Can
Beer Can Lagunitas IPA 19.2 oz
19.2 Oz Big Can
Seltzer Can Waterbird Vodka
Misc Beer/Seltzer
Beer Can Stone Delicious IPA
Beer BTL Dos Equis
Seltzer Can Manifest
Brewed in Jacksonville!
NA BEV
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Fresh Lemonade and Black Tea with monkfruit sweetener
Liquid Death Sparkling
Liquid Death Still
Tea Black Unsweetened
Black Tea
Tea Blue Coconut Unsweetened
Caffeine free and Sugar Free
Tea Mango Unsweetened
Caffeine and Sugar Free
Tea Blackberry Sangria Unsweetened
Water Sparkling Pellegrino 16oz
Water Thirster Spring Water
Flat Water
Draft Wine & Cider
Tap Wine Prosecco
Bubbles from Tap
Tap Cider Congaree and Penn Cider
In 2016, Congaree and Penn began juicing seasonal fruit from local farms to produce shrubs, our nod to a Colonial era pastime. As we expand our orchard and pressing and milling operations, Congaree and Penn continues to innovate and introduce new produce and products.
Tap Wine Rose
Tap Beer GF Strawberry Orange Mimosa
Gluten Free beer on tap
Wine by the Bottle or Glass
Wine Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, NZ
Pale yellow-green, with star bright clarity. Displays lifted gooseberry, passionfruit and blackcurrants. A full flavored, medium bodied wine, with an abundance of currant, citrus and gooseberry flavors that persist on the lengthy finish.
Wine Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA
Bright fruit aromas of kiwi, apple and white peach are followed by notes of toasted nuts and stone fruit, with touches of sweet oak and honeysuckle. Flavors of stone fruit and lime are accented with toasted nuts and barrel spice.
Wine Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir, OR
Delightfully fragrant, forward and full bodied, this wine is loaded with bright berry- and cherry-candy flavors.
Our Signature Salads Sized for 5 People Each
Sweet Potato Blueberry for 5 (Deep Copy)
Usually paired with Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing
Red White and Blue For 5 (Deep Copy)
Typically Served with Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing
Raisin Coconuts For 5 People (Deep Copy)
Typically Served with Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Quinoa, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
Godzilla For 5 (Deep Copy)
Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Ranch Dressing
Hommus Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)
Typically Sold with Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puff Grains, Tahini Lemon Dressing
Thai Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)
Typically served with Premium Topping Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Almond, Puffed Grains Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing
Gorgonzola Portobello for 5 (Deep Copy)
Portobello, Squash, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Almond, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Curried Cauliflower for 5 (Deep Copy)
Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Tarragon, Puff Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing
Vegetable Party Platters
BROCCOLI PARTY PLATTER
Grilled Broccoli served Chilled with Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon, served with Almond Ranch to Dip
BRUSSEL SPROUT PARTY PLATTER
Grilled Brussel Sprouts tossed in Tamarind Date Dressing served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Cashew Turmeric Dressing
CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI PARTY PLATTER
Grilled Cauliflower served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,
Sandwich Box Lunch
Double Double Box Lunch
Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Chicken Pickles Box Lunch
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Fishin Pickles Box Lunch
Grilled Salmon or Mahi (+2), Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Lentil Burger Box Lunch
Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Portobello Burger Box Lunch
Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.
Party Size Hommus
HOMMUS & JALAPENO FOR 5
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP FOR 5
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro
HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN FOR 5
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Chili Crunch
HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO FOR 5
Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce and Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
McFlamingo - for real food - gluten free and no added granulated sugar, indulge without the guilt
880 A1A N Suite 12, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082