MCFLAMINGO

123 Reviews

$$

880 A1A N Suite 12

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI
Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry
DIY CHICKEN TACO

SIGNATURE SALADS

all prices are base prices and require you to choose premium topping
Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry

Salmon Sweet Potato Blueberry

$22.85

Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing

Gobble Gobble

$20.50

Pumpkin-spiced chicken breast with brussel sprouts, sweet potato, apple, red onion, goat cheese, craisins, walnuts with pumpkin spiced citrus vinaigrette

Red White and Blue

Red White and Blue

$20.00

Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond, Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing

Raisin Coconuts

Raisin Coconuts

$18.00

Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Cashews, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing

Godzilla

Godzilla

$16.75

1/2 Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Vegan Almond Ranch Dressing

Chicken Hommus Salad

Chicken Hommus Salad

$21.25

Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puffed Grains, Dried Mango, Tahini Lemon Dressing

Thai Shrimp Salad

Thai Shrimp Salad

$23.00

Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Cilantro, Basil, Almond, Puffed Grains, Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing

Gorgonzola Portobello

Gorgonzola Portobello

$18.00

Portobello, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Spiced Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Curried Cauliflower

Curried Cauliflower

$18.95

Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Dried Mango, Cashews, Tarragon, Puffed Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing

Extra Dressing

ENTREES

MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE

MAHI MANGO GINGER RICE

$23.00

Grilled Mahi, Mango, Dried Mango, Coconut, Scallion, Carrots, Sesame, Carrot Ginger Dressing, over Rice

LENTIL PATTY AND TAHINI

LENTIL PATTY AND TAHINI

$16.75

Two Lentil Patties, Tomato, Parsley, Cilantro and Garlic, Red Onion with Tahini Sauce over Rice

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$20.00

Chicken, Broccoli, Scallion Ginger Sauce Over Rice

SHRIMP CASHEW CURRY

SHRIMP CASHEW CURRY

$22.00

Shrimp, Tomato, Cucumber, Sweet Potato, Red Onion, Puffed Grains, Cashews, and Herbs Over Rice

DIY CHICKEN TACO

DIY CHICKEN TACO

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, served in Bowl on Rice with 5 Corn Tortillas, Cilantro, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Wedge of Lime with Green Salsa

HOMMUS

Garbanzo Puree w/ Tahini & Grilled Blackened Ground Chicken, Cherry Tomato, Scallions, Chili Crunch
HOMMUS & JALAPENO

HOMMUS & JALAPENO

$7.50

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro

HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP

HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP

$12.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch and Cilantro

HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN

HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN

$12.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini, Grilled Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Red Onion, Chili Crunch and Cilantro

HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO

HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO

$8.50

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze

SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches Served on Gluten Free Bread
Double Double

Double Double

$12.90

Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun

Chicken Pickles

Chicken Pickles

$11.65

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun

Salmon Fishin Pickles

Salmon Fishin Pickles

$15.30

Grilled Salmon Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun

Lentil Burger

Lentil Burger

$8.60

Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$10.00

Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun

SNACKS & SIDES

SWEET POTATOES

SWEET POTATOES

$7.20

Almond Ranch, Grapes, Pickled Chili, Scallion

BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$7.15

Grilled Broccoli, Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon

TAKOYAKI POTATOES

TAKOYAKI POTATOES

$7.20

Mayo, Sweet Soy, Bonito Flakes, Nori

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.60

Grilled Brussel Sprouts, Tamarind, Date, Crema, Crispy Grains, Cilantro

SMASHED CUCUMBERS

SMASHED CUCUMBERS

$6.70

Cucumber, Cilantro, Sweet Soy, Peanuts, Chili Crunch

CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI

$9.25

Grilled Cauliflower, Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,

SIDE RICE

$3.50

SIDE QUINOA

$3.50

Chips

$4.00

Gluten free chips

DESIGN YOUR OWN SALAD

CHOOSE YOUR INGREDIENTS

CHOOSE YOUR INGREDIENTS

$11.25

DESSERT

Sweets Fruit Bowl w/ Coconut Cream

$7.50

Apple, Mango, Grapes, Blueberry, Citris, Dried Coconut, Coconut Cream

Sweets Chocolate McCrackle

$3.00+

Toasted Puffed Rice with cocoa, coconut flakes, coconut oil, monkfruit sweetener

Sweets Chia Pudding, Fruit, Coconut Cream and Peanuts

$8.00

CHICK FOOD

Baby Hommus and Chips

$4.50

Grilled Cheese & Grapes

$7.00

Grilled Cheese and Grapes

Lentil Cheeseburger and Sweet Potato

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Strips, Almond Ranch, & Apple Slices

$8.00

Grilled Salmon and Broccoli

$15.00

Chicken Cheeseburger for kids

$10.00

Gf bun, one fresh ground chicken patty, one slice American cheese and ketchup

Alcohol Bottles & Cans

Beer Sam Adams

Beer Sam Adams

$5.50
Beer Can Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 19.2oz

Beer Can Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA 19.2oz

$7.00

BIG Can Hazy Little 19.2

Big Little Thing IPA

Big Little Thing IPA

$7.00

19.2 oz Big Can

Beer Can Lagunitas IPA 19.2 oz

Beer Can Lagunitas IPA 19.2 oz

$7.00

19.2 Oz Big Can

Seltzer Can Waterbird Vodka

$5.50

Misc Beer/Seltzer

$5.50

Beer Can Stone Delicious IPA

$5.50
Beer BTL Dos Equis

Beer BTL Dos Equis

$5.50Out of stock

Seltzer Can Manifest

$5.50

Brewed in Jacksonville!

NA BEV

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade and Black Tea with monkfruit sweetener

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.75

Liquid Death Still

$2.75
Tea Black Unsweetened

Tea Black Unsweetened

$2.50

Black Tea

Tea Blue Coconut Unsweetened

$3.00

Caffeine free and Sugar Free

Tea Mango Unsweetened

$3.00

Caffeine and Sugar Free

Tea Blackberry Sangria Unsweetened

$3.00
Water Sparkling Pellegrino 16oz

Water Sparkling Pellegrino 16oz

$2.75
Water Thirster Spring Water

Water Thirster Spring Water

$2.50

Flat Water

Draft Wine & Cider

Tap Wine Prosecco

Tap Wine Prosecco

$7.50

Bubbles from Tap

Tap Cider Congaree and Penn Cider

Tap Cider Congaree and Penn Cider

$5.50

In 2016, Congaree and Penn began juicing seasonal fruit from local farms to produce shrubs, our nod to a Colonial era pastime. As we expand our orchard and pressing and milling operations, Congaree and Penn continues to innovate and introduce new produce and products.

Tap Wine Rose

$7.50
Tap Beer GF Strawberry Orange Mimosa

Tap Beer GF Strawberry Orange Mimosa

$5.50Out of stock

Gluten Free beer on tap

Wine by the Bottle or Glass

Wine Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

Wine Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc, NZ

$10.00+

Pale yellow-green, with star bright clarity. Displays lifted gooseberry, passionfruit and blackcurrants. A full flavored, medium bodied wine, with an abundance of currant, citrus and gooseberry flavors that persist on the lengthy finish.

Wine Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA

Wine Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA

$13.00+

Bright fruit aromas of kiwi, apple and white peach are followed by notes of toasted nuts and stone fruit, with touches of sweet oak and honeysuckle. Flavors of stone fruit and lime are accented with toasted nuts and barrel spice.

Wine Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir, OR

Wine Willamette Valley Vineyards Pinot Noir, OR

$15.00+

Delightfully fragrant, forward and full bodied, this wine is loaded with bright berry- and cherry-candy flavors.

Our Signature Salads Sized for 5 People Each

Sweet Potato Blueberry for 5 (Deep Copy)

Sweet Potato Blueberry for 5 (Deep Copy)

$85.00

Usually paired with Salmon, sweet potato, tomato, blueberry, cotija cheese, avocado, with balsamic dressing

Red White and Blue For 5 (Deep Copy)

Red White and Blue For 5 (Deep Copy)

$80.00

Typically Served with Chicken, Tomato, Jicama, Red Onion, Smoked Almond Craisin, Blue Cheese Dressing

Raisin Coconuts For 5 People (Deep Copy)

Raisin Coconuts For 5 People (Deep Copy)

$80.00

Typically Served with Lentil Patty, Carrot, Red Onion, Tomato, Coconut, Raisins, Hemp, Chia, Tarragon, Puffed Quinoa, Cashew Turmeric Dressing

Godzilla For 5 (Deep Copy)

Godzilla For 5 (Deep Copy)

$80.00

Avocado, Green Tomato, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Scallion, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Chia, Ranch Dressing

Hommus Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)

Hommus Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)

$85.00

Typically Sold with Chicken, Hommus, Onion, Tomato, Beets, Mango, Pumpkin Seeds, Cilantro, Puff Grains, Tahini Lemon Dressing

Thai Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)

Thai Salad for 5 (Deep Copy)

$80.00

Typically served with Premium Topping Shrimp, Jicama, Scallion, Green Papaya, Tomato, Almond, Puffed Grains Nam Plam Prik Thai Dressing

Gorgonzola Portobello for 5 (Deep Copy)

Gorgonzola Portobello for 5 (Deep Copy)

$85.00

Portobello, Squash, Carrot, Cucumber, Apple, Almond, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Curried Cauliflower for 5 (Deep Copy)

Curried Cauliflower for 5 (Deep Copy)

$85.00

Curried Cauliflower, Mango, Citrus, Dates, Tarragon, Puff Grains, Cashew Turmeric Dressing

Vegetable Party Platters

Served Chilled
BROCCOLI PARTY PLATTER

BROCCOLI PARTY PLATTER

$45.00

Grilled Broccoli served Chilled with Garlic, Parsley, And Lemon, served with Almond Ranch to Dip

BRUSSEL SPROUT PARTY PLATTER

BRUSSEL SPROUT PARTY PLATTER

$45.00

Grilled Brussel Sprouts tossed in Tamarind Date Dressing served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Cashew Turmeric Dressing

CAULIFLOWER AND TAHINI PARTY PLATTER

$45.00

Grilled Cauliflower served chilled with Dipping Sauce of Tahini Sauce, Chili Crunch, Crispy Grains, Sesame Seeds,

Sandwich Box Lunch

SANDWICH, SIDE, AND DESSERT
Double Double Box Lunch

Double Double Box Lunch

$24.00

Fresh Ground Chicken Breast, Double Patty with Two Slices American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.

Chicken Pickles Box Lunch

Chicken Pickles Box Lunch

$24.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.

Fishin Pickles Box Lunch

Fishin Pickles Box Lunch

$24.00

Grilled Salmon or Mahi (+2), Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.

Lentil Burger Box Lunch

Lentil Burger Box Lunch

$24.00

Lentil Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Tahini Sauce on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.

Portobello Burger Box Lunch

Portobello Burger Box Lunch

$24.00

Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickled Green Tomato, Basil Pesto on GF Bun. Please choose pair of snack and dessert.

Party Size Hommus

HOMMUS & JALAPENO FOR 5

HOMMUS & JALAPENO FOR 5

$35.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro

HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP FOR 5

HOMMUS WITH SPICY SHRIMP FOR 5

$65.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Grilled Shrimp, Cherry Tomato, Jalapeno, Chili Crunch, and Cilantro

HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN FOR 5

HOMMUS WITH SPICY CHICKEN FOR 5

$65.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini and Blackened Ground Chicken, Tomato, Scallions, Chili Crunch

HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO FOR 5

HOMMUS WITH AVOCADO FOR 5

$45.00

Garbanzo Puree with Tahini Sauce and Avocado, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Squeeze

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
McFlamingo - for real food - gluten free and no added granulated sugar, indulge without the guilt

880 A1A N Suite 12, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

McFlamingo image
McFlamingo image
McFlamingo image

