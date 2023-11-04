Restaurant info

Enter the North Bank and you’ll instantly know why you’ve come: every table has a Willamette River view, indoors or out. The 1979 building has the retro-cool feel of a lounge-y steakhouse with warm woods and booths tiered and tucked at all angles to capture the views. But surprises await! North Bank’s Kapu Hut is a tiki bar with a Brobdingnagian drink menu featuring Lilliputian cocktails. On a winter day, cozy up by the Kapu Hut’s fire with a flight of wee rum cocktails or perch by a window with a hot toddy, counting yourself lucky to be indoors as you watch the drizzle on the river. The patio is the place to be come summertime, watching the slow drift of the river, the inner tubers, and passersby on the bike path – and if you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse of the resident otters.

