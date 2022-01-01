Meg-A-Latte Coffee House Watford City

Meg-A-Latte Coffee House imageView gallery
Popular Items

20oz Lotus Energy
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
20oz Mocha

12oz

12oz Signature Flavor

$5.20

12oz Breve

$5.30

12oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

12oz Cappuccino

$4.25

12oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

12oz Coffee

$3.10

12oz Americano

$3.10

12oz Latte

$4.75

12oz Mocha

$5.20

12oz Cold Brew

$4.25

12oz Nitro Coffee

$5.50

12oz Iced A la Carte

$1.75

12oz Heavy Cream Latte

$6.25

16oz

16oz Signature Flavor

$5.50

16oz Breve

$5.60

16oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

16oz Cappuccino

$4.75

16oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

16oz Coffee

$3.40

16oz Americano

$3.40

16oz Latte

$5.05

16oz Mocha

$5.50

16oz Cold Brew

$4.75

16oz Bullet Proof Coffee

$6.50

16oz Nitro Coffee

$6.50

16oz Iced A la Carte

$2.50

16oz Heavy Cream Latte

$6.75

20oz

20oz Signature Flavor

$5.80

20oz Breve

$5.90

20oz Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

20oz Cappuccino

$5.00

20oz Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

20oz Coffee

$3.70

20oz Americano

$3.70

20oz Latte

$5.35

20oz Mocha

$5.80

20oz Cold Brew

$5.25

20oz Bullet Proof Coffee

$7.00

20oz Nitro Coffee

$7.00

20oz Iced A la Carte

$2.75

20oz Heavy Cream Latte

$7.25

32oz - Iced Only

32oz Signature Flavor

$6.70

32oz Breve

$7.00

32oz Caramel Macchiato

$6.50

32oz Coffee

$4.90

32oz Americano

$4.90

32oz Latte

$6.25

32oz Mocha

$6.70

32oz Cold Brew

$6.25

32oz Signature Cold Brew

$7.25

32oz Nitro Coffee

$8.00

32oz Heavy Cream Latte

$9.50

Espresso

One Shot Espresso

$1.50

Double Shot Espresso

$1.95

12oz

12oz London Fog

$3.90

12oz Chai Tea

$4.50

12oz Matcha Tea

$4.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12oz Apple Cider

$3.00

12oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.25

12oz Mighty Leaf Tea

$2.50

12oz Infused Tea

$4.00

12oz Signature Tea

$4.25

12oz Lemonade

$3.75

12oz Italian Soda

$3.50

12oz Steamer

$3.10

12oz Chocolate Milk

$2.25

12oz Milk

$2.25

16oz

16oz Apple Cider

$3.25

16oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

16oz Chai Tea

$5.00

16oz Matcha Tea

$5.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16oz Infused Tea

$4.25

16oz Italian Soda

$4.00

16oz London Fog

$4.20

16oz Mighty Leaf Tea

$2.75

16oz Steamer

$3.60

16oz Lotus Energy

$5.50

16oz Milk

$2.50

16oz Chocolate Milk

$2.50

16oz Signature Tea

$4.50

16oz Frozen Fruit Water

$2.00

16oz Lemonade

$4.25

20oz

20oz Apple Cider

$3.50

20oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.75

20oz Chai Tea

$5.50

20oz Matcha Tea

$5.50

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

20oz Infused Tea

$4.50

20oz Italian Soda

$4.50

20oz London Fog

$4.50

20oz Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.00

20oz Steamer

$4.10

20oz Infused Red Bull

$6.50

20oz Lotus Energy

$6.00

20oz Bottled Water

$2.50

20oz Signature Tea

$5.25

20oz Frozen Fruit Water

$2.25

20oz Lemonade

$4.50

32oz - Iced Only

32oz Chai Tea

$6.25

32oz Matcha Tea

$6.25

32oz Infused Tea

$5.00

32oz Italian Soda

$5.25

32oz London Fog

$6.50

32oz Mighty Leaf Tea

$4.50

32oz Infused Red Bull

$8.00

32oz Lotus Energy

$7.50

32oz Signature Tea

$5.75

32oz Lemonade

$5.75

12oz

12oz Frappe

$5.00

12oz Creamy Smoothie

$4.25

12oz Crushed Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

12oz Blended Chai

$4.00

12oz Blended Matcha

$4.00

12oz Blended London Fog

$4.50

16oz

16oz Frappe

$5.50

16oz Creamy Smoothie

$4.75

16oz Crushed Fruit Smoothie

$5.00

16oz Blended Chai

$4.50

16oz Blended Matcha

$4.50

16oz Blended London Fog

$5.00

20oz

20oz Frappe

$6.00

20oz Creamy Smoothie

$5.25

20oz Crushed Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

20oz Blended Chai

$5.00

20oz Blended Matcha

$5.00

20oz Blended London Fog

$5.50

32oz

32oz Frappe

$7.50

32oz Creamy Smoothie

$6.75

32oz Crushed Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

32oz Blended Chai

$6.50

32oz Blended Matcha

$6.50

32oz Blended London Fog

$7.00

Fit Menu

Fit Protein Frappe

$8.00

Real Fruit Protein Smoothie

$8.00

12oz Green Detox Smoothie

$6.00

16oz Green Detox Smoothie

$6.50

20oz Green Detox Smoothie

$7.00

12oz Chagaccinno

$5.50

16oz Chagaccinno

$6.00

20oz Chagaccinno

$7.00

32oz Chagaccinno

$8.00

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Donuts

Mini Donuts

$3.25

Old Fashioned Donut

$1.75

Maple Long John Donut

$3.00

Scones

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.75

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.75

Breads

Banana Nut Bread

$4.00

Birthday Cake Bread

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll Bread

$4.00

Lemon Bread

$4.00

Marble Bread

$4.00

Pumpkin Bread

$4.00

Rolls

Caramel Roll

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Bagel

$3.50

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$5.75

Breakfast Bowls

$8.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Egg Bites

$4.85

Smoothie Bowls

$9.99

Waffles

$6.00

Nutella Banana Toast

$7.00

Tomato Balsamic Toast

$7.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Salads

$4.50

Soup

$5.25

Lunch Items

Croissants

$5.75

Grilled Panini's

$5.99

Wraps

$6.50

Mac and Cheese

Chicken Chipotle Mac N Cheese

$7.25

Pesto Chicken Mac N Cheese

$7.25

Cup Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Bowl Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Pretzel Bites

Original Pretzel Bites

$4.50

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$4.50

Kid's Drinks

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Bubble Gum Italian Soda

$3.50

Kid's Strawberry Banana Fruit Smoothie

$4.50

Kid's Cookie Dough Steamer

$3.10

Kid's Cotton Candy Creamy Smoothie

$4.25

12oz Chocolate Milk

$2.25

12oz Milk

$2.25

Kid's Food

Kid's Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.25

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Kid's Applesauce

$2.50

Whip Cream Cup

$1.00

Grab 'N' Go

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Can of Redbull

$4.25

Soda

$2.50

Kate's Bars

$4.00

Protein Cookie

$4.00

Home Free Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Covered Beans

$3.95

Chips

$1.00

Fit Snack

$5.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

String Cheese

$1.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Macaron (single)

$3.00

6 Macaron Bundle

$15.99

10oz Coffee Beans

$12.99

20oz Coffee Beans

$24.99

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00

Pup Cup

Pup Cup

$1.00

Ice Water Cup

12oz Water Cup

$0.50

16oz Water Cup

$0.50

20oz Water Cup

$0.50

32oz Water Cup

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Meg-a-latte offers a full Espresso menu along with a wide variety of healthy food options for breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Location

109 6th Ave, SE, Watford City, ND 58854

Directions

Gallery
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House image
Map
