Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Meg-A-Latte Coffee House Watford City
No reviews yet
109 6th Ave, SE
Watford City, ND 58854
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
12oz
16oz
20oz
32oz - Iced Only
12oz
16oz
16oz Apple Cider
$3.25
16oz Caramel Apple Cider
$3.50
16oz Chai Tea
$5.00
16oz Matcha Tea
$5.00
16oz Hot Chocolate
$4.00
16oz Infused Tea
$4.25
16oz Italian Soda
$4.00
16oz London Fog
$4.20
16oz Mighty Leaf Tea
$2.75
16oz Steamer
$3.60
16oz Lotus Energy
$5.50
16oz Milk
$2.50
16oz Chocolate Milk
$2.50
16oz Signature Tea
$4.50
16oz Frozen Fruit Water
$2.00
16oz Lemonade
$4.25
20oz
20oz Apple Cider
$3.50
20oz Caramel Apple Cider
$3.75
20oz Chai Tea
$5.50
20oz Matcha Tea
$5.50
20oz Hot Chocolate
$4.50
20oz Infused Tea
$4.50
20oz Italian Soda
$4.50
20oz London Fog
$4.50
20oz Mighty Leaf Tea
$3.00
20oz Steamer
$4.10
20oz Infused Red Bull
$6.50
20oz Lotus Energy
$6.00
20oz Bottled Water
$2.50
20oz Signature Tea
$5.25
20oz Frozen Fruit Water
$2.25
20oz Lemonade
$4.50
32oz - Iced Only
12oz
16oz
20oz
32oz
Muffins
Breads
Breakfast
Soup & Salad
Mac and Cheese
Kid's Drinks
Kid's Food
Grab 'N' Go
Bottled Water
$2.50
Apple Juice
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Can of Redbull
$4.25
Soda
$2.50
Kate's Bars
$4.00
Protein Cookie
$4.00
Home Free Cookie
$2.25
Chocolate Covered Beans
$3.95
Chips
$1.00
Fit Snack
$5.50
Yogurt Parfait
$5.00
Apple Sauce
$2.50
String Cheese
$1.00
Oreo Cheesecake
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.25
Macaron (single)
$3.00
6 Macaron Bundle
$15.99
10oz Coffee Beans
$12.99
20oz Coffee Beans
$24.99
Pumpkin Pie
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Meg-a-latte offers a full Espresso menu along with a wide variety of healthy food options for breakfast, lunch, and snacks.
Location
109 6th Ave, SE, Watford City, ND 58854
Gallery
