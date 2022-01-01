Restaurant header imageView gallery

Merkle's Bar & Grill

484 Reviews

$$

3516 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60657

APPETIZERS

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Tator Tots

$8.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Mac 'n' Cheese Bites

$9.00

Bone-In Wings

$15.00

Cajun Curly Fries

$8.00

Cornfed in a Cup

$9.00

$2 tamale pork

$2.00

$2 tamale chicken

$2.00

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Fried Breaded Chicken

$13.00

SALADS

Clubhouse Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

BURGERS

Double Burger

$13.00

Single Burger

$9.00

Black Bean Burger

$9.00

FRIED CHEESE

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Quesadillas

$11.00

Nachos

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

