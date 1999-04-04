- Home
Mexican Table
359 Reviews
$$
7288 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
Popular Items
SOUPS
SALADS
Strawberry-Mango Salad
Spring mix, mango, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, candied pecans & balsamic dressing (on the side)
Santa Fe Salad
Spring mix, iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, yellow & white cheese, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing (on the side).
Guacamole Salad
APPETIZERS
Salsa
Assorted home-made salsas --TABLE SALSA: Classic mild tomato sauce --SALSA VERDE: Green tomatillo, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado. --SALSA BRAVA: Hot smoky red chilis, garlic, onions, tomatoes. --MANGO SALSA: fresh mild salsa. chunky mango, tomatoes, red onions, black beans. --PICO DE GALLO: Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro & lime juice.
Guacamole Dip
Avocado, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco.
Cali Guac
Avocado, onions, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios
Queso Dip
Queso blanco cheese dip
Choriqueso
Queso blanco dip with chorizo sausage.
Queso Fundido
Oven-melted Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, creamy poblano peppers & onions; flour tortillas Add mushrooms $1
Basic Nachos
Tortilla chips, melted cheese, and choice of beans, chicken, ground beef or shrimp
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips, cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream
Table Nachos
Homemade corn chips, oven-melted cheese, re-fried beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream; steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp
Table Wings
8 chicken wings, tamarind-chipotle glaze or mild buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese dip
Mushroom Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded cheddar cheese stuffed jalapeños, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo.
CHEF'S SPECIALS
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Garnished with garlic croutons /toasted pumpkin seeds / balsamic reduction / cotija cheese
Pumpkin & Apple Salad
Spring mix / crispy apples / pumpkin cubes / pomegranate seeds / golden raisins / blue cheese / lime & apple cider vinaigrette
Vanilla Creme Brulee
Creamy espresso-infused classic crème brûlée topped with crack-able caramel topping and fresh berries.
Mexican Street Corn
Dulce de Calabaza
Spiced brown sugar oven-roasted pumpkin / warm vanilla-caramel sauce
Eggplant Parm Trio
Soup cup / seasonal roasted veggies / ricotta cheese chipotle & chorizo eggplant parmesan
MAINS
Sabana Invierno
Grilled chicken, Chihuahua cheese, creamy poblano peppers, onions, tomato sauce; roasted veggies, and rice
Chile Relleno
Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese; doused with tomato sauce; side of rice and re-fried beans.
Pechuga Rellena
Chicken breast stuffed w/spinach, ham and queso fresco; doused with mole sauce -the classic mole from Puebla made w/three chiles, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, raisins, plantains, cinnamon, and natural chocolate- side of roasted veggies and rice. (not glutten free)
Chile En Nogada
Poblano pepper stuffed with ground pork and beef, dried fruit, raisins, fresh apple and pear, pine nuts, almonds; covered with a creamy walnut sauce and pomegranate seeds.
Tampiquena Steak
House-marinated grilled Teres Major steak (8oz); served w/three sides
Mex Burger
Guacamole, Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions&mushrooms, French fries, chipotle mayo
Flautas
4 crispy taquitos filled with shredded beef, chicken or cheese on a bed of lettuce; covered with green & red sauce, and a drizzle of sour cream; choice of black beans, re-fried beans, guacamole or rice
La Gran Quesadilla
El Gran Burrito
Grilled beef, chicken, veggies or shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and corn; topped w/ cheese dip, green sauce and pico de gallo; served w/rice and beans.
Chimichanga
shredded beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp w/onions and peppers; baked OR crispy flour wrap, topped with queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; side of rice and beans
Chicken & Chorizo Pasta
Penne pasta, tomato-cream chipotle sauce, broccoli, corn, cotija cheese, garlic bread
Fajita Taco Salad
Grilled steak, chicken OR shrimp with re-fried beans, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, corn, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & shredded cheese.
Classic Taco Salad Bowl
Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp; with re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo. Add guacamole
Veggie Delight
Oven-roasted rosemary veggies, black beans with queso fresco, avocado.
Garden Pasta
Penne pasta, veggies, alfredo sauce, garlic bread. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp.
ENCHILADAS
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three corn tortillas rolled around chicken or queso fresco cheese covered with homemade mole sauce -the classic mole from Puebla made w/three chiles, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, raisins, plantains, cinnamon, and natural chocolate- topped w/cheese and a swirl of sour cream; side of rice and guacamole salad.
Table Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled around your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheddar & queso fresco cheese, grilled veggies, OR roasted veggies, covered with cheese, red tomato sauce, green tomatillo sauce, or mole sauce ($1 exta), rice, and beans
Enchiladas Del Mar
3 rolled up corn tortillas filled with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat fondue; doused with green mole sauce and a drizzle of sour cream. Side of rice and guac salad.
Duck Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled around duck confit, sautéed onions; covered with melted cheese, green poblano sauce, a drizzle of sour cream; side of rice, and black beans with queso fresco
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Steak Fajita
Grilled marinated steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken & Steak Fajita
Grilled marinated chicken and steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken, Shrimp & Steak Fajita
Grilled marinated chicken, steak and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Veggie Fajita
Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Shrimp & Scallops Fajita
Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita
Grilled chicken & Shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Steak & Shrimp Fajita
Grilled steak & shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
SEAFOOD
Pescado A La Veracruzana
Veracruz-style catfish fillet, Caribbean peppers, onions, tomatoes, capers and green olives; served with rice and avocado
Ceviche De Camaron
Steamed shrimp with chopped red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato, avocado, and lime juice.
Coctel De Camaron
Steamed shrimp in home-made cocktail sauce, avocado, and pico de gallo.
Diabla Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in spicy tomato sauce, rice and avocado.
Maya Shrimp
Grilled shrimp wrapped with bacon covered with cheese dip. Served with rice & oven-roasted rosemary veggies.
TACOS
Tex-Mex Taco
corn or flour shell taco with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese $3
Make You Own Taco
corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, fish OR shrimp with 2 toppings (extra toppings additional charge of .25¢
Fiesta Tacos
Three hard or soft shell tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese. Side of rice
Alambre Tacos
Three corn tacos with MIXED grilled beef, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers and onions; topped with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of rice, beans or guacamole.
Tacos De Asada
Three soft tacos (corn or flour tortilla), choice of grilled chicken, steak, or chorizo with mushrooms and onions. Side of cheese dip, pico de gallo, and black beans.
Duck Carnitas
Three corn tacos, duck confit and caramelized apples. Served with black-bean-mango salsa, and green tomatillo-avocado salsa.
Fish Tacos
Three corn tacos, grilled catfish, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy sour cream, rice
Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tacos, grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy sour cream, rice
KIDS
A LA CARTE
Beans SD
Re-fried beans | black beans
Spanish Rice SD
Quesadilla SD
Cheese | Cheese&Bean | Cheese&Chicken | Cheese&Steak | Cheese&Shrimp | Cheese&Chorizo | Cheese&mushrooms | Cheese&veggies
Enchilada SD
Rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese or veggies covered with cheese and mild sauce
Burrito SD
Rolled up flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, re-fried beans, grilled veggies, covered with mild tomato sauce
French Fries SD
Chile Relleno SD
Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, covered with mild tomato sauce
Roasted Veggies SD
Oven-roasted rosemary veggies including carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and other seasonal veggies
Sour Cream SD
Shredded Cheese SD
Xtra Chips SD
Additional small bag of tortilla chips
Large Bag of Chips SD
Large bag of tortilla chips
Onions SD
3 Corn Tortillas SD
3 Flour Tortillas SD
LTC Salad SD
Lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese
Fajita Salad SD
Shredded iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese
Sliced avocado
1/2 avocado in slices
Tomatoes SD
Jalapenos SD
Lettuce SD
Taco Shell
Cilantro SD
Bottle of Tapatio Salsa
DESSERTS
SOFT DRINKS
China Mist Iced Tea
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Tonic
Sprite
Root Beer
Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Sweet Iced tea
Bottled Mexican Coke & Jarritos
Cranberry Juice
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Bottled Water
Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500 ml)
Ginger ale
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
House Margarita
Flaquita/Skinny Margarita
Hand-Crafted . Don Julio • Patron Citronage • Agave • fresh lime
Chihuahua Bite
Don Julio • Ginger& Orange Liqueur Agave • Jalapeño • Fresh Lime
Blood Orange Rita
Hornitos • Triple Sec • Lime Fresh Blood Orange
Golden Rita
Hornitos • Grand Marnier • Agave Fresh Lime • OJ
Table Red Sangria
Table White Sangria
N/A Fresh Lime Margarita Mix
Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix (1 quart) Make your own margaritas at home: 6 oz. MexTable Mix 1 oz. triple sec or Cointreau 1.5 oz. tequila
Red Blend Catrina Btl.
Sangria Catrina Btl.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707