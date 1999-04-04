Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Mexican Table

359 Reviews

$$

7288 Lancaster Pike

Hockessin, DE 19707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Dip
Tex-Mex Taco
Chimichanga

SOUPS

BOWL Poblano Soup

BOWL Poblano Soup

$8.00

Creamy poblano pepper, zucchini, corn and mushroom

BOWL Tortilla Soup

BOWL Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken-tomato broth, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips, sour cream

BOWL Chicken & Rice Soup

$8.00

Chicken-tomato broth, rice, chicken

SALADS

Strawberry-Mango Salad

Strawberry-Mango Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, mango, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, candied pecans & balsamic dressing (on the side)

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Spring mix, iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, yellow & white cheese, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch dressing (on the side).

Guacamole Salad

$10.00

APPETIZERS

Salsa

Salsa

$2.00+

Assorted home-made salsas --TABLE SALSA: Classic mild tomato sauce --SALSA VERDE: Green tomatillo, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado. --SALSA BRAVA: Hot smoky red chilis, garlic, onions, tomatoes. --MANGO SALSA: fresh mild salsa. chunky mango, tomatoes, red onions, black beans. --PICO DE GALLO: Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro & lime juice.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$3.00+

Avocado, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco.

Cali Guac

Cali Guac

$11.00

Avocado, onions, jalapeño, cilantro, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, pistachios

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$2.50+

Queso blanco cheese dip

Choriqueso

$8.00

Queso blanco dip with chorizo sausage.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Oven-melted Chihuahua cheese, chorizo, creamy poblano peppers & onions; flour tortillas Add mushrooms $1

Basic Nachos

Basic Nachos

Tortilla chips, melted cheese, and choice of beans, chicken, ground beef or shrimp

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla chips, cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream

Table Nachos

Table Nachos

$14.00

Homemade corn chips, oven-melted cheese, re-fried beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream; steak, chicken, chorizo or shrimp

Table Wings

Table Wings

$15.00

8 chicken wings, tamarind-chipotle glaze or mild buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, blue cheese dip

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.00

Corn tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, mushrooms, lettuce, guac, sour cream, pico de gallo

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Breaded cheddar cheese stuffed jalapeños, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo.

CHEF'S SPECIALS

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Garnished with garlic croutons /toasted pumpkin seeds / balsamic reduction / cotija cheese

Pumpkin & Apple Salad

Pumpkin & Apple Salad

$14.00

Spring mix / crispy apples / pumpkin cubes / pomegranate seeds / golden raisins / blue cheese / lime & apple cider vinaigrette

Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00

Creamy espresso-infused classic crème brûlée topped with crack-able caramel topping and fresh berries.

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00
Dulce de Calabaza

Dulce de Calabaza

$9.00

Spiced brown sugar oven-roasted pumpkin / warm vanilla-caramel sauce

Eggplant Parm Trio

$25.00

Soup cup / seasonal roasted veggies / ricotta cheese chipotle & chorizo eggplant parmesan

MAINS

Sabana Invierno

Sabana Invierno

$18.00

Grilled chicken, Chihuahua cheese, creamy poblano peppers, onions, tomato sauce; roasted veggies, and rice

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$16.00

Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese; doused with tomato sauce; side of rice and re-fried beans.

Pechuga Rellena

Pechuga Rellena

$20.00

Chicken breast stuffed w/spinach, ham and queso fresco; doused with mole sauce -the classic mole from Puebla made w/three chiles, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, raisins, plantains, cinnamon, and natural chocolate- side of roasted veggies and rice. (not glutten free)

Chile En Nogada

Chile En Nogada

$16.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with ground pork and beef, dried fruit, raisins, fresh apple and pear, pine nuts, almonds; covered with a creamy walnut sauce and pomegranate seeds.

Tampiquena Steak

Tampiquena Steak

$21.00

House-marinated grilled Teres Major steak (8oz); served w/three sides

Mex Burger

Mex Burger

$17.00

Guacamole, Chihuahua cheese, grilled onions&mushrooms, French fries, chipotle mayo

Flautas

$15.00

4 crispy taquitos filled with shredded beef, chicken or cheese on a bed of lettuce; covered with green & red sauce, and a drizzle of sour cream; choice of black beans, re-fried beans, guacamole or rice

La Gran Quesadilla

La Gran Quesadilla

El Gran Burrito

$15.00+

Grilled beef, chicken, veggies or shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and corn; topped w/ cheese dip, green sauce and pico de gallo; served w/rice and beans.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.00+

shredded beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp w/onions and peppers; baked OR crispy flour wrap, topped with queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; side of rice and beans

Chicken & Chorizo Pasta

Chicken & Chorizo Pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta, tomato-cream chipotle sauce, broccoli, corn, cotija cheese, garlic bread

Fajita Taco Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

Grilled steak, chicken OR shrimp with re-fried beans, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, corn, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & shredded cheese.

Classic Taco Salad Bowl

Classic Taco Salad Bowl

Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp; with re-fried beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo. Add guacamole

Veggie Delight

Veggie Delight

$12.00

Oven-roasted rosemary veggies, black beans with queso fresco, avocado.

Garden Pasta

Garden Pasta

$18.00+

Penne pasta, veggies, alfredo sauce, garlic bread. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp.

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Poblanas

Enchiladas Poblanas

$17.00

Three corn tortillas rolled around chicken or queso fresco cheese covered with homemade mole sauce -the classic mole from Puebla made w/three chiles, pumpkin seeds, peanuts, almonds, sesame seeds, raisins, plantains, cinnamon, and natural chocolate- topped w/cheese and a swirl of sour cream; side of rice and guacamole salad.

Table Enchiladas

$14.00

Three corn tortillas rolled around your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheddar & queso fresco cheese, grilled veggies, OR roasted veggies, covered with cheese, red tomato sauce, green tomatillo sauce, or mole sauce ($1 exta), rice, and beans

Enchiladas Del Mar

$18.00

3 rolled up corn tortillas filled with shrimp, scallops, and crab meat fondue; doused with green mole sauce and a drizzle of sour cream. Side of rice and guac salad.

Duck Enchiladas

Duck Enchiladas

$18.00

Three corn tortillas rolled around duck confit, sautéed onions; covered with melted cheese, green poblano sauce, a drizzle of sour cream; side of rice, and black beans with queso fresco

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$21.00

Grilled marinated steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$21.00

Grilled marinated chicken and steak, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken, Shrimp & Steak Fajita

Chicken, Shrimp & Steak Fajita

$23.00

Grilled marinated chicken, steak and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, carrots, zucchini, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Shrimp & Scallops Fajita

Shrimp & Scallops Fajita

$28.00

Grilled shrimp, scallops, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$20.00

Grilled chicken & Shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$23.00

Grilled steak & shrimp, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

SEAFOOD

Pescado A La Veracruzana

$17.00

Veracruz-style catfish fillet, Caribbean peppers, onions, tomatoes, capers and green olives; served with rice and avocado

Ceviche De Camaron

Ceviche De Camaron

$17.00

Steamed shrimp with chopped red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, tomato, avocado, and lime juice.

Coctel De Camaron

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Steamed shrimp in home-made cocktail sauce, avocado, and pico de gallo.

Diabla Shrimp

Diabla Shrimp

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in spicy tomato sauce, rice and avocado.

Maya Shrimp

Maya Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped with bacon covered with cheese dip. Served with rice & oven-roasted rosemary veggies.

TACOS

Tex-Mex Taco

$3.50

corn or flour shell taco with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese $3

Make You Own Taco

corn or flour tortilla with grilled steak, chicken, chorizo, fish OR shrimp with 2 toppings (extra toppings additional charge of .25¢

Fiesta Tacos

Fiesta Tacos

$13.00

Three hard or soft shell tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese. Side of rice

Alambre Tacos

Alambre Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tacos with MIXED grilled beef, chicken, chorizo, bell peppers and onions; topped with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of rice, beans or guacamole.

Tacos De Asada

Three soft tacos (corn or flour tortilla), choice of grilled chicken, steak, or chorizo with mushrooms and onions. Side of cheese dip, pico de gallo, and black beans.

Duck Carnitas

Duck Carnitas

$18.00

Three corn tacos, duck confit and caramelized apples. Served with black-bean-mango salsa, and green tomatillo-avocado salsa.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tacos, grilled catfish, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy sour cream, rice

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tacos, grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, cabbage, spicy sour cream, rice

KIDS

Broccoli & Cheese Pasta

Broccoli & Cheese Pasta

$8.00
Cheese Burger & F F

Cheese Burger & F F

$9.00
Cheese Quesadilla w/Rice

Cheese Quesadilla w/Rice

$7.00
Chicken&Cheese quesadilla w/Rice

Chicken&Cheese quesadilla w/Rice

$8.00

Bean&Cheese Quesadilla w/Rice

$7.00
Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$8.00

A LA CARTE

Beans SD

$3.00

Re-fried beans | black beans

Spanish Rice SD

$3.00

Quesadilla SD

$3.50+

Cheese | Cheese&Bean | Cheese&Chicken | Cheese&Steak | Cheese&Shrimp | Cheese&Chorizo | Cheese&mushrooms | Cheese&veggies

Enchilada SD

$3.00

Rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat, beans, cheese or veggies covered with cheese and mild sauce

Burrito SD

$8.00+

Rolled up flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, re-fried beans, grilled veggies, covered with mild tomato sauce

French Fries SD

$4.00

Chile Relleno SD

$9.00

Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with mashed potatoes and cheese, covered with mild tomato sauce

Roasted Veggies SD

$5.00

Oven-roasted rosemary veggies including carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and other seasonal veggies

Sour Cream SD

$2.00

Shredded Cheese SD

$1.50

Xtra Chips SD

$3.00

Additional small bag of tortilla chips

Large Bag of Chips SD

$7.00

Large bag of tortilla chips

Onions SD

$0.85

3 Corn Tortillas SD

$1.25

3 Flour Tortillas SD

$1.25

LTC Salad SD

$4.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese

Fajita Salad SD

$5.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, grated cheese

Sliced avocado

$2.50

1/2 avocado in slices

Tomatoes SD

$1.00

Jalapenos SD

$1.50

Lettuce SD

$0.75

Taco Shell

$0.85

Cilantro SD

$0.85

Bottle of Tapatio Salsa

$4.00

DESSERTS

Warm spiced brown sugar oven-roasted pumpkin in vanilla-caramel milk sauce.
Churros

Churros

$6.00

Three pastry-like donut sticks dusted with cinnamon and sugar.

Chef's Choice Flan

Chef's Choice Flan

$7.00
Tres Leche Cake

Tres Leche Cake

$9.00

SOFT DRINKS

China Mist Iced Tea

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Sweet Iced tea

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Coke & Jarritos

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500 ml)

$4.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Anyone picking up any alcoholic beverages will need to show identification proving they are 21 years of age or older. Most of our drinks won't be made until you arrive to pick up. Therefore, you will have to wait at that time.

House Margarita

$8.00

Flaquita/Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Hand-Crafted . Don Julio • Patron Citronage • Agave • fresh lime

Chihuahua Bite

$15.00

Don Julio • Ginger& Orange Liqueur Agave • Jalapeño • Fresh Lime

Blood Orange Rita

Blood Orange Rita

$11.00

Hornitos • Triple Sec • Lime Fresh Blood Orange

Golden Rita

$13.00

Hornitos • Grand Marnier • Agave Fresh Lime • OJ

Table Red Sangria

$10.00

Table White Sangria

$10.00

N/A Fresh Lime Margarita Mix

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic Margarita Mix (1 quart) Make your own margaritas at home: 6 oz. MexTable Mix 1 oz. triple sec or Cointreau 1.5 oz. tequila

Red Blend Catrina Btl.

$22.00

Sangria Catrina Btl.

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7288 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Mexican Table image
Mexican Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Moroleon
orange star4.5 • 1,144
9173 Gap Newport pike Avondale, PA 19311
View restaurantnext
El Terre Gto
orange starNo Reviews
345 Scarlet Road Unit 6 Kennett Square, PA 19348
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 99
1300 Centerville Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
Feby's Fishery
orange star4.6 • 1,651
3701 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Morelias Mexican Restaurant - 4617 ogletown road newark De
orange starNo Reviews
4617 Ogletown Stanton Rd Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Wilma's
orange starNo Reviews
902 North Market St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hockessin

The Well - Coffee House, Deli & BBQ
orange star4.7 • 340
6949 Lancaster PIke Hockessin, DE 19707
View restaurantnext
Famous Rivera Grill
orange star4.5 • 322
7313 Lancaster Pike Hockessin, DE 19707
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hockessin
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Downingtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston