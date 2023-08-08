Apps

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

House Made and Hand Breaded. Sharp White Cheddar and Whole Milk Mozzarella, Yuengling Beer Batter with House Made Vodka Sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 Per Order, Your Choice of Sauce

Cheesesteak Empanadas

$12.00

House Made filled with chopped ribeye, cooper sharp, fried onions, beer whiz

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi Pasta with Smoked Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Broiled Chihuahua Cheese and Green Onions on top

Nachos

$15.00

House Made Chips, Refried Beans, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, Pickled Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema

White Bean Hummus

$14.00

Cannelini Beans, Chickpeas, Roasted Garlic, Lemon Zest, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Sesame Oil. Grilled Pita For Dipping

Buffalo Wing Dip

$15.00

House Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Melted Chihuahua Cheese, House Made Tortilla Chips

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

24 Hour Brined Thigh, Buttermilk Ranch, Pickle Monster Garlic Dill Pickles, Seeded Milk Bun

Burger

$16.00

Local Beef Patty, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Seeded Milk Bun

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Local Beef Patty, American Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Pickled Peppers, Thick Cut Bacon, Sunny Egg, Seeded Milk Bun

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Toasted Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Chicken Tinga. Comes with Crema, Guac and Pico De Gallo

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Choice of Ribeye Steak or Chicken. Fried Onions, Cooper Sharp, Garlic Aioli, Seeded Hoagie Roll

Roast Pork Cubano

$17.00

16 Hour Braised Pork Shoulder, Pork Jus, Grainy Mustard, Thick Cut Smoked Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Pickle Monster Garlic Dill Pickle Chips, Toasted Ciabatta

Cowboy Burger

$17.00

Local Beef Patty, Chipotle BBQ Glaze, Fried Onions, American Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Steakhouse Aioli, Seeded Milk Bun

Beyond Cheesesteak

$16.00

Cheesesteak for our Vegetarian Friends. Griddled Beyond Meat Crumbles with Fried Onions, Cooper Sharp Cheese, Garlic Aioli on a seeded Baker Street hoagie roll

Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$7.00

Crispy ShoeString Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Crispy ShoeString Fries, House Made Beer Whiz

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Crispy ShoeString Fries, Chihuahua Fries, Thick Cut Bacon, Pickled Peppers, Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$15.00

Crispy Shoestring Fries, Buffalo Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery

Specials

B.L.T Special

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Pink Peppercorn Caesar Dressing, Fried Rosemary and Capers, Fresh Shaved Parmesan, Lemon Zest