MilkBoy Philadelphia
460 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant