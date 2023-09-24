Popular Items

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.95

Lightly breaded jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and fried to perfection - served with your choice of sauce

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$8.95

American cheese, chopped steak, and onions - served with spicy ketchup

Loaded Quesadilla

$13.95

House made ranchero, cheddar cheese and chicken

Chicken Wings

$14.95

5 Whole Wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried - served with your choice of honey mustard or bbq sauce

Arancini

$9.95

Rounded balls of savory arborio rice stuffed with mushrooms, parmesan, romano, & fontina cheeses - served over vodka sauce

Pierogies

$7.95

Potato and cheese stuffed pierogies, fried and served with caramelized onions and sour cream

Hummus & Pita

$12.95

Served with cucumbers, celery, carrots and toasted pita bread

Street Tacos

$9.95

Adobe chicken, jalapeños, queso fresco, salsa verde, and fresh pico de gallo, served on flour tortillas

Broccoil Bites

$7.95

Smoked gouda cheese broccoili lightly breaded and fried, served with paprica aioli

Soup and Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Caramelized onions, topped with toasted bread and melted cheese

Irish Potato

$6.00

Creamy potato soup with peas, carrots and celery

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Romaine, spicy breaded chicken tenders, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, cucumbers, garlic croutons - tossed in ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Southwest Salad

$15.95

Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fried tortilla strips, and bacon - tossed with chipotle bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons - tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Signature Fries

Classic French Fries

$6.95

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Spicy Curly Fries

$7.95

Curly fries, onions and peppers

Entrees

Steak Frites

$23.95

Grilled Hanger Steak topped with red wine demi-glace, served with french fries

Double Cut Pork Chop

$21.95

Grilled Pork Chop, mushroom gravy, seasonal vegetables, and mashed potatoes

Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Braised, slow cooked short rib, served with mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetables, finished with red wine demi-glace

Blackened Salmon

$23.95

Blackened Salmon Filet, vodka sauce, seasonal vegetables, served with bell pepper rice

Shepherds Pie

$18.95

House Blend Ground Beef, carrots and peas slow cooked, topped with mashed potatoes, baked 'til golden brown

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Crispy cod filets, jalapeño ranch crema, mango pico de gallo, pickled onions, and chopped lettuce - served on flour tortillas

Burgers and Sandwiches

The "Philly Philly"

$17.95

Signature blended burger patty, topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, pistachio basil pesto, fried prosciutto, balsamic reduction

Spicy Bacon Bleu

$16.95

Our Classic Burger topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and finished in a spicy buffalo aioli

The Frenchie

$16.95

Signature Blended burger patty, brie cheese, fried onions, lettuce, and tomato with a dijon aioli

The Classic

$14.95

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion - Cheeses: American, Cheddar, Provolone, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Gouda

The Java

$16.95

Coffee rubbed burger, topped with coffee bourbon bbq, bacon jam, and smoked gouda

Black Bean Burger

$13.95

House made black bean burger, topped with roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.50

Thinly sliced steak, truffle wiz, mushrooms and sauteed onions - Served on a Hoagie Roll

Ale House

$14.95

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, slow cooked onions, horseradish aioli, swiss & provolone cheeses - Served on a Hoagie Roll with Au Jus on the side

Moriarty's Reuben

$15.95

Lean corned beef pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing - Served on Rye

Turkey Apple Brie

$16.95

Slow roasted Turkey, granny smith apples, brie, sweet & spicy pepper jam - Served on Cranberry Walnut Bread

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.95

Grilled and chopped chicken breast with your choice of cheese - Served on a Hoagie Roll

Moriarty's Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Lightly fried chicken topped with pepperjack cheese, pickles, spicy buffalo aioli - Served on a brioche bun

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Cutlet, topped with roasted red peppers, spinach and provolone cheese - Served on a Hoagie Roll

BLT

$13.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli - Served on Texas Toast

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Dessert

Irish Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00