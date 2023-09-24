Moriarty's Restaurant & Bar 1116 Walnut St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to our Irish Pub!
Location
1116 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Lee's Hoagie House - Center City
No Reviews
246 South 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant