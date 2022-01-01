Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Mimosas

No reviews yet

1720 S McCall Road

Englewood, FL 34223

Popular Items

Waffle Breakfast
Spicy Breakfast Bowl
Breakfast Sandwiches

Drinks

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Coffee Decaf

$2.49

Juice Large

$3.49

Juice Small

$2.99

Milk Large

$3.49

Milk Small

$2.99

Chocolate Milk Lg

$3.79

Chocolate Milk Small

$3.20

Water

Infused Water

$0.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.50

Iced Coffee w. Cream & Sugar

$3.29

Iced Coffee w. French Vanilla Cream & Sugar

$3.29

Gift Cert

$5.00

Decaffeinated Hot Tea

$2.49

Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$2.49

Half Sweet Half Lemonade

$2.49

Half Unsweet Half Lemonade

$2.49

Kids Drinks

Kids Lemonaide

$1.79

Kids Coke

$1.79

Kids Diet Coke

$1.79

Kids Coke Zero

$1.79

Kids Sprite

$1.79

Kids Rootbeer

$1.79

Kids Milk

$2.99

Kids Choc Milk

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.99

Kids Orange Juice

$2.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.79

Add A Shot

Shot of Vodka

$0.75

Shot of tequila

$0.75

Shot of Peach

$0.75

Shot of Watermelon

$0.75

Shot of Whiskey

$0.75

Shot of Mango

$0.75

Shot of Coconut

$0.75

Shot of Wicket

$0.75

Shot of Blue curacao

$0.75

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$6.75

Build a Breakfast

$7.69

Hungry Mans Breakfast

$10.49

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$9.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.50

Spicy Breakfast Bowl

$8.29

Meat Lovers Bowl

$10.99

Biscuits & Gravy Bowl

$7.89

Healthier Breakfast Bowl

$8.19

Good Start Breakfast

$7.25

Waffle Breakfast

$8.49

BYO Pancakes

$5.99

BYO French Toast

$5.99

BYO Omelets

$10.49

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast

$6.69

Breakfast Sandwiches

$8.49

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.29

Eggs in a Nest

$6.39

Maple Syrup

$1.49

Al la Cart

Grits

$2.45

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.25

Toast

$1.99

3 bacon

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

3 Sausage Links

$2.99

3 Turkey Bacon

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

2 Ham Sliced

$3.59

1 Waffle

$4.75

Stack of 2 Pancakes

$4.25

1 Pancake

$2.50

Loaded Breakfast Potatoes

$4.10

Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

Half Order Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

2 French Toast

$4.25

1 French Toast

$2.50

Hashbrowns

$2.99

2 Eggs

$2.69

1 Egg

$1.35

2 Sausage Patties

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.75

Tomato Slices

$0.75

Avocado half

$0.99

Country Fried Steak

$4.99

100% Pure Maple Syrup

$1.49

Zach's Chip Chip Cannoli

$1.89

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

2 Pineapple Upside down Pancakes

$5.75

1 Pineapple Upside down Pancakes

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice Pancake 2

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Pancake 1

$2.75

Pumpkin Waffle

$5.75

Chicken Fried Chicken

$4.99

Country Gravey

$0.49

Peanut butter

$0.25

Add Extra Sauce

$0.25

Kids Breakfast

Kids 2 Eggs with 2 meats and 1 Pancake

$4.75

Kids 1 Chocolate Chip Pancakes with 2 Meats

$4.75

Kids 1 Egg with 2 Meats and Potatoes

$4.75

Vegetarian Breakfast

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.89

Veggie Bowl

$8.89

Veggie Burrito

$8.89

Starters

(4) Meatballs

$4.75

French Fries

$2.99

(6) Chicken Strips

$6.99

(6) Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

(6) Boneless Wings

$7.99

(8) Chicken Wings

$7.99

(6) Broccoli Cheese Bites

Out of stock

(6) Mac&Cheese Bites

Out of stock

(6) Coconut Shrimp

Out of stock

Greenbean Fries

Out of stock

Poutine

$6.89

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.50

Sandwiches

Classic BLT

$7.89

Ultimate Club Sandwich

$10.15

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.40

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.15

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$10.40

Gyro Sandwich

$10.40

Salads

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$7.49Out of stock

Side House Salad

$5.49

LG House Salad

$7.39

Cobb Salad

$9.25

Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.59

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$11.50

Double Bacon Deluxe Cheeseburger

$12.59

Breakfast Burger

$11.50

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Soup cup

$3.49

Broccoli

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

Side House Salad

$5.49

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.49Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Refried Beans

$2.69

Kids Lunch

Kids Chicken Strips & Side

$5.75

Kids Mozzarella Sticks & Side

$5.75

Kids Ham Sandwich & Side

$5.75

Kids Turkey Sandwich & Side

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese & Side

$5.75

Kids Burger

$5.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Dine In, Takeout Orders and Delivery.

Location

1720 S McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223

Directions

