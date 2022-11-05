Modern Thai
20 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We serve traditional Thai food in a new stylish restaurant with chic interiors that provide an ideal setting for a casual lunch or dinner with your loved ones.
Location
54 Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fairburn, GA
No Reviews
8030 Senoia Road Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurant
Palmer's - 991 N Peachtree Pkwy
5.0 • 227
991 N Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
No Reviews
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fayetteville, GA
No Reviews
1240 Hwy 54W fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurant