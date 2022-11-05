Restaurant header imageView gallery

Modern Thai

20 Reviews

$$$

54 Carriage Oaks Drive

Tyrone, GA 30290

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Veggie Roll
Salad Roll

Appetizers

Basil Wings

Basil Wings

$9.00

Fried chicken wings glazed with sweet & spicy curry sauce topped with crispy Thai basil leaves

Basil Tofu

Basil Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu glazed with sweet & spicy curry sauce topped with crispy Thai basil leaves

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Fried tofu served with pineapple chili sauce topped with crushed peanut

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Grilled skewered chicken tender marinated with Thai herbs served with peanut curry sauce & cucumber salad

Crispy Veggie Roll

Crispy Veggie Roll

$8.00

Deep fried spring rolls stuffed with silver noodles, black fungus, carrot & caaggage, served with pineapple chili sauce

Lollipop Chicken

Lollipop Chicken

$9.00

Fried drumsticks glazed with honey garlic butter sauce

Salad Roll

Salad Roll

$10.00

Rice paper wrapped with shrimp and shredded chicken breast, rice noodle, lettuce, bean sprout, and carrot served with house peanut dressing

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Deep fried calamari rings with salt & pepper batter served with pineapple chili sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Crispy wontons stuffed with snow crab stick, cream cheese & green onion served with pineapple chili sauce

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.00

Puffed pastry stuffed with sautéed ground chicken breast, gold potato, sweet onion in yellow curry served with cucumber salad

Nuer Daed Deiyw

$10.00

House specialty beef jerky, served with spicy lime dressing

App Samplers

App Samplers

$10.00

2 Veggie Roll, 2 Crab Rangoon and 2 Curry Puff

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

Spicy & sour soup with chili paste, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, sweet onions, grape tomatoes & mushrooms

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

Classic Thai silky coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, sweet onions & mushrooms

Boat Noodles Soup

$15.00

Beef authentic boat noodles, meatballs, small fresh noodles, Chinese broccoli, beansprout, cilantro, fried garlic, Chinese celery & green onion

Salad

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, green beans, grape tomatoes, garlic, seasoned with fresh chili & lime dressing top with ground peanut

Tum Tard

$19.00

Papaya sald come with beef jerky, chicharrones & Thai rice noodles

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$14.00

Steamed ground chicken breast tossed with green & red onions, mint leaves, crushed chilies, rice powder & lime dressing served with lettuce

Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$18.00

Grilled marinated beef tenderloin, grape tomatoes, cucumbers seasoned with chili paste & lime dressing on a bed of lettuce

Num Tok Beef

Num Tok Beef

$18.00

Grilled marinated beef tenderloin tossed with green & red onions, Thai basil leaves, crushed chilies, rice powder & lime dressing served with lettuce

Silver Noodle Salad

Silver Noodle Salad

$15.00

Silver noodles, shrimp, grounded chicken, red onion, grape tomatoes, Chinese celery & cilantro tossed in lime dressing served with lettuce

Entrees

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Pan fried rice noodles, fried tofu, egg, garlic, chive, bean sprouts & crushed peanuts

Pad Se-Ew

Pad Se-Ew

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles, egg & Chinese broccoli with sweet soy sauce

Rad Nah

$15.00

Rice noodles topped with Chinese broccoli, mushroom & carrot in soy sauce gravy

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Stir fried silver noodles with egg, cabbage, tomatoes, sweet onion, celery, and carrot.

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$16.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles, sweet onion, red bell peppers, green beans with fresh chili, garlic & Holy basil

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Bamboo shoots, red bell peppers & Thai basil in Thai red curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

Thai eggplant, zucchini, red bell peppers & Thai basil in Thai green curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Yellow Curry Chicken

Yellow Curry Chicken

$19.00

Stewed chicken quarter leg and thigh with gold potatoes in mild yellow curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Massamun Beef

Massamun Beef

$24.00

Stewed beef with yukon gold potatoes, onions, Star Anise, Cinnamon, and peanut served with jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Panang

Panang

$19.00

Panang curry topped with mince kaffir lime leave and bell pepper served with jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Sauteed Eggplant

Sauteed Eggplant

$16.00

Sauteed eggplant, red bell peppers, garlic & Thai basil in house special sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$22.00

Sliced roasted duck breast, green bean, pineapple, tomato, lychee, bell peppers & Thai basil in Thai red curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Holy Basil Chili Bomb

Holy Basil Chili Bomb

$17.00

Sauteed grounded chicken with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper & holy basil topped with crispy edge fried free-range egg served with steamed jasmine blue rice. “Bangkok won’t be Bangkok without it” upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Pad Prik Crispy Red Snapper

Pad Prik Crispy Red Snapper

$26.00

Lightly battered crispy Snapper on bed with green bean, pineapple, kaffir leaves in house special curry sauce served with steamed jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Grilled Salmon Choo-Cheee

Grilled Salmon Choo-Cheee

$24.00

Grilled Salmon on bed steamed broccolini top with red curry sauce served with jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$29.00

Wok tossed jasmine rice, lump crab meat, free range egg, sweet onion and green onion

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Wok tossed jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli with soy sauce

Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Wok tossed jasmine rice with fresh chili, garlic, red bell pepper & Holy basil topped with crispy edge fried egg

Chef's Signature Baby Back Ribs

Chef's Signature Baby Back Ribs

$22.00

BBQ marinated baby back ribs in chef’s special sauce served with sticky rice and papaya salad

Stir Fried Mixed Veg w/ Mushroom Sauce

Stir Fried Mixed Veg w/ Mushroom Sauce

$15.00

Sautéed mixed vegetable in season, mushroom with garlic in mushroom sauce served with jasmine blue rice upgrade to Trio Brown Rice + 2

Extra

Jasmine Blue Rice

$3.00

Trio Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Mixed Veggie

$5.00

Kid Fried Rice

$5.00

Fried Free range Egg

$2.00

Peanut Curry Sauce

$1.00+

Peanut Dressing

$1.00+

Cucumber Salad

$1.00+

Basil Wing Sauce

$1.00+

Honey Garlic Butter Sauce

$1.00+

Red Curry Sauce

$1.00+

Green Curry Sauce

$1.00+

Phrik Num Pla (Chili Fish Sauce)

Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$4.00

FBI: Fried Banana w/ Ice Cream

$7.00

Deep fried breaded banana served with coconut ice cream topped with whipped cream

Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

$9.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh mango

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried breaded vanilla bean ice cream served with mixed berry sauce & whipped cream

Cake of The Day

$7.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Voss Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Blooming Flower Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We serve traditional Thai food in a new stylish restaurant with chic interiors that provide an ideal setting for a casual lunch or dinner with your loved ones.

Website

Location

54 Carriage Oaks Drive, Tyrone, GA 30290

Directions

Gallery
Modern Thai image
Modern Thai image
Modern Thai image

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fairburn, GA
orange starNo Reviews
8030 Senoia Road Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurantnext
Palmer's - 991 N Peachtree Pkwy
orange star5.0 • 227
991 N Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
orange starNo Reviews
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Tour de Italy Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201 Fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Fayetteville, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1240 Hwy 54W fayetteville, GA 30214
View restaurantnext
Revolution New Italian
orange star4.1 • 379
361 GA-74 Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Tyrone
Peachtree City
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
Senoia
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Newnan
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston