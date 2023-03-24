Main picView gallery

Hero Doughnuts & Buns HERO Trilith





210 Trillith Parkway

150

Fayetteville, GA 30214

Popular Items

COLD BREW
Egg & Cheese Bun
Raspberry Jam Filled

FOOD (TRL)

DOUGHNUTS

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze
Original Glazed*

Original Glazed*

$1.75

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*

Chocolate Glaze*

$2.50

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*

Strawberry Glaze*

$2.50

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*

Sprinkle White*

$2.50

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen

$21.50

G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen

$11.75

OG Doughnut Box

$16.00

12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***

Banana Pudding*

Banana Pudding*

$4.50

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Cake*

Blueberry Cake*

$3.25

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze

Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$3.25

Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs

Boston Cream Filled*

Boston Cream Filled*

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*

Bread Pudding*

$4.50

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Cookies & Cream*

Cookies & Cream*

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies

Fritter Apple*

Fritter Apple*

$5.00Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.

Maple Sea Salt*

Maple Sea Salt*

$3.25

Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.

Peanut Butter Crisp

$3.25

Raspberry Jam Filled

$4.50
Side Kicks

Side Kicks

$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Vanilla Cream Filled*

Vanilla Cream Filled*

$4.50Out of stock

Whipped Vanilla buttercream filled and rolled in granulated sugar

Wil's Pick Dozen

$31.50

Wil's Pick Half Dozen

$15.75
Beignets

Beignets

$5.00
King Ring

King Ring

$3.25

Homewood

$3.25Out of stock

BREAKFAST BUNS

Our famous brioche buns stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings.
Egg & Cheese Bun

Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.50

Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$6.00

Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno

Kolache Jalepeno

$6.00

Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count

Super Mini 2 Count

$5.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

Super Mini 4 Count

$10.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

BREAKFAST PLATES

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast

Hero Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage

AG Power Plate

AG Power Plate

$12.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns

Loaded Hashbrowns

$10.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast

Big A** French Toast

$10.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

BREAKFAST BOWLS

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$9.00

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola

Yogurt + Granola

$8.00

SALAD

Hero House Salad

Hero House Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$10.50

fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs

Napa Crunch Salad

$10.50Out of stock

LUNCH BUNS

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch.
Hero Burger

Hero Burger

$8.00

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger

$11.25

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$9.00

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger

$12.25

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger

Dad Burger

$10.00

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger

$13.25

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch

Super Crunch

$10.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch

Buffalo Super Crunch

$10.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado

$9.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks

Sidechicks

$8.50

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT

$9.00

LITTLE HERO

Kids Hero Slider

Kids Hero Slider

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad Slider

$6.00
Kids Sidechicks

Kids Sidechicks

$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

SIDES

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.00
Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$5.25
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.00
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

$5.25
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.75
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Crunchy Napa Side Salad

$3.75Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.00

Kale Ceaser Side Salad

$4.00

SD Avocado

$1.00

SD Toast

$1.00

DRINKS

NON-ALC

UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

MILK

$1.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$2.50

HOT COCOA CUP

$2.75

LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Large Mocha Latte

$7.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49

**ON LINE BULK ORDERS**

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)

$45.00

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
