Molos Restaurant

12 Reviews

$$$

1 Pershing Road

Weehawken, NJ 07086

Order Again

Popular Items

Soup of the Day
Greek Salad
Tzatziki

Spreads

Pikilia

$29.00

Selection of Spreads

Tzatziki

$12.00

Melitzanosalata (Eggplant)

$12.00

Carp Roe Mousse

$12.00

Skoprdalia (Garlic Mousse)

$12.00

Tyrokafteri (Spicy Feta)

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$39.00

Each

Colosal Crab Meat

$32.00

1/2 DZ East Coast Oysters

$18.00

Half Dozen

1/2 DZ Kumamoto Oysters

$28.00

Half Dozen

1/2 DZ Little Neck Clams

$12.00

Half Dozen

Port Imperial

$85.00

Seafood Plateau For Two

Salads

Romaine & Dill (Marouli)

$20.00

Romaine Hearts, Radicchio, Dill, Feta

Chicory

$23.00

Greek Salad

$22.00

Tomatoes, Feta, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Peppers, Olives

Baby Beet

$25.00

Small Plates

Soup of the Day

$16.00

Molos Veggie Chips

$22.00

Crispy Zucchini and Eggplant

Char-Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Sashimi Grade, Char Grilled

Fried Calamari

$21.00

Grilled Calamari

$21.00

Grilled or Fried, Herb Aioli

Filet Mignon Souvlaki

$28.00

Crab Cake

$26.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Remoulade Sauce

Saganaki

$24.00

Honey Glazed Eggplant

$23.00

Pasta

Spanakorisotto

$27.00

Lobster Pasta

$49.00

Fresh Fettuccini, Brandy, Tomato and Herbs

Seafood & Orzo

$45.00

Lobster Tail, Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels

Fresh Whole Fish

Catch of the Day

$38.00Out of stock

Alfonsin 3lb

$150.00Out of stock

Alfonsino 1.5

$75.00Out of stock

Alfonsino 2.5lb

$125.00Out of stock

Alfransino 1lb

$50.00Out of stock

Alfronsino 2lb

$100.00Out of stock

Aris

$7.00Out of stock

Balas 1 Lb

$55.00Out of stock

Balas 2lbs

$110.00Out of stock

Balas 3lbs

$165.00Out of stock

Black sea bass 3.5lb

$155.00Out of stock

Colossal King Prawn

$22.00

Per Piece, Giant Shrimp

Dover Sole

$55.00

Sweet, Firm and Buttery

Fagri 1LB

$49.00Out of stock

Fagri 1.5LB

$73.50Out of stock

Fagri 2LB

$98.00Out of stock

Moist and Flaky, Fishermands Choice (for two)

Fagri 2.5LB

$122.50

Fagri 3.5LB

$171.50Out of stock

Fagri 5LB

$245.00Out of stock

Fluke 2LB

$80.00Out of stock

Fluke 3LB

$110.00Out of stock

Grouper 12lb

$540.00Out of stock

Grouper 6LB

$300.00Out of stock

2pc Langoustines

$39.00Out of stock

Lavraki .

$38.00

Mild, Mediterranean Sea Bass

Lavraki 1.5LB

$57.00Out of stock

Lobster 1.25LB

$43.75Out of stock

Lobster 1.5 LB

$52.50

Cold Water, Nova Scotia Hard Shell

Lobster 2LB

$70.00Out of stock

Lobster 2.5LB

$87.50Out of stock

Lobster 3LB

$105.00Out of stock

Lobster 3.5LB

$122.50Out of stock

Lobster 4LB

$140.00Out of stock

Marida

$23.00Out of stock

Pompano 2

$80.00Out of stock

Pompano 3

$120.00Out of stock

Pompano 4

$160.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 1.5lb

$73.50Out of stock

Red Snapper 2 LB

$98.00

Delicate, Sweet and Nutty Flavor (for two)

Red Snapper 2.5LB

$122.50Out of stock

Red Snapper 4LB

$196.00Out of stock

Red Snapper 5lbs

$245.00Out of stock

Royal Dorado 1lb

$39.00Out of stock

Royal Dorado 2 Lbs

$75.00Out of stock

Salt Crust

$25.00

Sargo 1lb

$40.00Out of stock

Sargo 2lb

$80.00Out of stock

Scorpion fish 1lb

$65.00Out of stock

Scorpion fish 2

$130.00Out of stock

Scorpion fish 3

$195.00Out of stock

St. Pierre 3

$180.00Out of stock

Stripe Bass 1.25 lbs

$40.00Out of stock

Synagrida 2 LB

$95.00Out of stock

Synagrida 2.5lbs

$118.00Out of stock

Synagrida 6 LB

$450.00Out of stock

Tsipoura 1

$38.00Out of stock

Tsipoura 1.5 LB

$50.00Out of stock

Tsipoura 2

$68.00Out of stock

Turbo 3lbs

$120.00Out of stock

Turbo 7 Lb

$420.00Out of stock

Turbot 4lbs

$240.00Out of stock

Turbot 5lbs

$300.00Out of stock

Entree

Faroe Islands Salmon

$38.00

Char-grilled, Garlic Spinach, Chickpeas

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Diver Scallops

$45.00

Squid Ink Risotto, Seaweed Salad

Ahi Tuna

$42.00

Sesame-crusted, Quinoa, Walnuts

Cornish Hen

$29.00

Lamb Chops

$47.00

Fire Roasted Lamb Chops, Sweet Potato Mash

Prime Filet Mignon

$48.00

10 Oz. Beef Tenderloin, Madeira Peppercorn Reduction

Prime Ribeye Steak

$69.00

28 Oz. Roasted Potatoes

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00

Oregano

Brussels sprouts

$15.00

Roasted Lemon Potatoes

$10.00

Wild Thyme

Grilled Vegetables

$18.00

Halloumi Cheese

Sauteed Organic wild greens

$10.00

Organic Swiss Chard

Foraged Mushrooms

$16.00

Grilled Asparagus

$16.00

Sweet Mash Potatoes

$10.00

Pita

$4.00

Olives

$6.00

Grilled Haloumi

$18.00

Feta

$6.00

Kids Menu

Pasta Butter

$14.00

Pasta Marinara

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Pasta Greca

$22.00

NEW DESSERT

Karidopita (walnut cake)

$12.00

Sokolata (Dark Mousse)

$14.00

Galaktoboureko

$12.00

Portokalopita (orange Cake)

$12.00

Baklava Trio

$14.00

Greek Yogurt

$12.00

Premium Ice Cream

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Sphere !

$14.00Out of stock

Sokolata

$12.00Out of stock

Fig Mousse

$10.00

Baklava Trio

$12.00

Bougatsa

$22.00

Baklava Sampler

$14.00

WILD BERRIES & CREAM

$14.00

Cake Cutting Charge

$3.00

Espresso For Cocktail

Greek Yorgurt

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Waterfront Dining with unparalleled views of the NYC Skyline

1 Pershing Road, Weehawken, NJ 07086

Directions

Molos Restaurant image
Molos Restaurant image
Molos Restaurant image

