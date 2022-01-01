Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Morty & Ednas's

review star

No reviews yet

231 N. Main Ave.

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Popular Items

ICED AMERICANO
CAFE LATTE

BRUNCH

THE NOTORIOUSLY SLOPPY BLT

$8.00

#10 BACONEGGANDCHEESE

$9.25

THE MORTY

$9.00

EGGS YOUR WAY, BOSS

$6.00

FRITTATA SOUNDS DIRTY

$7.00

AVO GREAT DAY

$10.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING ON AN AVOCADO TOAST WITH FETA CHEESE, SERVED ON DARK RYE

SMOKED SALMON

$10.00

OVERNIGHT OATS

$5.00

CROQUE MONSIEUR

$11.00

THE EDNA

$8.00

CROISSANTS SHMEARED WITH CANNOLI CREAM, NUTELLA AND STRAWBERRIES

BURRATA 'BOUT IT

$15.00

BABY HEIRLOOM TOMATOES, SHALLOTS, GARLIC AND BASIL TOSSED WITH BALSAMIC VINEGAR AND OLIVE OIL, SERVED OVER THREE CORSTINIS & TOPPED WITH A 4OZ BURRATA

LIVING ON THE WEDGE

$11.00

GET HIM TO THE GREEK

$11.00

QUINOA TOSSED WITH CUCUMBERS, BABY HEIRLOOMS, PEPPERS, KALAMATA OLIVES, SHALLOTS AND DRESSED WITH A RED WINE VINIAGRETTE

FALL IN MY MOUTH

$12.00

WAFFLES

$9.00Out of stock

SHRIMP N GRITS

$14.00

POTATOES

$2.00

CANDIED BACON

$5.00

NICOLE MENU

HOT DRINKS

HOT TEA

$2.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75+

CAFE MOCHA

$4.00+

CAFE LATTE

$3.75+

AMERICANO

$2.75+

CAFE CON LECHE

$4.00+

ESPRESSO SHOT

THE DIANA

$4.50

COLD COFFEE DRINKS

ICED AMERICANO

$3.00

ICED LATTE

$3.75

COLD BREW

$3.50

COLD DRINKS

HOUSE WATER

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

PELLEGRINO

$3.00

LEMONADE OF THE DAY

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

Refill Lemonade/Palmer

$1.50

NATALIE'S ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

BEER & WINE

CAVA

$7.00

IPA

$6.00

FROSTPROOF BELGIAN WHITE

$6.00

TERRAPIN LOVE IS LOVE (HEFEWEIZEN)

$6.00

CAYMAN JACK

$6.00

FREAKSHOW CABERNET SAUV

$9.00

FREAKSHOW CHARDONNAY

$9.00

SHIRTS

POT HEAD SHIRT

I LOVE MEXICAN COKE

BE KIND

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!

231 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852

