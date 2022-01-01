Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries
Morty & Ednas's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Morty & Edna's, the place where great cooking and a fantastic vibe meet. Our food is made from scratch daily & delicious. Come say hello!
Location
231 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852
Gallery