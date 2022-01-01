- Home
Lake Placid
DOCK 633 - 633 Lake June Rd
DOCK 633 633 Lake June Rd
633 Lake June Rd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
Appetizers
Dock Onion
Hand battered & fried, served with Dock sauce
Gator Tail
Fried Gator bites, served with Dock sauce
Tater Bombs
Pretzel Board
Served with Tortilla chips
Pretzel & Beer Cheese
Soft Bavarian Pretzel, served with Beer Cheese
Fish Dip
Fried Ravioli
Nachos Carnitas
chili, cheddar, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeno. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chips & Queso
Served with cocktail, or tarter
Fried Mushrooms
dusted with parmesan, served with Ranch
Ahi tuna
Southwest Eggrolls
served with Marinara
Boom Boom Shrimp
Fried and tossed in Boom Boom sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand battered, & served with Dock sauce
Beef Quesadilla
Served with Dock sauce
12 Oyster
Bacon, tomato, onion, garlic & simmered in Beer
Corn Nuggets
6 Oysters
Soup & Salads
Dock Classic
Mixed greens, Blackened Chicken, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, & croutons
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar, Ham, Turkey, tomato, onion, Green pepper, cucumber, & hard boiled egg
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar
Garden Of Eatin'
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Soup of the Day (Cup)
Soup of the Day (Bowl)
Chili (Cup)
Chili (Bowl)
Oriental Salad
Burgers
Dock Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese, comes with house chips or slaw
All American
Patty Melt
1/2 lb patty, Swiss, grilled onion, on Rye, comes with our house chips or slaw
Lake June Burger
lettuce, onion, pickle, dock sauce, with your choice of cheese, comes with our house chips or slaw
Caruebian Burger
Southern Slaw Burger
Mushroom & Swiss
Swamp Monster
Black N Bleu
bacon, american, swiss, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, comes with our house chips or slaw
Dockness Monster
2 patties, bacon, american, swiss, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, between two grilled cheese sandwiches, comes with our house chips or slaw
Caribbean Burger
Jerk patty, sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, comes with our house chips or slaw
Baskets
Sandwiches & Wraps
Southwest Philly
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
fried chicken, tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch, served with house chips or slaw
FlusterCluck
Reuban
Corned beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island, on Rye, served with house chips or slaw
Cowboy Club
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and ranch, served with house chips or slaw
Giant Pork Tenderloin
6 oz fried tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served with house chips or slaw
Gator Wrap
local fried gator tail, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, dock sauce, served with house chips or slaw
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and caesar, served with house chips or slaw
Get Hooked
Grilled "BCT"
bacon, american, Swiss, tomato, served on texas toast, served with house chips, or slaw
Steak Philly
Sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, provolone, served with house chips or slaw
Chicken Philly
Sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, provolone, served with house chips or slaw
Triple Decker Club
3 slices of texas toast piled with, honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, american, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with house chips or slaw
Chicken Sandwich
Mild white fish, grilled or blackened, on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, onion served with house chips and slaw
Mahi Sandwich
8 oz filet, grilled or blackened, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with house chips or slaw
Tacos & Quesadillas
Pastas
Entrees
Dessert
Sides
Sidewinder Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Pineapple Cilantro slaw
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Vegatables
Rotates
Homemade House Chips
Side Salad
your choice of dressing
Garlic Bread
SD Chicken
SD Fish
SD Mahi
SD Shrimp
SD Steak
2 oz Sauce
4 oz Sauce
Specials
Shrimp N Grits
Biscuits & Gravy
Seafood Benedict
Taco Salad
Beef taco, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
Beef Taco Basket
Fried torilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole
$10 Burger
Grande Burrito
6 Piece Wings
6 bone in wings, with your choice of sauce or dry rub, ranch or bleu cheese, comes with house chips
Chicken & Waffles
Steak & Egg Skillet
Cali Sandwich
Lunch Special
App Special
Kids Plate
Dinner special
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Fast Bar
Irish Car
Green Beer
Pot O Gold
$2 Special
$4 Special
Absolut
Bacardi
Capitain M
Crown R
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Fireball
Grey Goose
Patron
Smirnoff
Titos
Well Bourbon
Well Gin
Well Rum
Well Scotch
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
Corona LT
Corona
Bud
Bud LT
Coors LT
Miller LT
Busch LT
Mich Ultra
Guiness
Stella
Yuengling
Jai Alai
Last Snow
Angry Orchard
Twisted Tea
Nutrl Seltzer
Bud Bucket
Bud LT Bucket
Coors Bucket
Miller Bucket
Ultra Bucket
Busch LT Bucket
Corona Bucket
Yuengling Bucket
Coors Edge
Stella Bucket
Guiness nitro coffee
Hop Gun
Cocktails
Mimosa Flavor
Bottomless Mimosa
Single Mimosa
$4 Special
$6 Special
Hurricane
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
B-52
Baby Guiness
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brain Hem
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Choc Martini
Choc Pretzel
Cin Toast Shot
Cosmo
Daiquiri
Derby Girl
Dock Punch
Dragon Pride
Fluffy Russian
Fuzzy Navel
Golden Marg
Green Tea
Hillbilly Tea
Honey Nut Cheer
Horseshoe Margarita
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Jello Shot
Johnny Vegas
Jose Mojito
Kamakazie
Keylime Martini
Lakeside Escape
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Maryjane
LIT
Loopy
Margarita
Mini Beer
Mint Julip
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mother of Dragons
Orange Tic Tac
Pina Colada
Pineapple Updwn
Red Ryder
Redhead Slut
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Russian Bulldog
Rusty Nail
Sangria
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Snickerdoodle
Straw Mojito
Trop Margarita
Tropical Sunset
Ultimate Bloody
Ultimate LIT
Vita Water
Wash Apple
Water Moccasin
White Russian
Lake Daze
The Becca Shot
Draft Beer
Gin / Scotch
Liqueurs / Cordials
Apple Puck
B&B
Bailey's
BlkB Brandy
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Snh
Celtic Honey
Chambord
Christian Bros
Crm De Almond
Crm De Ban
Disaronno
Drambuie
Frangelico
GoldSchlag
Grand Marnier
Hennessy
Jager
Kahula
Licor 43
Melon Schnap
Peach Schnap
Peppermine Scnap
Razzmataz
Rumpleminz
Sambuca
Southern Comfort
Rum
Well Rum
151
Malibu
Rumchata
Shellback
Mount Gay
SS Spiced Rum
Capitain Morgan
Capitain Silver
Bacardi
Barcardi Limon
Bacardi DragonB
Bacardi Oak
Cruzan
Cruzan Ban
Cruzan Mango
Cruzan Blk Cherry
Cruzan Pine
Cruzan Straw
Tequila
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Stoli
Tito's
SS Crane Vodka
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
3 Olives Loopy
Chopin
Smir GrApple
Smir Watermelon
Smir Vanilla
Smir Caramel
Smir Cherry
Smir Grape
Abs Citron
Abs Mand
Abs Peach
Abs Pepp
Smir Orange
Whiskey / Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Well Bourbon
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Apple
Jameson
Red Stag
Jim Beam
Longbranch
Maker's
Seagrams 7
Basil Haydens
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 81
American Honey
Woodfords Res
SS Apple Pie Shine
SS Aged Shine
The Burning Chair
Peanut Butter
Four Roses
Calumet
Bulliet
Mitcher's
Proper 12
Thomas Moore
Blade & Bow
Bushmills 10
Bushmills 12
Wine
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Where the locals go...
633 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852