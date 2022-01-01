DOCK 633 imageView gallery

DOCK 633 633 Lake June Rd

1,234 Reviews

$$

633 Lake June Rd

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Order Again

Appetizers

Dock Onion

$10.00

Hand battered & fried, served with Dock sauce

Gator Tail

$15.00

Fried Gator bites, served with Dock sauce

Tater Bombs

$10.00

Pretzel Board

$20.00

Served with Tortilla chips

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Soft Bavarian Pretzel, served with Beer Cheese

Fish Dip

$14.00

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Nachos Carnitas

$14.00

chili, cheddar, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, & jalapeno. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Served with cocktail, or tarter

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

dusted with parmesan, served with Ranch

Ahi tuna

$16.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$12.00

served with Marinara

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Fried and tossed in Boom Boom sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Hand battered, & served with Dock sauce

Beef Quesadilla

$9.00

Served with Dock sauce

12 Oyster

$18.00

Bacon, tomato, onion, garlic & simmered in Beer

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

6 Oysters

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Dock Classic

$15.00

Mixed greens, Blackened Chicken, tomato, onion, bacon, cheddar, & croutons

Chef Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, cheddar, Ham, Turkey, tomato, onion, Green pepper, cucumber, & hard boiled egg

Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar

Garden Of Eatin'

$11.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.00

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$6.00

Chili (Cup)

$5.00

Chili (Bowl)

$7.00

Oriental Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Dock Cheeseburger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, your choice of cheese, comes with house chips or slaw

All American

$9.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$13.00

1/2 lb patty, Swiss, grilled onion, on Rye, comes with our house chips or slaw

Lake June Burger

$13.00

lettuce, onion, pickle, dock sauce, with your choice of cheese, comes with our house chips or slaw

Caruebian Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Southern Slaw Burger

$14.00

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

Swamp Monster

$20.00

Black N Bleu

$14.00

bacon, american, swiss, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, comes with our house chips or slaw

Dockness Monster

$15.99Out of stock

2 patties, bacon, american, swiss, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, between two grilled cheese sandwiches, comes with our house chips or slaw

Caribbean Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Jerk patty, sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and pickle, comes with our house chips or slaw

Baskets

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Beer battered, fried haddock, served with fries, and slaw

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

beer battered & fried shrimp, served with fries and slaw

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried tenders served with fries & slaw, your choice of sauce

Wings

8 Wings

$14.00

15 Wings

$21.00

8 Boneless Wings

$10.00

15 Boneless Wings

$17.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Southwest Philly

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

fried chicken, tossed in buffalo, lettuce, tomato, cheese, ranch, served with house chips or slaw

FlusterCluck

$15.00

Reuban

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 island, on Rye, served with house chips or slaw

Cowboy Club

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.00

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and ranch, served with house chips or slaw

Giant Pork Tenderloin

$12.00

6 oz fried tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, served with house chips or slaw

Gator Wrap

$14.00

local fried gator tail, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, dock sauce, served with house chips or slaw

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and caesar, served with house chips or slaw

Get Hooked

$15.00

Grilled "BCT"

$8.99Out of stock

bacon, american, Swiss, tomato, served on texas toast, served with house chips, or slaw

Steak Philly

$9.99Out of stock

Sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, provolone, served with house chips or slaw

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Sauteed onion, green pepper, mushroom, provolone, served with house chips or slaw

Triple Decker Club

$10.99Out of stock

3 slices of texas toast piled with, honey roasted turkey, ham, bacon, american, mayo, lettuce, tomato, served with house chips or slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Mild white fish, grilled or blackened, on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato, onion served with house chips and slaw

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

8 oz filet, grilled or blackened, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with house chips or slaw

Tacos & Quesadillas

Fiesta Lime Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Tiki Steak Tacos

$15.00

Bangin' Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

sauteed onion, cheddar, garnished with tomato & lettuce

Phillydilla

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$15.00

BBQ

Bomb Piggity

$13.00

Honey Badger

$14.00

Porky's Revenge

$14.00

Brisket Basket

$17.00

BBQ Platter

$21.00

Pastas

4 Cheese Garlic Alfredo

$12.00

Creamy Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Old World Marinara

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00Out of stock

Chef’s Choice

$20.00

Entrees

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$17.00

8 oz filet, grilled with lemon pepper, blackened or fried, served with your choice of 2 sides

T Bone

$24.99

8 oz Sirloin, served with your choice of 2 sides

Chicken Of The Keys

$15.00

Fillet Tip Skillets

$15.00

Dessert

Dessert of the day

$7.00

Sides

Sidewinder Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Pineapple Cilantro slaw

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Fresh Vegatables

$3.00

Rotates

Homemade House Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

your choice of dressing

Garlic Bread

$2.00

SD Chicken

$6.00

SD Fish

$6.99

SD Mahi

$10.00

SD Shrimp

$10.00

SD Steak

$9.00

2 oz Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Sauce

$1.00

Specials

Shrimp N Grits

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Seafood Benedict

$18.00

Taco Salad

$11.00

Beef taco, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion

Beef Taco Basket

$9.00

Fried torilla bowl, shredded lettuce, ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole

$10 Burger

$10.00

Grande Burrito

$15.00

6 Piece Wings

$5.94

6 bone in wings, with your choice of sauce or dry rub, ranch or bleu cheese, comes with house chips

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Steak & Egg Skillet

$15.00

Cali Sandwich

$14.00

Lunch Special

$13.00

App Special

$16.00

Kids Plate

$7.00

Dinner special

$60.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pibb

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.50

Razz Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temp

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Kids Drink

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Milk

$2.50Out of stock

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger

$2.50

Virgin mary

$2.50

Tomato

$1.50

Fast Bar

Irish Car

$6.00

Green Beer

$7.00

Pot O Gold

$5.00

$2 Special

$2.00

$4 Special

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Capitain M

$5.00

Crown R

$7.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Patron

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.25

Corona LT

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Bud

$3.50

Bud LT

$3.50

Coors LT

$3.50

Miller LT

$3.50

Busch LT

$2.75

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Guiness

$5.25

Stella

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Jai Alai

$4.75

Last Snow

$7.50

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$5.00

Bud Bucket

$15.00

Bud LT Bucket

$15.00

Coors Bucket

$15.00

Miller Bucket

$15.00

Ultra Bucket

$16.25

Busch LT Bucket

$11.50

Corona Bucket

$21.00

Yuengling Bucket

$15.75

Coors Edge

$3.25

Stella Bucket

$20.25

Guiness nitro coffee

$5.00

Hop Gun

$4.75

Cocktails

Mimosa Flavor

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Single Mimosa

$6.00

$4 Special

$4.00

$6 Special

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$7.00

B-52

$5.50

Baby Guiness

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$4.00

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$4.75

Brain Hem

$4.50

Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Choc Martini

$7.00

Choc Pretzel

$5.50

Cin Toast Shot

$4.50

Cosmo

$7.00

Daiquiri

$5.50

Derby Girl

$6.00

Dock Punch

$8.00

Dragon Pride

$3.75

Fluffy Russian

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.75

Golden Marg

$5.50

Green Tea

$6.00

Hillbilly Tea

$8.50

Honey Nut Cheer

$5.00

Horseshoe Margarita

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.25

Jello Shot

$2.00

Johnny Vegas

$6.00

Jose Mojito

$4.50Out of stock

Kamakazie

$3.75

Keylime Martini

$7.00

Lakeside Escape

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$5.25

Liquid Cocaine

$6.00

Liquid Maryjane

$4.00

LIT

$6.00

Loopy

$5.50

Margarita

$5.50

Mini Beer

$4.00

Mint Julip

$4.00

Mojito

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$7.75

Mother of Dragons

$7.00

Orange Tic Tac

$5.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Pineapple Updwn

$4.25

Red Ryder

$7.50

Redhead Slut

$5.00

Royal Flush

$5.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Russian Bulldog

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$6.50

Sangria

$5.00

Scooby Snack

$4.00

Screwdriver

$3.50

Sex on the Beach

$4.00

Sidecar

$5.50

Snickerdoodle

$4.50

Straw Mojito

$5.00

Trop Margarita

$6.00

Tropical Sunset

$7.00

Ultimate Bloody

$7.00

Ultimate LIT

$9.00

Vita Water

$3.50

Wash Apple

$5.50

Water Moccasin

$5.50

White Russian

$6.00

Lake Daze

The Becca Shot

$6.00

Draft Beer

Amber 22 oz

$5.50

Bud 22 oz

$5.00

Bud Lt 22 oz

$5.00

Ultra 22 oz

$5.50

Amber 16 oz

$4.50

Bud 16 oz

$4.00

Bud Lt 16 oz

$4.00

Ultra 16 oz

$4.50

Rotating 16 oz

$7.00

Amber Pitcher

$15.50

Bud Pitcher

$13.50

Bud Lt Pitcher

$13.50

Ultra Pitcher

$15.50

Gin / Scotch

Well Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

GlennFidd

$9.50

J & B

$4.50

Glenmorangie

$8.25

Glenlivet

$9.00Out of stock

No. 3 London Dry

$10.50

Liqueurs / Cordials

Apple Puck

$5.00

B&B

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

BlkB Brandy

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Butterscotch Snh

$5.00

Celtic Honey

$3.75

Chambord

$6.50

Christian Bros

$5.00

Crm De Almond

$5.00

Crm De Ban

$5.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

GoldSchlag

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Hennessy

$12.25

Jager

$6.00

Kahula

$7.00

Licor 43

$5.25

Melon Schnap

$5.00

Peach Schnap

$5.00

Peppermine Scnap

$5.00

Razzmataz

$5.00

Rumpleminz

$6.00

Sambuca

$5.25

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

151

$4.50

Malibu

$5.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Shellback

$3.50

Mount Gay

$4.00Out of stock

SS Spiced Rum

$5.75

Capitain Morgan

$5.00

Capitain Silver

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Barcardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi DragonB

$5.00

Bacardi Oak

$5.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Cruzan Ban

$5.00

Cruzan Mango

$5.00

Cruzan Blk Cherry

$5.00

Cruzan Pine

$5.00

Cruzan Straw

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron Silver

$6.00Out of stock

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Herradura Silver

$7.00

Herradura Repo

$7.00

Herradura anejo

$9.50Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$8.50

Don Julio Repo

$8.50

Grand Coramino

$10.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

SS Crane Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Stoli

$6.00

3 Olives Loopy

$4.50Out of stock

Chopin

$7.50

Smir GrApple

$5.00

Smir Watermelon

$5.00

Smir Vanilla

$5.00

Smir Caramel

$5.00

Smir Cherry

$5.00

Smir Grape

$5.00

Abs Citron

$6.00

Abs Mand

$6.00

Abs Peach

$6.00

Abs Pepp

$6.00

Smir Orange

$5.00

Smir Orange

$5.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Red Stag

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Longbranch

$8.00

Maker's

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Basil Haydens

$9.50

Wild Turkey 101

$6.00

Wild Turkey 81

$6.00

American Honey

$6.00

Woodfords Res

$7.50

SS Apple Pie Shine

$5.75

SS Aged Shine

$5.75

The Burning Chair

$9.00

Peanut Butter

$5.00

Four Roses

$9.75

Calumet

$9.50

Bulliet

$6.50

Mitcher's

$10.25

Proper 12

$6.50

Thomas Moore

$12.50

Blade & Bow

$9.00

Bushmills 10

$9.50

Bushmills 12

$12.00

Wine

Char

$6.00

Pinot

$6.00

White Zin

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Cab

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sauv Blac

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Malbec

$7.00

House Cocktails

Dock Punch

$8.00

Hillbilly Tea

$8.50

Red Ryder

$7.50

Tropical Sunset

$7.00

Mother of Dragons

$7.00

Lake Daze

$6.50

Gator Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Coozie

Coozie

$5.00

WM Shirts

Black Staff

$11.00

Grey distress T

$22.50

Blue Tank

$18.00

Pink Tank

$18.00

Grey Tank

$18.00

MN Shirts

Black T

$24.00

Blue long sleeve

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Where the locals go...

Location

633 Lake June Rd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Directions

Gallery
DOCK 633 image

