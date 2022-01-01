Lake Wales restaurants you'll love
Manny's Original Chophouse
210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales
|Popular items
|Baby Back Ribs
|$22.98
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
|Center Cut Sirloin
|$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
|Steak Pieces
|$18.98
Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
540 Central Ave, Lake Wales
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
3100 Canal Rd., Lake Wales
Crab Shack King
129 west park ave., Lake Wales