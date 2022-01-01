Lake Wales restaurants you'll love

Lake Wales restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Wales

Lake Wales's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Lake Wales restaurants

Manny's Original Chophouse image

 

Manny's Original Chophouse

210 SR 60 W, Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs$22.98
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
Center Cut Sirloin$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Steak Pieces$18.98
Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.
More about Manny's Original Chophouse
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

540 Central Ave, Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak image

 

Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak

3100 Canal Rd., Lake Wales

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
Restaurant banner

 

Wales Pointe

207 E park, Lake wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wales Pointe
Crab Shack King image

 

Crab Shack King

129 west park ave., Lake Wales

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Crab Shack King
