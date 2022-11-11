Manny's Original Chophouse Lake Wales

Manny's Original Chophouse imageView gallery
Starters

Boneless Wings

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$12.99

A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing

Coconut Shrimp

$11.49

Succulent shrimp, rolled in coconut, lightly fried, served with a sweet and spicy orange sauce for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.79+

A generous portion hand battered and breaded to perfection! Served with creamy horseradish sauce.

Loaded Fries

$9.78+

A mountain of our delicious fries, loaded with melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.49

Italian Breaded Mozzarella Cheese served with our Mariana Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.79+

Crispy, crunchy, sweet goddess served with creamy dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

House Salad

$8.99

Tossed tableside, this salad has it all! Or Ceasar salad

Onion Soup

$6.98

We make our own, loaded with sweet onions and a hint of Red Wine, then topped with Texas Toast and a thick wedge of Provolone Cheese

Potato Soup

$6.98

Loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives

Soup and Salad

$11.99

Your choice of Onion Soup or Loaded Baked Potato Soup and our Endless Salad Bowl

Yeast Rolls

$0.50

Steaks, Chops & Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$21.98+

We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!

Center Cut Sirloin

$14.98+

Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!

Chopped Steak

$15.98

We grind our own. Grilled with our award-winning BBQ sauce, and smothered with fresh mushrooms and onions, topped with light brown gravy.

Filet Mignon

$22.98+

Fork tender, lean and tasty.

New York Strip

$27.98

Rich and perfectly marbled

Pork Chop

$16.98+

Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops, glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and served with our chunky apple sauce

Porterhouse

$35.98

Strip Steak and Filet Mignon All in One

Prime Rib

$25.98+

Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.

Ribeye

$27.98

Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite

Steak Pieces

$18.98

Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.

T-Bone

$28.98

The All American Steak'' topped with a complimentary scoop of fresh burgundy mushrooms

Seafood & Chicken

Atlantic Cod

$21.99+

Broiled or hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown

Chicken Tenders

$17.98

Fresh chicken tenders, hand battered and breaded. Buffalo style at no extra charge.

Grilled Chicken

$17.48+

Fresh Chicken breast grilled to perfection. Your Choice: Parmesan Crusted, BBQ Glazed, Teriyaki Glaze, Bourbon Glaze, or Southwestern with cheese, bacon, green onion and Pico De Gallo

Grilled Salmon

$21.98+

Your choice of Butter Sauce, Teriyaki Glaze, or Bourbon Glazed

Large Shrimp

$19.98+

Hand-breaded or grilled to perfection.

Filet of Flounder

$22.99+

Plump fillets or flounder stuffed with our own shrimp and crabmeat au gratin

Combo/Fajitas

Center Cut_1/2 Rib

$28.98

Center Cut_ Shrimp

$22.98

Glazed with our award-winning BBQ sauce and char grilled

Chicken Fajitas

$15.98

Steak Fajitas

$16.98

Mix Fajitas

$16.98

$Guacamole

$0.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Swiss And Mushroom Steakburger

$13.99

Half pound, topped with fresh mushrooms and double Swiss cheese

Big Steakburger

$11.99

Half-Pound

Big Cheeseburger

$12.99

Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Bacon Big Cheeseburger

$13.49

Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Manny's Prime Dip

$12.99Out of stock

A generous portion of thin sliced prime rib, grilled then topped with sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Served on a French baguette with au jus for dipping

Buffalo Country Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Mild, medium, or hot

Big Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese

Kids Corner

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.49

Corn Dog

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.55Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Steak On A Stick

$7.99

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.49

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie Overdose

$9.99

Save room for this one. A goblet full of a moist and chewy chocolate brownie, topped with 4 scoops of ice cream, Hershey Hot Fudge, and whipped cream

NY Cheescake

$8.99

This is huge! Rich, thick and creamy, served with strawberries or hot fudge

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Homemade graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Carrot or Chocolate | 3 layers of super moist cake, made with creamy frosting. You'll love this one.

Chocolate Cake

$8.99

Extras

Skillet Mushrooms

$4.99

Skillet Onions

$3.99

Skillet Onions & Mushrooms

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.49

Sweet Potato

$3.49

Mix Veggies

$3.79

Broc Only

$3.79

Beans & Rice

$3.49

Yellow Mac & Cheese

$5.79

White Mac & Cheese

$5.79

French Fries

$3.49

Mashed Potatos

$3.49

Rice Only

$3.49

Add Shrimp

$6.99

Add Ribs

$18.98

$Scoop Onions

$2.25

$Scoop Mushroom

$2.25

Beverages

Acqua Panna 1 Liter

$3.99

Acqua Panna 16.9 oz

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$4.50

Mt Dew

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
