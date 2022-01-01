Plant City restaurants you'll love

Go
Plant City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plant City

Plant City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Plant City restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2418 Jim Redman Pwky, Plant City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Johnson Barbeque image

SALADS • BBQ

Johnson Barbeque

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Barbeque Chicken 1/2$12.48
Half chicken oak smoked and glazed on the grill.
Smoked Wings$15.04
- oak smoked and glazed with our Grill Sauc
Smokehouse$11.36
- tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheddar-jack, red onion, pepperoncini. Choose turkey, brisket, or pork
More about Johnson Barbeque
Fred's Market Plant City image

 

Fred's Market Plant City

1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Plant City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK$49.00
READY FREDDY FAMILY PACK$49.00
More about Fred's Market Plant City
Map

More near Plant City to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston