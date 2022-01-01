Go
Toast

Esposito's "ESPO" Pizza

Esposito's is one of the best Italian Restaurants and Authentic Italian Pizzerias. We treat our customers like we do family with great food & great care.

2803 James L Redman Parkway

No reviews yet

Location

2803 James L Redman Parkway

Plant City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Roots Tap Room & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wooden Spoon Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnson Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston