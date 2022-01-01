Go
Johnson Barbeque

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

Ribs 1/2 Slab$16.61
oak smoked and glazed on the grill.
Barbeque Chicken 1/2$12.48
Half chicken oak smoked and glazed on the grill.
THREE Famous BBQ Tacos$11.40
Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination
Combo Dinner$18.63
Choice of 2 of our BBQ meats served with 2 sides
BBQ Potato$11.52
- salted russet potato stuffed with butter, sour cream, cheddar-jack, bacon and chives, topped with pork, brisket, or turkey. Choose one side order.
Smokehouse$11.36
- tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheddar-jack, red onion, pepperoncini. Choose turkey, brisket, or pork
Chopped Pork Sandwich$10.32
Smoked Wings$15.04
- oak smoked and glazed with our Grill Sauc
SWEET ROLL$0.75
SWEET
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Plant City FL

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
