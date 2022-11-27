Barbeque
Southern
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
1,567 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
MOJO Federal in downtown Lakeland is our eighth and newest location, which opened in 2018. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Location
130 S Tennessee Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fred's Market Plant City
No Reviews
1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL 33563
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lakeland
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurant
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurant