Barbeque

Johnson Barbeque

37 Reviews

$$

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd

Plant City, FL 33563

Popular Items

SWEET
Combo Dinner
Smokehouse

BEVERAGES

1/2 1/2

$2.79+

ARNOLD

$2.79+

COKE

$2.79+

DIET

$2.79+

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.79+

LEMONADE

$2.79+

MELLO YELLOW

$2.79+

PIBB

$2.79+

POWERADE

$2.79+

ROOT BEER

$2.79+

SPRITE

$2.79+

SWEET

$2.79+

UNSWEET

$2.79+

WATER

COFFEE

$1.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.79+

MILK

$2.79+

STRAWBERRY ICE TEA

$2.79+Out of stock

Soda Water

$2.79+

STARTERS

Black & Bleu Chips

$11.61

house chips with bleu cheese fondue and crumbles, chopped pork and fresh cilantro

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.48

cornmeal breaded and fried crisp, with our 1954 sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$10.31

hand breaded in seasoned flour and fried crisp, ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

$9.89

fried crisp and served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

$10.27+

hand breaded just like Grandpa Johnson did for over 60 years, served with house bbq dressing

Smokin' Nachos

$12.27

- corn chips, cheddarjack, black beans, corn, pico de gallo, house dressing, cilantro, chopped brisket.

BBQ Potato Skins

$11.53

- fried potato skins with cheddar-jack and chopped pork, sour cream and green onions

Sausage, Cheese & Crackers

$11.84

smoked and grilled sausage, homemade pimento cheese, saltines, brown mustard

Smoked Wings

$13.27

oak smoked and glazed with our Grill Sauce.

SALADS

HOUSE SAL

$4.63

Smokehouse

$11.93

- tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheddar-jack, red onion, pepperoncini. Choose turkey, brisket, or pork

SANDS / TACOS

TWO Famous BBQ Tacos

$10.44

Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination

THREE Famous BBQ Tacos

$11.97

Warm tortillas with chipotle sour cream, lettuce, cheddar-jack, grilled onions, pico de gallo. Choose chopped pork, beef brisket, grilled chicken, or a combination

B.Chicken.LT

$10.96

Brisket Sandwich

$12.17

Bellybuster

$12.72

chopped pork, smoked turkey, apple coleslaw, and bbq sauce.

Catfish Sandwich

$11.03

American Cheeseburger

$11.73

Freddy Burger

$12.05

grilled onions, cheese, fried pickles, lettuce, and 1954 sauce

Hamburger

$11.56

Pig Mac

$12.93

chopped pork, smoked sausage, coleslaw, fried green tomatoes, pickles, bbq sauce

Pimento Burger

$12.05

homemade pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, onion

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$10.84

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.84Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$11.11

DINNERS

Barbeque Chicken 1/2

$13.10

Half chicken oak smoked and glazed on the grill.

Barbeque Chicken 1/4

$10.99

Quarter Chicken oak smoked and glazed on the grill.

BBQ Potato

$12.10

- salted russet potato stuffed with butter, sour cream, cheddar-jack, bacon and chives, topped with pork, brisket, or turkey. Choose one side order.

1/3 Beef Brisket

$16.46

oak smoked all night long. Choose lean sliced or juicy chopped

1/2 Beef Brisket

$19.03

1/3 Chopped Pork

$13.17

- oak smoked and hand chopped to orde

1/2 Chopped Pork

$15.54

Combo Dinner

$18.63

Choice of 2 of our BBQ meats served with 2 sides

Elton's BBQ Survey

$24.13

Evelyn's Zeppelin

$12.35

- large sweet potato with butter, grilled onions and cheddar-jack cheese, brisket burnt ends, and green onions. Choose one side.

Fried Catfish

$16.55

farm raised sweetwater filets breaded with seasoned cornmeal, hushpuppies, tarter sauce and choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken

$13.46

spice rubbed with cayenne and dill, smoked, the buttermilk-breaded and fried, honey-butter glazed, choose two sides.

Rib Combo Dinner

$20.07

- our famous Ribs with your choice of another meat

Ribs 1/3 Slab

$12.09

oak smoked and glazed on the grill.

Ribs 1/2 Slab

$17.44

oak smoked and glazed on the grill.

Rib Whole Slab Dinner

$28.76

Smoked Sausage

$13.78

- two smoked links with grilled onions and brown mustard

1/3 Smoked Turkey

$13.94

juicy white meat sliced thin to order

1/2 Smoked Turkey

$16.55

Smoked Wings

$15.79

- oak smoked and glazed with our Grill Sauc

Veggie Plate

$11.10

Choice of 4 of our delicious sides

Family Dinner Package

$61.67

Family Dinner Pack includes a half slab of ribs, a whole Barbeque chicken, your choice of half pound of meat (pork, brisket OR turkey) and 3 pints of sides. Plus, a gallon of sweet tea and 6 rolls too!

Bourbon Sweet Tea Smoked Salmon

$17.93

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.63

BBQ BEANS

$2.92

CHEESE GRITS

$2.92

APPLE COLESLAW

$2.92

COLLARD GREENS

$2.92

CREAM CORN

$2.92

FRIED OKRA

$2.92

GREEN BEANS

$2.92

HOUSE FRIES

$2.92

HOUSE SAL

$4.63

MACARONI & CHEESE

$2.92

POTATO SALAD

$2.92

SWEET POT FRIES

$2.92

SWEET POT SOUFFLE

$2.92

ADD MEAT

ADD DRESSING

$0.75

SWEET ROLL

$0.75

HUSHPUPPIES

$2.92

CHIPS

$2.92

BASKET OKRA

$6.15

BASKET FRIES

$6.15

DOZEN SANDWICH BUNS

$4.18

PINT DRESSING

$4.68

QUART DRESSING

$8.17

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$5.42

Homemade Banana Pudding served with whipped cream on top

STRAWBERRY COBBLER

$5.42

Delicious homemade Peach Cobbler

CRISP

$5.42

Homemade apple dessert topped with a brown sugar crust

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.42

ICECREAM SCOOP

$2.16

KIDS

BEEF BRISKET KIDS

$5.64

Kids portion of meat served with a freshly made side

CHICKEN NUGGETS KIDS

$5.64

CHOPPED PORK KIDS

$5.64

Kids portion of meat served with a freshly made side

MINI CORN DOG BITES KIDS

$5.64

SMOKED TURKEY KIDS

$5.64

Kids portion of meat served with a freshly made side

MAC MEAL

$5.64

Homemade mac and cheese served with a side

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1407 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Plant City, FL 33563

Directions

