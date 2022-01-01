Go
Toast

Roots Tap Room & Wine Bar

Come in and enjoy!

101 south Evers street

Avg 4.9 (99 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sommelier
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

101 south Evers street

Plant City FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wooden Spoon Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Johnson Barbeque

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fred's Market Plant City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Esposito's "ESPO" Pizza

No reviews yet

Esposito's is one of the best Italian Restaurants and Authentic Italian Pizzerias. We treat our customers like we do family with great food & great care.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston