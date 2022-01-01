Go
King State TPA

King State is a coffee roaster, beer brewery and American style kitchen with a full wine bar. We look forward to serving you!

520 E Floribraska Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

GRITS$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
12oz DRIP$3.00
Fresh brewed drip coffee
LATTE$4.00
Double shot + milk - 12oz hot 16oz iced
BREAKFAST PLATE$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
TURKEY BRIE$12.00
Brie, Strawberries, Basil, & Spicy Honey on Sourdough
AMERICANO$3.25
Double shot + water - 12oz hot - 16oz iced
COLD BREW$4.00
Cold brew coffee served over ice - 16oz
HULK$13.00
Turkey, Pesto, Arugula, House Pickles, Bacon, Swiss, on Sourdough
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

520 E Floribraska Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
