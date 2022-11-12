Tantrums Lakeside Grill imageView gallery
American

Tantrums Lakeside Grill @ECP

346 Reviews

$$

330 Denton Ave

Auburndale, FL 33823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Wake Bowl
Shrimp Taco Basket
Country Shrimp Boil

NA BEV

Coffee

$2.00

Ice/Cup

$1.00

Powerade

$3.00

Redbull

$2.75

Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Slushie

$5.00

ALCOHOL

Bottled Beer

$4.00

Bucket of Beer

$15.00

Bucket of Wine

$24.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

$6.00

Sangria

$9.00

Beach/Polar

$2.00

Adult Slushy

$7.50

Starters

Fish Bites

$10.49

Oyster Nachos Half

$13.49

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Gator Bites

$13.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Smoked Fish Dip

$9.49

Oyster Nachos Full

$19.49

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.49

Pork Belly Quesadilla

$11.99

Boats

Chicken Boat

$12.99

Combo Boat

$19.99

Fish Boat

$12.99

Gator Boat

$16.99

Oysters Boat

$16.99

Shrimp Boat

$13.99

Wake Bowls

Chicken Wake Bowl

$12.99

Fish Wake Bowl

$12.99

Pork Belly Wake Bowl

$12.99

Shrimp Wake Bowl

$12.99

Vegetarian Wake Bowl

$6.99

Grabs

Burger

$9.99

Chicken BLT

$12.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Oyster Po'Boy

$14.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99

Philly Steak

$10.99

Taco Baskets

Chicken Taco Basket

$11.99

Fish Taco Basket

$11.99

Pork Belly Taco Basket

$11.99

Shrimp Taco Basket

$11.99

Main Event

Shrimp-n-Grit Cakes

$15.99

Country Shrimp Boil

$17.99

Peel-n-Eat Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$13.99

Peel-n-Eat Shrimp 1 Lb

$19.99

Pineapple Bowls

$15.99

Cajun Gumbo

$15.99

Rookies

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Kids Taco

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Shrimps

$8.99

Kids Fish

$8.99

Bday Meals

$8.00

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$3.99

Pork Taco

$3.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Kickers

Seasoned Fries

$3.49

Hushpuppies

$3.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

Black Beans & Rice

$3.79

Cheesy Grit Cake

$3.79

Plantains

$3.79

Street Corn

$3.79

Soup & Salad

Salad Box

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Tricks

6 Cookies

$6.00

Candy

$1.50

Cookie

$1.25

Ice Cream

$4.50+

Italian Ice

$3.49+

Cake Slice

$5.49

Shirt

Large Shirt

$18.00

Xtra Large

$18.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Powerad

$3.00

Slushee

$5.00

Food

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Jumbo Pretzel

$3.50

Muffin

$2.50

Danish

$2.50

ALCOHOL (Copy)

Bottled Beer

$4.00

Bucket of Beer

$15.00

Bucket of Wine

$24.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Wine

$6.00

Sangria

$9.00

Adult Slushy

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 Denton Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823

Directions

Gallery
Tantrums Lakeside Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
orange star4.1 • 1,356
102 W Polk Street Auburndale, FL 33823
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Winter Haven FL
orange star4.4 • 2,502
300 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD Winter Haven, FL 33880
View restaurantnext
Good Thyme
orange star4.6 • 155
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Haines City FL #178
orange star4.3 • 273
902 Old Polk City Rd. Haines City, FL 33844
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Auburndale

Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
orange star4.1 • 1,356
102 W Polk Street Auburndale, FL 33823
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburndale
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston