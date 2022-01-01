Wales Pointe
Come in and enjoy!
207 E park
Location
207 E park
Lake wales FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:40 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:40 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:40 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:40 pm
Nearby restaurants
Manny's Original Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Ovation Bistro & Bar
#1 Smokehouse in Central Florida: At Ovation Bistro & Bar, we are unashamedly passionate about the food and drinks we create. As a family owned and operated business, we are always ready to serve! Our mouthwatering ribs and in-house smoked meats have earned us serious street cred among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason. Sit back and relax with a refreshing drink in our warm and casual atmosphere. Our wait staff is not only friendly, but inviting as well. Voted the #1 restaurant in Davenport, and the Best Smokehouse in Central Florida, we guarantee Ovation Bistro & Bar will never disappoint you! We look forward to serving you and thank you in advance for giving us the chance.
Cherry Pocket Steak N Seafood Shak
Come on in and enjoy!