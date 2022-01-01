Go
Manny's Original Chophouse

Come in and enjoy!

210 SR 60 W

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$21.98
Fork tender, lean and tasty.
Manny's Steak 10oz$17.28
Prime Rib$19.98
Perfectly seasoned and slow roasted. Our finest: server with au jus and creamy horseradish. If we run out, come back tomorrow.
Boneless Wings$10.99
A generous portion of large wings, mild, hot or Nikko’s Nuclear Hot” along with Blue Cheese dressing
Chicken Nuggets$6.78
Ribeye$27.98
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
Yeast Rolls$0.50
Center Cut Sirloin$13.99
Lean, juicy and tender. It boasts good flavor!
Steak Pieces$18.98
Grilled, marinated steak pieces served over sautéed onions and mushrooms on a sizzlin' hot platter.
Baby Back Ribs$22.98
We get rave reviews on our signature ribs, glazed with our award-winning BBQ Sauce. Fall off the bone goodness!
Location

210 SR 60 W

Lake Wales FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
