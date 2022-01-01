The Ranch Taproom & Coffeehouse - 247 E PARK AVENUE
Open today 7:30 AM - 3:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
247 E PARK AVENUE, Lake Wales FL 33853
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lake Wales FL (HWY 27)
4.3 • 739
540 Central Ave Lake Wales, FL 33853
View restaurant
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Winter Haven
4.7 • 658
7130 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven, FL 33837
View restaurant
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant - Winter Haven
3.7 • 263
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd Winter Haven, FL 33884
View restaurant