Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant Winter Haven

263 Reviews

$$

5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven, FL 33884

Popular Items

Azteca Queso Dip
Macho Burrito
K - Mini Quesadilla

MARGARITAS

D'Oro Rita

D'Oro Rita

$10.00

Margarita from gun 1/2 oz float Monte Alban Reposado 1/2 oz float Gran Gala

Corona Rita

$12.00

Our famous Ramos Rita with a kick of Coronita

Honey Mango Margarita

$12.50Out of stock

Margarita Gallon

$55.00

Riunite Rita

$11.95Out of stock

A 187ml Riunite Lambrusco hooked onto your signature Ramos Rita. Try Frozen or On The Rocks

Teremana Margarita

$12.50Out of stock

Smoky Jalapeno Pineaple Margarita

$12.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Cazuela Guadalajara

$14.00

Chocolate Old Fashion

$15.00Out of stock

Cucumber Spritzer

$9.50

D'oro Tea

$8.99

Daiquiri

$9.50

Mimosa

$9.00Out of stock

Sangria

$9.50

Enjoy a refreshing combination of red wine, brandy, frult julces, and a hint of sweet & sour

Sangria Gallon

$55.00

Spooky old Fashion

$13.00

Freaky Tiki

$12.50

MULES

Oaxacan Mule

$12.00

1 1/2 oz 400 Conejos Mezcal 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Barrows Intense Liqeuer 1/4 oz agave Topped with 3 oz Q Ginger Beer

ESPECIALIDADES DE CAFE

Azteca Coffee

$6.95

Kahlua, Amaretto & Bailey's Irish Cream

Carajillo

$6.95

Spice up your espresso with Licor 43. It makes the perfect after dinner drink for coffee lovers

Caté Divino

$6.95

Frangellico, Irish Cream Liqueur & Tla Marla

Coffee Nudge

$6.95

Brandy, Kahlua & Dark Crème de Cacao

Mexican Coffee

$6.95

Kahlua & Monte Alban Tequila

O'orchalutte Caliente

$6.95

RumChata & Vanlla Vodka

Tequlla Rose

$6.95

Tequila Rose & Kahlua

BEERS

D'Oro 16OZ

$6.60Out of stock

Modelo Especial 16OZ

$6.60

Dos Equis Lager 16OZ

$6.60

Dos Equis Amber 16OZ

$6.60

Stella Artois 16OZ

$6.60

Michelob Ultra 16OZ

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Light 16OZ

$5.00

Pacifico 16 Oz

$6.60

Negra Modelo 16OZ

$6.60

Miller Lite 16OZ

$5.00

Brazil Loves

$7.50

D'Oro 24OZ

$8.50Out of stock

Modelo Especial 24OZ

$8.50Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager 24OZ

$8.50

Dos Equis Amber 24OZ

$8.50

Stella Artois 24OZ

$8.50

Mich Ultra 24OZ

$7.00Out of stock

Bud Light 24OZ

$7.00

Miller Lite 24 oz

$7.00

Pacifico 24OZ

$8.50

Negra Modelo 24OZ

$8.50

DOMESTIC

$20.00

IMPORTED

$25.00

N/A SPECIALTIES

Apple Juice

$3.95

Azteca Tropic

$6.00

Strawberry, banana, and a splash of orange Juice. Blended with fresh coconut until rich and smooth!

Bananaberralada

$6.00

A tasty combination of banana, strawberry, and sweet vanilla Ice cream.

Coca-cola Mexicana

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

I.C. Oreo

$6.00

Crushed Oreo Cookie mixed with vanilla Ice cream and topped with whipped cream. A delightful indulgence.

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican sodas In a varlety of flavors

Mango Berry Blast

$6.00

Mango and raspberry combined with tasty sweet and sour mix.

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineaple Juice

$3.95

Raspberry Dream

$6.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Strawberry Dream

$6.00

Your choice of delicious fruit flavor mixed with ice cream

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Virgin Michelada

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Coconut cream and coconut milk whlpped with plneapple.

Saratoga Still

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

LIQ- TEQ-GIN-VODKA-RUM

1800 - Silver

$9.00

1800 Coco

$9.00

Altos Olmeca – Silver

$11.00Out of stock

Avion - Silver

$10.00

Azteca Azul - Silver

$7.50Out of stock

Blue Nectar - Silver

$10.50Out of stock

Cabo Wabo – Silver

$11.00

Camarena Silver

$8.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$18.00

Casa Noble - Silver

$12.00

Casamigos – Silver

$14.00

Cazadores - Silver

$9.00

Centenario – Silver

$9.00

Cincoro - Silver

$20.00Out of stock

Clase Azul – Silver

$22.00

Conmemorativo – Silver

$8.00Out of stock

Corazon – Blanco

$7.50Out of stock

Corralejo – Silver

$9.00

Cruz del Sur – Silver

$10.50Out of stock

Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Platino

$14.00

Don Julio – Silver

$12.00

Dulce Vida Blanco 100p

$10.00

Dulce Vida – Silver

$8.00

El Jimador – Silver

$7.50

El Mayor – Silver

$7.50Out of stock

El Tesoro de Don Felipe – Silver

$10.50

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Herradura – Silver

$10.00

Hornitos – Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional – Silver

$7.50

Maestro Dobel Humito

$11.00

Maestro Dobel – Silver

$10.00

Milagro Selección Barrel – Silver

$13.00

Milagro – Silver

$9.00

Ocho Silver

$11.00

Partida – Blanco

$11.00

Patron Estate Blanco

$20.00Out of stock

Patron – Silver

$12.00

Siete Leguas – Silver

$11.00Out of stock

Teremana Silver

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Generaciones – Silver

$9.00

1800 - Repo

$9.00

Altos Olmeca – Repo

$12.00Out of stock

Avion – Repo

$11.00

Blue Nectar – Repo

$15.50Out of stock

Cabo Wabo – Repo

$13.00Out of stock

Camarena Repo

$9.00

Casa Noble – Repo

$15.00

Casamigos – Repo

$16.00

Cazadores – Repo

$9.00

Centrenario – Repo

$10.00

Cincoro - Repo

$26.00

Clase Azul – Repo

$29.00

Conmemorativo - Repo

$8.00Out of stock

Corazon – Repo

$8.50Out of stock

Corralejo – Repo

$10.00

Cruz del Sur – Repo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Primavera -Repo

$25.00

Don Julio – Repo

$13.00

Dulce Vida Repo 100p

$12.00

Dulce Vida – Repo

$9.00

El Jimador – Repo

$8.50

El Mayor – Repo

$8.50Out of stock

El Tesoro de Don Felipe – Repo

$11.50

Fortaleza Repo

$13.00

Herradura – Repo

$11.00

Hornitos – Repo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional – Repo

$8.50

Komos - Repo Rosa

$30.00Out of stock

Maestro Dobel – Repo

$10.00

Milagro Selección Barrel – Repo

$14.00

Milagro – Repo

$10.00

Ocho Repo

$14.00

Partida – Repo

$10.00Out of stock

Patron – Repo

$12.00

Siete Leguas – Repo

$12.00

Teremana Repo

$9.00

Tres Generaciones – Repo

$10.00

1800 – Añejo

$10.00

Altos Olmeca – Añejo

$13.00Out of stock

Avion – Añejo

$12.00

Blue Nectar – Añejo

$17.50Out of stock

Cabo Wabo – Añejo

$16.00

Casa Dragones Añejo

$30.00Out of stock

Casa Noble – Añejo

$16.00

Casamigos – Añejo

$16.00

Cazadores – Añejo

$10.00

Centenario – Añejo

$10.00

Cincoro - Anejo

$28.00

Clase Azul – Añejo

$65.00

Corazon – Añejo

$9.50

Corralejo – Añejo

$10.00

Cruz del Sur – Añejo

$12.50Out of stock

Don Julio – Añejo

$14.00

Dulce Vida Anejo 100p

$14.00

Dulce Vida – Añejo

$10.00

El Jimador – Añejo

$8.50

El Mayor – Añejo

$9.50Out of stock

El Tesoro de Don Felipe – Añejo

$12.50

Fortaleza Anejo

$15.00

Herradura – Añejo

$12.00

Hornitos – Añejo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional – Añejo

$9.50

Maestro Dobel – Añejo

$11.00

Milagro Selección Barrel – Añejo

$16.00

Milagro – Añejo

$12.00

Partida – Añejo

$11.00

Patron – Añejo

$13.00

Siete Leguas – Añejo

$12.00Out of stock

Tres Generaciones – Añejo

$11.00

Teramana - Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo

$85.00Out of stock

Ocho Anejo

$15.00

Eight Reserve Añejo 80

$28.00

Casa del Sol Añejo RSV Ángel 80

$30.00

Casa del Sol Teq Añejo

$15.00

Casa Noble Añejo Marqués 80

$25.00

1800 Milenio

$40.00

Avion 44

$40.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$50.00

Cazadores Extra Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Gold

$65.00

Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$300.00Out of stock

Corralejo 99,000 HRS

$13.00Out of stock

Corralejo Gran Reserva

$20.00

Don Julio Edicion 1942

$29.00

Dulce Vida Extra Anejo

$30.00Out of stock

Gran Centenario Leyenda E Anejo

$28.00

Herradura Sel Suprema Extra Anejo

$55.00

Herradura Leyenda

$20.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Anejo

$35.00

Komos- Extra Anejo

$55.00Out of stock

Partida Elegante Extra Anejo

$55.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Rey Sol

$40.00

Patron Gran Burdeos Anejo

$85.00Out of stock

1800 Cristalino

$12.00

Don Julio 70 Anos

$19.00

Herradura Ultra

$20.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Cristalino

$10.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$30.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Milagro Unico Extra Anejo

$45.00

Partida Anejo Cristalino

$13.00

Coramino Cristalino Repo

$12.00

Cazadores Añejo Cristalino

$10.00

400 Conejos

$8.00

Casamigos Joven

$17.00

Clase Azul Guerrero

$50.00

Clase Azul Maguey

$50.00Out of stock

Convite Esencial

$10.00

Creyente

$11.00

Del Maguey (Crema de Mezcal)

$11.00

Del Maguey Vida

$11.00

Delirio

$11.00+

Gracias A Dios Espadin

$10.00Out of stock

Ilegal

$11.00+

Los Amantes

$12.00+

Los Vecinos

$10.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.00

Montelobos

$8.00Out of stock

Xicala

$10.00Out of stock

Xicaru

$9.00+

Zignum

$8.00+

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Dry

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Tanqueray

$9.00

Empress 1908 Gin Indigo

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Ciroc Vodka

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$11.00</