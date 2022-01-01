Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Go
5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd • $$

Avg 3.7 (263 reviews)

Burrito Blanco$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
K - Chick Tenders$7.95
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Deluxe Taco Salad$10.99
An Azteca favorite served with your choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Layered with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and fresh guacamole
Carne Asada$26.95
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
Macho Burrito$15.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

5860 Cypress Gardens Blvd

Winter Haven FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
