Olympic Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

504 US 27 N

AVON PARK, FL 33825

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Okra appetizer

$8.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.00

Gator Bites

$13.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$18.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Onion Ring appetizer

$7.50

6 Cocktail Shrimp

$12.00

Jalepeno poppers

$10.00

Beverages

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

1/2 Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

K Milk

$2.25

K Choc Milk

$2.75

K Tea

$1.25

K Drink

$1.50

Tea Syrup Refill

Water

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot tea

$2.75

Life water bottle

$3.00

Milk

$3.50

Angus Burgers

Plain Angus Burger

$12.00

Swiss Burger

$13.00

Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

Philly Burger

$13.00

Texas Cowboy Burger

$14.00

Desserts

Red Velvet

$8.00

Chocolate Madness

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Resee's PB Pie

$6.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00

Strawberry swirl

$6.00

Rice krispy

$3.00

Chocolate madness

$8.00

$8.00

Banana cake

$8.00

Chocolate peanut butter

$7.90

Carrot cake

$8.00

Chocolate cream puff

$5.50

Extra Sides

Baked Potato

$3.25

Bread sticks

$3.25

Coleslaw

$3.25

Crispy FF w Greek

$3.25

Crispy fries

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

French fries W Greek

$3.25

Fried Onion Strings

$3.25

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Hush Puppies

$3.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Mixed Vegatables

$3.25

No side

Okra side

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Soup

$3.25

Sweet Potato

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Vegatable of the day

$3.25

Yellow Rice

$3.25

Kids Menu

K Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

K Grilled Chicken

$8.00

K Jumbo Shrimp

$10.00

K Fish Fingers

$10.00

K Grilled Cheese

$6.50

K Mac 'N Cheese

$6.50

K Hot Dog

$6.50

K Spaghetti

$8.00

Kids chicken alfredo

$12.00

Kids shrimp Alfredo

$13.00

Kids spaghetti & meatballs

$12.00

Olympic Classics

Signature Pork Chops

$18.00

Classic Fried Chicken

$15.00

Jimmy's Smoked Ribs

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Classic Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chicken Livers

$13.50

Liver & Onions

$14.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Pot Roast

$15.00

Pasta

Cheesy Penne

$15.00

Chicken Parm

$15.50

Eggplant Parm

$13.50

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.00

Grecian Style Spaghetti

$13.50

Shrimp Parm

$18.00

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$14.50

Salads

Green Goddess

$11.00

Olympic Greek

$10.00

Horiatiki

$11.00

Chicken Ceaser salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Avocado Tuna Salad

$12.00

Fresh Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad

$12.50

Bowl Potato Salad

$20.00

Bowl Coleslaw

$20.00

Bowl Macaroni Salad

$20.00

Large Potato Salad

$7.00

Large Coleslaw

$7.00

Large Macaroni Salad

$7.00

Medium Potato Salad

$5.00

Medium Coleslaw

$5.00

Medium Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Small Potato Salad

$3.25

Small Coleslaw

$3.25

Small Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Side salad

$6.00

Maria's small cup

$0.80

Maria's big cup

$1.30

Stuffed tomato with tuna

$12.00

Stuffed tomato chicken

$12.00

Sandwiches

Authentic Cuban

$10.00

BLT

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Gyro

$9.50

Chicken Melt

$10.00

Club

$9.50

Cuban Sandwich

$9.50

Famous Reuben

$11.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Gr ham & cheese

$9.50

Greek Wrap

$9.50

Grilled cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese & bacon

$10.00

Grilled Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken w/ Avocado

$13.00

Hamburger

$9.50

Hot dogs

$10.00

Olympic Gyro

$10.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

SW Chicken Panini

$11.50

Tuna melt

$10.00

Cod Reuben

$13.00

Tuna sandwich

$10.00

Seafood

Red Snapper

$22.00

Salmon

$22.00

Hungry-man's Seafood Platter

$21.00

Broiled Seafood Platter

$20.00

Olympic Cod Fingers

$18.00

Flounder

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Clam Strips

$14.50

Stuffed Mushroom

$18.00

Cod Filet

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

Grouper

$22.00

Tilapia

$17.00

Stuffed Grouper

$22.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$21.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$19.00

Stuffed Flounder

$22.00

Steaks

10oz Top Sirloin

$18.00

8oz Filet Mignon

$31.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$28.00

12oz New York

$28.00

Porterhouse

$36.00

T-Bone

$32.00

Chopped Sirloin

$15.00

Cowboy Ribeye

$40.00

Luncheon Steak

$16.00

Prime Rib

$24.00

Ham Steak

$15.00

Beef Tips

$15.00

Misc

Slab of ribs

$33.00

Open catering

Open food

EXTRAS

1 Shrimp

$3.00

1 Olympic Finger

$3.00

1 Smoked Rib

$4.00

Side Meat sauce

$3.00

Side Alfredo sauce

$3.50

1 Chicken Breast

$7.00

Gyro meat

$5.00

Avocado Half

$2.50

6 Olives

$1.75

Tzatziki

$2.00

Saute onions

$0.75

Pita

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.75

1 Egg

$0.75

Sm Dressing

$0.65

Lg Dressing

$0.95

Bottled Beer

Bottle Budlight

$4.00

Bottle Budweiser

$4.00

Bottle Coors Lite

$4.00

Bottle Corona

$5.00

Bottle Heineken

$4.50

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bottle Miller Lite

$4.00

Odouls

$3.75

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Blue Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gin Martini

$5.00

Grand Patron Margarita

$14.00

Great Gatsby

$7.00

Greek Sunset

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$7.50

Malibu Sunset

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$9.50

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.50

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Poison Apple

$7.50

Rumrunner

$7.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Titos Punch

$9.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Bottomless mimosa

$14.00

Old fashioned

$8.00

Manhattan Martini

$9.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$11.00

Grand Manier

$11.00

Hennesy

$11.00

Drafts

Draft Coors Lite

$5.75

Draft Modelo

$6.00

Draft Yuengling

$6.00

Draft Bud Light

$5.75

Draft Michelob

$5.75

Draft Miller Lite

$5.75

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Tangurrey

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi 0

$8.00

Bacardi Black

$9.00

Bacardi Gold

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Captain Morgan Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Rondiaz Silver

$7.00

Rondiaz Spiced

$7.50

Shellback Gold

$7.00

Shellback Silver

$7.00

Tequila

Camerena Silver

$8.00

Don Fluanco

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Skyy

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$8.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$8.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Canadian Club

$8.50

Chivas

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Black

$9.00

Dalmore 12

$12.00

Dalmore 15

$15.00

Dalmore 18

$18.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12 yrs White

$9.00

J and B

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Jim Beam Fire

$9.00

Jim Beam Honey

$9.00

Johnny Waler Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

K and B Bourbon

$7.00

Korbel

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams VO

$8.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Tyler and Lloyd

$7.00

Wakefield Blend

$7.00

WIld Turkey

$9.00

Jameson

$11.00

Wines

Canyon Road Moscato

$7.00

House Cabarnet

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

Prophecy Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

Sileni Suaviguon Blanc

$7.00

St. Gabriel Reisling

$7.00

Story Point Cabernet

$7.00

Story Point Pinot Noir

$7.00Out of stock

Storypoint Chardonnay

$7.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Pitchers

Michelob ultra

$15.00

Yuengling

$15.00

Modelo

$17.00

Coors light

$15.00

Miller light

$15.00

Bud light

$15.00

Wine special

Phrophecy pino Grigio

$4.00

Story point Chardonnay

$4.00

Caramel apple sangria

$7.00

Dinners

Meatloaf

$12.00

10oz luncheon steak

$14.50

Pulled pork dinner

$13.00

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00

Chicken stirfry

$13.00

Hickory pulled pork

$13.00

Oven roasted chicken and veggies

$13.50

Sandwiches

Pulled pork sub

$12.00

Hot open roast beef

$12.00

Salads

Parmesan crusted chicken salad

$11.00

Specials

Boneless fried pork chops

$10.00

2 chili dogs

$10.00

Spaghetti meat sauce

$10.00

Sloppy joe

$10.00

Pork tenderloin sandwich

$10.00

Patty melt

$10.00

Chicken melt

$10.00

Tuna wrap

$10.00

Chicken wrap

$10.00

2 hot dogs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

504 US 27 N, AVON PARK, FL 33825

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

