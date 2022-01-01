Olympic Restaurant
504 US 27 N
AVON PARK, FL 33825
Appetizers
Beverages
Sierra Mist
$3.25
Dr. Pepper
$3.25
Pepsi
$3.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.25
Root Beer
$3.25
Lemonade
$3.25
Unsweet Tea
$2.75
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Fruit Punch
$3.25
Mountain Dew
$3.25
1/2 Tea
$2.75
Coffee
$2.75
Decaf
$2.75
K Milk
$2.25
K Choc Milk
$2.75
K Tea
$1.25
K Drink
$1.50
Tea Syrup Refill
Water
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Hot tea
$2.75
Life water bottle
$3.00
Milk
$3.50
Angus Burgers
Desserts
Extra Sides
Baked Potato
$3.25
Bread sticks
$3.25
Coleslaw
$3.25
Crispy FF w Greek
$3.25
Crispy fries
$3.25
French Fries
$3.25
French fries W Greek
$3.25
Fried Onion Strings
$3.25
Garlic Bread
$3.25
Hush Puppies
$3.25
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.00
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Macaroni Salad
$3.25
Mashed Potatoes
$3.25
Mixed Vegatables
$3.25
No side
Okra side
$3.25
Onion Rings
$3.25
Potato Salad
$3.25
Soup
$3.25
Sweet Potato
$3.25
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.75
Vegatable of the day
$3.25
Yellow Rice
$3.25
Kids Menu
Olympic Classics
Pasta
Salads
Green Goddess
$11.00
Olympic Greek
$10.00
Horiatiki
$11.00
Chicken Ceaser salad
$12.50
Grilled Chicken House Salad
$12.00
Chef Salad
$10.00
Avocado Tuna Salad
$12.00
Fresh Grilled Salmon Salad
$22.00
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad
$12.50
Bowl Potato Salad
$20.00
Bowl Coleslaw
$20.00
Bowl Macaroni Salad
$20.00
Large Potato Salad
$7.00
Large Coleslaw
$7.00
Large Macaroni Salad
$7.00
Medium Potato Salad
$5.00
Medium Coleslaw
$5.00
Medium Macaroni Salad
$5.00
Small Potato Salad
$3.25
Small Coleslaw
$3.25
Small Macaroni Salad
$3.25
Side salad
$6.00
Maria's small cup
$0.80
Maria's big cup
$1.30
Stuffed tomato with tuna
$12.00
Stuffed tomato chicken
$12.00
Sandwiches
Authentic Cuban
$10.00
BLT
$11.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$11.00
Cheeseburger
$10.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.00
Chicken Gyro
$9.50
Chicken Melt
$10.00
Club
$9.50
Cuban Sandwich
$9.50
Famous Reuben
$11.00
Fish Sandwich
$10.00
Gr ham & cheese
$9.50
Greek Wrap
$9.50
Grilled cheese
$8.00
Grilled cheese & bacon
$10.00
Grilled Chicken sandwich
$10.00
Grilled Chicken w/ Avocado
$13.00
Hamburger
$9.50
Hot dogs
$10.00
Olympic Gyro
$10.00
Patty Melt
$10.00
SW Chicken Panini
$11.50
Tuna melt
$10.00
Cod Reuben
$13.00
Tuna sandwich
$10.00
Seafood
Red Snapper
$22.00
Salmon
$22.00
Hungry-man's Seafood Platter
$21.00
Broiled Seafood Platter
$20.00
Olympic Cod Fingers
$18.00
Flounder
$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp
$18.00
Clam Strips
$14.50
Stuffed Mushroom
$18.00
Cod Filet
$18.00
Shrimp Scampi
$18.00
Coconut Shrimp
$18.00
Grouper
$22.00
Tilapia
$17.00
Stuffed Grouper
$22.00
Stuffed Shrimp
$21.00
Shrimp Parmesan
$19.00
Stuffed Flounder
$22.00
Steaks
EXTRAS
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Blue Martini
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Gin Martini
$5.00
Grand Patron Margarita
$14.00
Great Gatsby
$7.00
Greek Sunset
$8.00
Gummy Bear
$8.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$11.00
Mai Tai
$7.50
Malibu Sunset
$8.00
Mango Margarita
$9.50
Margarita
$8.00
Mimosa
$5.50
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Pineapple Margarita
$9.00
Poison Apple
$7.50
Rumrunner
$7.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$7.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$9.00
Strawberry Margarita
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.50
Titos Punch
$9.00
Vodka Martini
$9.00
Bottomless mimosa
$14.00
Old fashioned
$8.00
Manhattan Martini
$9.00
Gin Martini
$9.00
Drafts
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Scotch
Canadian Club
$8.50
Chivas
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Crown Royal Apple
$9.00
Crown Royal Black
$9.00
Dalmore 12
$12.00
Dalmore 15
$15.00
Dalmore 18
$18.00
Dewars
$9.00
Dewars 12 yrs White
$9.00
J and B
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$9.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$9.00
Jager
$8.00
Jim Beam
$9.00
Jim Beam Fire
$9.00
Jim Beam Honey
$9.00
Johnny Waler Red
$9.00
Johnny Walker Black
$9.00
K and B Bourbon
$7.00
Korbel
$7.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Seagrams 7
$8.50
Seagrams VO
$8.50
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Tyler and Lloyd
$7.00
Wakefield Blend
$7.00
WIld Turkey
$9.00
Jameson
$11.00
Wines
Canyon Road Moscato
$7.00
House Cabarnet
$6.00
House Chardonnay
$6.00
House Merlot
$6.00
House White Zinfandel
$6.00
Prophecy Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Red Sangria
$6.00
Sileni Suaviguon Blanc
$7.00
St. Gabriel Reisling
$7.00
Story Point Cabernet
$7.00
Story Point Pinot Noir
$7.00Out of stock
Storypoint Chardonnay
$7.00
White Sangria
$6.00
Pitchers
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
504 US 27 N, AVON PARK, FL 33825
