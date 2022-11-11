Restaurant header imageView gallery

Movita Juice Bar- Reseda

No reviews yet

19343 Victory Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 91335

Popular Items

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA
MR COFFEE
MR BLUEBERRY

SMOOTHIES

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$7.49

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

STRAWBERRY BANANA

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$7.49

Orange juice, strawberry, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

BERRY POWERFUL

BERRY POWERFUL

$7.49

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, granola, pecan, protein, and organic agave nectar

GREEN BLEND

GREEN BLEND

$7.49

Orange juice, pineapple, mango, kale, protein, and organic agave nectar

BERRY ANTIOXIDANT

BERRY ANTIOXIDANT

$7.49

Cold brew hibiscus extract, strawberry, blue berries, raspberries, protein, and organic agave nectar

PAPAYA ALMOND

PAPAYA ALMOND

$7.49

Almond milk, papaya, almond, protein, and organic agave nectar

PINEAPPLE MANGO

PINEAPPLE MANGO

$7.49

Orange juice, pineapple, mango, protein, and organic agave nectar

MUCHO MANGO

MUCHO MANGO

$7.49

Orange juice, mango, protein, and organic agave nectar

BANANA PINEAPPLE

BANANA PINEAPPLE

$7.49

coconut water, pineapple, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

STRAWBERRY KIWI

STRAWBERRY KIWI

$7.49

Orange juice, strawberry, kiwi, protein, and organic agave nectar

MR ORIGINAL

MR ORIGINAL

$7.99

Peanut butter, banana, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

MR COFFEE

MR COFFEE

$7.99

Almond milk, protein, oats, cinnamon, banana, almonds, peanut butter, organic agave, cold brew base

MR BLUEBERRY

MR BLUEBERRY

$7.99

Peanut butter, banana, blueberries, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

MR STRAWBERRY

MR STRAWBERRY

$7.99

Peanut butter, banana, strawberries, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

JUICES

CLEANSER

CLEANSER

$7.99

Apple, pineapple, cucumber, celery, lime, kale, and spinach.

DIETEX

DIETEX

$7.99

Apple, cucumber, celery, and lime.

DAILY 7

DAILY 7

$7.99

Orange, apple, carrots, pineapple, cucumber, beets, and celery.

GREENEX

GREENEX

$7.99

Green apple, cucumber, kiwi, kale, celery, spinach, and lime.

DETOX

DETOX

$7.99

Apple, carrots, pineapple, lime, and celery.

VELVET

VELVET

$7.99

Orange, carrots, and beets.

HALFER

HALFER

$7.99

Oranges and carrots.

SIMMUNITY

SIMMUNITY

$7.99

Orange, cucumber, apple, carrots, and tomato.

MAXELERATOR

$7.99

Carrots, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and lime.

FIBER GREEN

FIBER GREEN

$7.99

blended: green apple, kiwi, orange, cucumber, pineapple, kale, spinach

KOMBUCHA ON TAP

KOMBUCHA ON TAP

$4.99

Seasonal kombucha served with chia and lime

ACAI BOWLS

RIO

RIO

$8.99

organic acai, strawberry, banana, granola, coconut

VERRY BERRY

VERRY BERRY

$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberry, blue berries, granola, coconut shavings

FRUIT MAX

FRUIT MAX

$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberry, blackberries, mango, granola, coconut shavings

TROPICAL

TROPICAL

$8.99

organic acai, kiwi, banana, pineapple, granola, coconut shavings, organic agave

VITA BOWL

VITA BOWL

$8.99

organic acai, mango, banana, strawberry, granola, pumpkin seeds

NUTELLA BANANA

NUTELLA BANANA

$8.99

organic acai, Banana, strawberry, granola, macadamia nuts, topped with Nutella

QUICK MEAL

QUICK MEAL

$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, protein, granola, coco, almonds, flax & chia seeds,

SKINNY BOWL

SKINNY BOWL

$8.99

organic acai, banana, blue berries, almond butter, chia, hemp & flax seeds, mixed in with almond butter

SHOTS

GINGER SHOT

GINGER SHOT

$3.99
WHEATGRASS SHOT
$3.99

WHEATGRASS SHOT

$3.99
TURMERIC SHOT
$3.99

TURMERIC SHOT

$3.99
TRIO

TRIO

$9.95

JUICE KITS

1 DAY CLEANSING KIT

1 DAY CLEANSING KIT

$59.95

One day of only juices and some healthy snacks, reset yourself!

EXPRESS CLEANSE KIT

EXPRESS CLEANSE KIT

$19.95

6 shots of super juices to tune up yourself

JUICE BOX (12 / 12OZ)

JUICE BOX (12 / 12OZ)

$49.95

12oz juices, up to 4 choices

SMOOTHIES/SECRET MENU

COCO PERFORM

COCO PERFORM

$7.49

coco water, strawberry, banana, multi vitamins, and protein and organic agave nectar

SLIM TRIM

SLIM TRIM

$7.49

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, and organic agave nectar

ACAI HIBISCUS

ACAI HIBISCUS

$7.49

cold brew hibiscus extract, organic acai, agave, and protein

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA COFFEE

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA COFFEE

$7.49

almond milk, banana, peanut butter, protein, organic agave with cold brew base

JUICES/SECRET MENU

DAILY 8

DAILY 8

$7.99

Orange, apple, carrots, pineapple, cucumber, beets, tomato, and celery.

GREENEX MORINGA

GREENEX MORINGA

$7.99

Green apple, cucumber, kiwi, kale, celery, spinach, and lime + Moringa

HEALING CELERY

HEALING CELERY

$7.99

Pure and powerful celery juice

OTHER

COLD BREW (organic)
$4.99

$4.99

DELI MENU

Fruit Bowl Mango
$4.99

Fruit Bowl Mango

$4.99
Fruit Bowl Mango, Cucumber
$4.99

Fruit Bowl Mango, Cucumber

$4.99
Parfait Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries
$3.99

Parfait Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries

$3.99
Parfait Mango & Strawberries
$3.99

Parfait Mango & Strawberries

$3.99
Almond Butter Pouch (Nutella)
$2.99

Almond Butter Pouch (Nutella)

$2.99
Almond Butter Pouch (Raspberry)
$2.99

Almond Butter Pouch (Raspberry)

$2.99
Parfait with Chia (mixed berries)
$4.49

Parfait with Chia (mixed berries)

$4.49
Parfait with Chia (Mango & Strawberries)
$4.49

Parfait with Chia (Mango & Strawberries)

$4.49
Peanut B Pouch (Nutella)
$2.49

Peanut B Pouch (Nutella)

$2.49
Peanut B Pouch (Raspberry)
$2.49

Peanut B Pouch (Raspberry)

$2.49
Proats blueberries
$4.49

Proats blueberries

$4.49
Quinoa Cranberry Salad
$8.49

Quinoa Cranberry Salad

$8.49

Quinoa Chicken Salad

Tropical Salad
$8.49

Tropical Salad

$8.49
Turkey Sandwich
$6.99

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99
Alkaline Water
$1.99

Alkaline Water

$1.99
Celsius Acai Raspberry
$2.99

Celsius Acai Raspberry

$2.99
Celsius Mango
$2.99

Celsius Mango

$2.99

Isopure Zero Carb Alpine Punch
$4.49

$4.49
Nilo Coconut Water
$1.99

Nilo Coconut Water

$1.99
Sambazon:Energy Drink
$3.99

Sambazon:Energy Drink

$3.99

RETAIL

21-Day Smoothie Diet
$59.95

21-Day Smoothie Diet

$59.95
Plant Protein 1lb
$27.95

Plant Protein 1lb

$27.95
Whey Protein 1 Lb
$27.95

Whey Protein 1 Lb

$27.95
7 Day Tea Kit

7 Day Tea Kit

$19.95
Green Superfood-Pineapple
$27.95

Green Superfood-Pineapple

$27.95
Elderberry Gummies
$14.95

Elderberry Gummies

$14.95
Dried Fruit Gift Basked
$27.95

Dried Fruit Gift Basked

$27.95
Barnana:Organic Choc hewy Banana Bites
$4.49

Barnana:Organic Choc hewy Banana Bites

$4.49
Barnana:Organic PB Chewy Banana Bites
$4.49

Barnana:Organic PB Chewy Banana Bites

$4.49
Essential Oil Kit
$29.95

Essential Oil Kit

$29.95
Lenny & Larry:Chocolate Chip 4oz
$2.99

Lenny & Larry:Chocolate Chip 4oz

$2.99
Lenny & Larry:Crunch Choc Chip
$2.29

Lenny & Larry:Crunch Choc Chip

$2.29
Lenny & Larry:Crunch Double Choc
$2.49

Lenny & Larry:Crunch Double Choc

$2.49
Lenny & Larry:Double Chocolate 4oz
$2.99

Lenny & Larry:Double Chocolate 4oz

$2.99
Lenny & Larry:Peanut Butter 4oz
$2.99

Lenny & Larry:Peanut Butter 4oz

$2.99
Lenny & Larry:White Choc Macademia 4oz
$2.99

Lenny & Larry:White Choc Macademia 4oz

$2.99
Cinnamon Protein Sweet Roll
$3.49

Cinnamon Protein Sweet Roll

$3.49
Chocolate Protein Sweet Roll
$3.49

Chocolate Protein Sweet Roll

$3.49
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Protein Pastry
$3.29

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Protein Pastry

$3.29
Strawberry Protein Pastry
$3.29

Strawberry Protein Pastry

$3.29
Movita Acrylic 24 oz
$9.95

Movita Acrylic 24 oz

$9.95
Patch V3:Anxiety 4-Day Supply Patch
$6.95

Patch V3:Anxiety 4-Day Supply Patch

$6.95
Patch V3:Energy 4-Day Supply Patch
$6.95

Patch V3:Energy 4-Day Supply Patch

$6.95
Patch V3:Sleep 4- Day Supply Patch
$6.95

Patch V3:Sleep 4- Day Supply Patch

$6.95
SkinnyDipped:Almonds Dark Choc
$4.99

SkinnyDipped:Almonds Dark Choc

$4.99
SkinnyDipped:Cashews Dark Choc
$4.99

SkinnyDipped:Cashews Dark Choc

$4.99
Snack: Almond Dark Choc
$4.99

Snack: Almond Dark Choc

$4.99
Snack: Banana Chips
$4.99

Snack: Banana Chips

$4.99
Snack: Dried Natural Apple Rings
$4.99

Snack: Dried Natural Apple Rings

$4.99
Snack: Dried Vegetables chips
$4.99

Snack: Dried Vegetables chips

$4.99
Snack: Hibiscius
$4.99

Snack: Hibiscius

$4.99
Snack: Kiwi Slices
$4.99

Snack: Kiwi Slices

$4.99
Snack: Mango Slices
$4.99

Snack: Mango Slices

$4.99
Snack: Mango with Chili
$4.99

Snack: Mango with Chili

$4.99
Snack:Salted green peas
$4.99

Snack:Salted green peas

$4.99
Snack: Snack Box
$4.99

Snack: Snack Box

$4.99
Thermo Bottle 24 oz
$19.95

Thermo Bottle 24 oz

$19.95
Tosi Almond

Tosi Almond

$3.99
Tosi Cashew

Tosi Cashew

$3.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Made to order, Acai bowls, Juices, and Smoothies

19343 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335

