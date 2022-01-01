Assembly Food Hall imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Assembly Food Hall Liege Waffles

37 Reviews

5055 Broadway Place

Nashville, TN 37203

Order Again

Sweet

BanChurro Leche

$8.75

Cinnamon Sugar, Banana, Housemade Dulche De Leche

Crunch Berries

$9.25

Blueberries, Strawberries, Cap’n Crunch, Carmel Sauce

Joe Dirt

$8.50

Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips

Straw-Nella

$9.00

Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips

Toasted S'mores

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips Toasted Marshmallows

Violet Beauregarde

$9.00

Blueberries, Granola, Local Honey, Powdered Sugar

Savory

Chicken + Waffle

$13.00

Hot or Plain Chicken Tenders, Pickles

Whip Di Parma

$11.00

Whipped Feta, Arugula, Prosciutto, Mikes Hot Honey

E.P.

$10.00

Organic Peanut Butter, Banana, Bacon Mike’s Hot Honey

NorthShore

$12.00

Kalua Pork Hawaiian Slaw, Pineapple Relish

Breakfast Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Liege Waffle, Scramble Eggs and Choice of Sausage or Bacon

Plain

Plain

$5.50

Clasic Liege Waffle

Wafflenini

Hot Chicken

$13.00

Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar, Smoked Guoda, Gruyere

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Swiss, Lingonberry Jam, Dusted In Powerded Sugar

Cubano

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickles

Extras

Sizzurp

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Nitro Brew

$5.50

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

HotTea

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Liege Waffles

Location

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

Gallery
Assembly Food Hall image

Map
