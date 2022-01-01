Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Beef Taco
|$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Popular items
|Yogurt
|$1.75
|Half Sandwich
|$5.49
|Whole Container Tuna
|$7.99
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
235 5th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
|$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|PMP Sandwich
|$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about Assembly Food Hall
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
|Joe Dirt
|$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
|Straw-Nella
|$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free