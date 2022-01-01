Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt$1.75
Half Sandwich$5.49
Whole Container Tuna$7.99
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

235 5th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich$9.00
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
More about DTWN NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chicken$11.00
Chopped Hot Chicken Tender, Cheddar, Local Honey, Pickles
Joe Dirt$8.00
Oreo’s, Carmel & Chocolate Sauce Chocolate Chips
Straw-Nella$8.50
Strawberries, Nutella, Chocolate Sauce, Chocolate Chips
More about Assembly Food Hall
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nash Burger$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
Southern Cobb$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
More about NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croque Monsieur With Egg$13.00
Gruyere, Swiss, ham, bechamel, sunny side up egg
More about Assembly Food Hall

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

Egg Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Shrimp Rolls

Pudding

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Hillsboro West End

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Music Row

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sobro

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sylvan Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

The Gulch

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

South Nashville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston