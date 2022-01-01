Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
candied jalapeños, swiss cheese, spicy ranch sesame seed bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
|$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Corner Pub Downtown
151 5th Ave. N, Nashville
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tennessee Brew Works
809 Ewing Ave, Nashville
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese +
Cutaway IPA pickles
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Southernaire Market
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
501 Union St, Nashville
|Wicked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.52
FRENCH FRIES
Fleet Street Pub
207 printers alley, Nashville
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw