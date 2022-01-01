Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
candied jalapeños, swiss cheese, spicy ranch sesame seed bun
More about Pinewood
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
More about D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
Corner Pub Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Corner Pub Downtown

151 5th Ave. N, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (692 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
A juicy marinated fresh chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with melted hot pepper cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo
More about Corner Pub Downtown
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tennessee Brew Works

809 Ewing Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (660 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese +
Cutaway IPA pickles
More about Tennessee Brew Works
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Southernaire Market

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
More about Southernaire Market
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe image

 

Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe

501 Union St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wicked Chicken Sandwich$7.52
More about Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Fleet Street Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Fleet Street Pub

207 printers alley, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.50
More about Fleet Street Pub
Assembly Food Hall image

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
The ANDRE Chicken Sandwich$10.00
The Andre Chicken Sandwich topped with your choice of our house made Sweet Heat or Kickin Ranch and your choice of heat with a side of slaw
More about Assembly Food Hall

