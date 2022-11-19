A map showing the location of Nate's LLCView gallery

Nate's LLC

194 E Court St

Richland Center, WI 53581

Starters and Salads

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$3.25

Garlic Knots

$4.75

6 of our Delicious Garlic Knots

Homemade Meatball

$5.25

Delicious homemade meatball with house marinara and mozzarella cheese

Caprese Salad

$7.75

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, Basil leaves, with a drizzle of balsamic

House Salad

$4.75

Mix of Romaine and leafy greens with croutons, fresh tomato and our house dressing

Nate's Chicken Salad

$6.75

Nate's special chicken with a mix of Romaine and leafy greens with croutons, artichoke, red onion, fresh tomato and our house dressin

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Classic Italian Salad

$8.00

Specialty Salad

$8.00

Pastas

A Nice Baked Ziti

$10.50

Baked Ziti with house sauce and ricotta topped with mozzarella and baked to a golden and crispy at the edge. Includes Garlic Bread

House Spaghetti

$9.50

Noodles and house Sauce served with garlic bread

Sandwiches

The Canadian

$7.50

Hearty Canadian bacon with sharp cheddar and tomato on our toasted fresh garlic bread with mozzarella cheese

The Meatball

$7.50

Sliced meatball served up toasted on our house made garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella cheese

The Sausage

$7.50

Sliced link sausage served up toasted on our house made garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Nate's Special Chicken

$7.75

Tender chicken breast cuts served with pesto and red onion, artichoke, ricotta

Veggie

$7.50

Fresh spinach, tomato, pesto, artichoke, mushrooms, green peppers and onions served on our toasted garlic bread

Spicy Italian

$7.50

Pepperoni, Salami, Mortadella and spicy Capicola with mozzarella lettuce and tomato on toasted garlic bread

Classic Italian sand

$7.50

Chicken Caesar sand

$7.50

Caprese

$7.50

Canadian Bacon Cheddar

$7.50

Spinach artichoke

$7.50

Italian beef

$7.50

Whole Pies

12" Margherita

$13.00

Perfect combinations of fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh basil

12" Classic Pepperoni

$13.50

Our classic is stacked with mouth watering pepperoni

12" Sausage and Pepperoni

$13.50

Fennel Sausage and Mouthwatering Pepperoni

12" Sausage and Onion

$13.50

Our famous fennel sausage paired with sweet vidalia onion

12" Nates Famous Chicken

$15.00

Smothered in basil pesto and topped with marinated chicken breasts, ricotta, red onions, artichoke hearts and mozzarella

12" The Greek

$15.00

Our homemade meatballs start this off add fresh feta cheese, onions and kalamata olives for this Mediterranean inspired treat.

12" Nates Combo

$15.00

The all star combination of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

12" White Pie

$14.00

This pie contains no red sauce. It begins with a drizzle of evoo, garlic and ricotta cheese and ends with caramelized onion, prosciutto and mozzarella

12" BYO

$12.50

14" Margherita

$15.00

Perfect combinations of fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh basil

14" Classic Pepperoni

$15.50

Our classic is stacked with mouth watering pepperoni

14" Sausage and Pepperoni

$15.50

Fennel Sausage and Mouthwatering Pepperoni

14" Sausage and Onion

$15.50

Our famous fennel sausage paired with sweet vidalia onion

14" Nates Famous Chicken

$17.00

Smothered in basil pesto and topped with marinated chicken breasts, ricotta, red onions, artichoke hearts and mozzarella

14" The Greek

$17.00

Our homemade meatballs start this off add fresh feta cheese, onions and kalamata olives for this Mediterranean inspired treat.

14" Nates Combo

$17.00

The all star combination of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

14" White Pie

$16.00

This pie contains no red sauce. It begins with a drizzle of evoo, garlic and ricotta cheese and ends with caramelized onion, prosciutto and mozzarella

14" CYO

$14.50

16" Margherita

$17.00

Perfect combinations of fresh buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce and fresh basil

16" Classic Pepperoni

$17.50

Our classic is stacked with mouth watering pepperoni

16" Sausage and Pepperoni

$17.50

Fennel Sausage and Mouthwatering Pepperoni

16" Sausage and Onion

$17.50

Our famous fennel sausage paired with sweet vidalia onion

16" Nates Famous Chicken

$19.00

Smothered in basil pesto and topped with marinated chicken breasts, ricotta, red onions, artichoke hearts and mozzarella

16" The Greek

$19.00

Our homemade meatballs start this off add fresh feta cheese, onions and kalamata olives for this Mediterranean inspired treat.

16" Nates Combo

$19.00

The all star combination of pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

16" White Pie

$18.00

This pie contains no red sauce. It begins with a drizzle of evoo, garlic and ricotta cheese and ends with caramelized onion, prosciutto and mozzarella

16" CYO

$16.50

20" Margherita

$22.00

20" Classic Pepperoni

$21.50

20" Sausage and Pepperoni

$22.50

20: Sausage and Onion

$21.50

20" Nate's Famous Chicken

$23.00

20" Greek

$23.00

20" Nate's Combo

$23.00

20" White Pie

$23.00

20" CYO

$20.50

20" Cheese

$21.50

20" Garden Veg

$23.00

Creamy Artichoke Spinach

$24.50

Spinach Roasted Red and Cashew

$24.50

Toddfather

$23.50

Soda

Coke by the Can

$1.00

Diet Coke by the Can

$1.00

Sprite by the Can

$1.00

Bargs by the Can

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Sparkling water

$1.50

Slices

Gramma Slice

$4.25

NY Slice

$3.75

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Dessert

Brownie

$1.50

Extra's

Topping Lg

$1.00

Topping sm

$0.50

Topping Mini

$0.25

Mike's Hot Honey

12oz

$14.00

cup

$1.75

packet

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

194 E Court St, Richland Center, WI 53581

Directions

