New York Deli & Pizzeria 1001 East 3rd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 East 3rd Street, Nescopeck, PA 18635
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Epicurean Feast @ PFN Hazleton - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
No Reviews
101 Green Mountain Road Hazleton, PA 18202
View restaurant