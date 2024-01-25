- Home
- La Napoli II Slocum - 1984 Slocum Road
La Napoli II Slocum 1984 Slocum Road
1984 Slocum Road
Wapwallopen, PA 18660
Food
Appetizers
- French Fries$6.75
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.75
- Cheese Fries$7.75
Cheddar or mozzarella cheese
- Pizza Fries$8.25
Mozzarella Cheese and Pizza Sauce
- Texas Fries$8.75
Baked wth Cheddar cheese, jalapeño slices, and bacon
- Loaded Fries$8.75
Baked with bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- California Fries$8.75
Baked with bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese
- Fried Pierogies$7.25
- Pierogies Butter and Onions$7.75
- Loaded Pierogies$8.25
Baked with bacon, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.75
Served with marinara sauce or ranch
- Onion Rings$7.75
Served with marinera sauce or ranch
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.75
Served with marinara sauce or ranch
- Jalapeños Cheddar Poppers$9.75
Served with ranch
- Chicken Fingers and French Fries$10.75
- La Napoli Platter$11.25
Chicken fingers, onion rings, french fries, mozzarella sticks, breaded mushrooms, and pierogies served with side of sauce
- Calamari Fritti$12.25
Fried calamari rings, served with lemon wedges and marinara sauce
- 4 Meatballs with Sauce$8.25
- 4 Italian Sausages with Sauce$8.25
- Sauteed Broccoli in Olive Oil and Garlic$6.75
- Sauteed Spinach in Olive Oil and Garlic$6.75
- 6 Garlic Knots with Sauce$4.75
- Garlic Bread$5.25
Two slices of bread generously coated with flavorful garlic and Italian herbs
- Classic Bruschetta$7.25
Freshly dices tomatoes, garlic, basil, Romano cheese, and drizzle of balsamic glaze atop toasted baguette slices
Wings
- 10 Wings$14.25
- 12 Pieces Homemade Boneless Wings$11.25
Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast coated in flour, fries until golden, and tossed in your favorite wings sauce
- 24 Pieces Homemade Boneless Wings$21.25
Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast coated in flour, fries until golden, and tossed in your favorite wings sauce
Soups
Salads
- Side House Salad$5.25
Fresh mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and carrots
- Tossed Salad$8.75
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers
- Garden Salad$10.25
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, pickles, broccoli, and hot and sweet peppers with sprinkling mozzarella cheese on top
- Tossed Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken$12.75
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers
- Tossed Salad with Grilled Shrimp$14.75
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers
- Caesar Salad$8.75
Romaine lettuce and croutons with a sprinkling of Romano Parmesan cheese
- Caesar Salad with Grilled or Fried Chicken$12.75
Romaine lettuce and croutons with a sprinkling of Romano Parmesan cheese
- Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp$14.75
Romaine lettuce and croutons with a sprinkling of Romano Parmesan cheese
- Caprese Salad$12.25
Slices of creamy fresh mozzarella cheese layered with fresh cut tomatoes slices, fresh basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze and a touch of olive oil
- Tuna Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers, topped with tuna and provolone cheese
- Chef's Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers, hard boiled egg topped with layers of ham, salami, and provolone cheese
- Antipasto Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, and hot and sweet peppers, topped with layers of ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese
- Cobb Salad$13.25
Fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, roasted peppers, pickles slices, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and sprinkling mozzarella cheese
- La Napoli Salad$13.25
Fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, roasted peppers, black olives, topped with grilled chicken, and sprinkling mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.25
Fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes slices, topped with fried or grilled chicken
- Crispy BLT Chicken Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, hot and sweet peppers, topped with fried chicken, bacon, and sprinkling mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lover Salad$13.25
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, carrots, hot and sweet peppers, topped with grilled ham, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and sausages
- Greek Salad$13.25
Fresh romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, and kalamata olives, topped with gyro meat and feta cheese
Specialty Stromboli & Calzone
- Small Cheesesteak$12.75
Stuffed with steak and cheese
- Medium Cheesesteak$16.75
Stuffed with steak and cheese
- Large Cheesesteak$19.75
Stuffed with steak and cheese
- Small Regular$12.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, and cheese
- Medium Regular$16.75
- Large Regular$19.75
- Small Vegetarian$12.75
Stuffed with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Medium Vegetarian$16.75
Stuffed with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Large Vegetarian$19.75
Stuffed with fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Small Italian Special$12.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese cheese
- Medium Italian Special$16.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese cheese
- Large Italian Special$19.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese cheese
- Small Regular Cheesesteak$12.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, and cheese
- Medium Regular Cheesesteak$16.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, and cheese
- Large Regular Cheesesteak$19.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, and cheese
- Small Special Cheesesteak$12.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Medium Special Cheesesteak$16.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Large Special Cheesesteak$19.75
Stuffed with steak, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheese
- Small Chicken Special$12.75
Stuffed with chicken, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onion, and cheese
- Medium Chicken Special$16.75
Stuffed with chicken, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onion, and cheese
- Large Chicken Special$19.75
Stuffed with chicken, ham, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onion, and cheese
- Small Chicken Wing$12.75
Stuffed with grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and cheese. Blue cheese to dip
- Medium Chicken Wing$16.75
Stuffed with grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and cheese. Blue cheese to dip
- Large Chicken Wing$19.75
Stuffed with grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and cheese. Blue cheese to dip
- Small Meat Lovers$12.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, and cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers$16.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, and cheese
- Large Meat Lovers$19.75
Stuffed with ham, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, and cheese
- Small Chicken Parmesan$12.75
Stuffed with our handcrafted breaded chicken tossed in our marinara sauce and cheese
- Medium Chicken Parmesan$16.75
Stuffed with our handcrafted breaded chicken tossed in our marinara sauce and cheese
- Large Chicken Parmesan$19.75
Stuffed with our handcrafted breaded chicken tossed in our marinara sauce and cheese
- Small Chicken Florentine$12.75
Stuffed with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, grilled chicken, and cheese
- Medium Chicken Florentine$16.75
Stuffed with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, grilled chicken, and cheese
- Large Chicken Florentine$19.75
Stuffed with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, roasted peppers, grilled chicken, and cheese
- Small New BCB Deluxe$12.75
Stuffed with bacon, cheese, burger meat, spinach, and diced tomatoes
- Medium New BCB Deluxe$16.75
Stuffed with bacon, cheese, burger meat, spinach, and diced tomatoes
- Large New BCB Deluxe$19.75
Stuffed with bacon, cheese, burger meat, spinach, and diced tomatoes
- Small New Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch$12.75
Stuffed with chicken steak, bacon, ranch dressing, and cheese
- Medium New Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch$16.75
Stuffed with chicken steak, bacon, ranch dressing, and cheese
- Large New Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch$19.75
Stuffed with chicken steak, bacon, ranch dressing, and cheese
Cold Hoagies
- House Special Hoagie$9.75
Ham, turkey, salami, American, and provolone cheese
- Roast Beef and Provolone Cheese Hoagie$9.75
- Italian Hoagie$9.25
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese
- American Hoagie$9.25
Ham, salami, and American cheese
- Ham, Turkey, and Provolone Cheese Hoagie$9.25
- Tuna and Provolone Cheese Hoagie$9.25
- Ham and Provolone Cheese Hoagie$9.25
- Turkey and Provolone Cheese Hoagie$9.25
Hot Hoagies
- Baked Italian Hoagie$9.75
Baked with ham, salami, provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and our signature house Italian dressing
- Vegetarian Delight Hoagie$9.75
Baked with provolone cheese, grilled vegetables (spinach, broccoli, peppers, onions, tomatoes), topped with lettuce, and our signature house Italian dressing
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$9.75
American cheese
- Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie$9.75
Steak topped with cheddar sauce
- Baked Pizza Steak Hoagie$9.75
Baked steak with mozzarella cheese and our signature pizza sauce
- Garden Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
With mayo, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Supreme Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
Steak, American cheese, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
American cheese
- Garden Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
With mayo, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Supreme Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
Chicken, American cheese, pepperoni, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$10.25
Chicken steak tossed with our signature buffalo sauce, American cheese. Blue cheese on the side
- Chicken Deluxe Hoagie$10.25
Grilled or fried chicken baked with American cheese, mayo, bacon, tomato, onions, and topped with lettuce
- Chicken Fajita Hoagie$10.25
Grilled chicken seasoned with fajita sauce combined with sauteed tomatoes, onions and peppers, baked with provolone cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana Hoagie$10.25
- Sausage Parmigiana Hoagie$10.25
- Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie$10.25
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hoagie$10.25
Burgers
- La Napoli Cheeseburger Special$9.75
With lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion rings, and cheddar cheese. Served with french fries
- BBQ Crunch Burger$10.25
A mouth-watering fusion of crispy bacon, BBQ sauce and crunchy onion-ring topped with lettuce and tomatoes
- The Big Feast Burger$11.25
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayo, and ketchup
- Cheeseburger with Lettuce and Tomato$8.25
- Pizza Burger with Mozzarella Cheese and Sauce$8.25
- California Cheeseburger$8.75
With mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger with Lettuce and Tomato$8.75
- Chx Parm Burger$8.25
Breaded chicken breast, with sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Fire Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Chicken Caesar Sandwich$8.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, provolone cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Chicken BLT$8.25
Grilled chicken, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and provolone cheese
- Veggie Burger$8.25
Pizza Hoagies
- Slice Italian Pizza Hoagie$8.25
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese, spread mayo in both shells, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house Italian dressing
- Whole Italian Pizza Hoagie$17.25
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese, spread mayo in both shells, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house Italian dressing
- Slice Chicken Parm Pizza Hoagie$8.25
Hand-crafted breaded chicken, sauce, and provolone cheese
- Whole Chicken Parm Pizza Hoagie$17.25
Hand-crafted breaded chicken, sauce, and provolone cheese
- Slice Cheesesteak Pizza Hoagie$8.25
Steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and spread with mayo
- Whole Cheesesteak Pizza Hoagie$17.25
Steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and spread with mayo
- Slice Buffalo Pizza Hoagies$8.25
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Whole Buffalo Pizza Hoagies$17.25
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Slice Vegetarian Pizza Hoagie$8.25
Grilled vegetables (handcrafted eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, pesto) baked with mozzarella cheese
- Whole Vegetarian Pizza Hoagie$17.25
Grilled vegetables (handcrafted eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, pesto) baked with mozzarella cheese
- Slice Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza Hoagie$8.25
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in ranch dressing, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
- Whole Chicken Bacon and Ranch Pizza Hoagie$17.25
Choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in ranch dressing, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes
Wraps
- Gyro$12.75
Gyro served with french fries
- Italian Ham Wrap$10.25
Ham, salami, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, mayo spread in the wrap, and homemade Italian dressing
- Turkey BLT Wrap$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, provolone cheese, and mayo
- Tuna and Provolone Cheese Wrap$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Vegetarian Wrap$10.25
Eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, pesto, and cheese
- Chicken BLT Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.25
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in our BBQ sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.25
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and Caesar dressing
- Garden Chicken Chz Stk Wrap$10.25
Chicken steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo spread in the wrap
- Garden Chz Stk Wrap$10.25
Steak, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions. And mayo
- Chx Fajita Wrap$10.25
Grilled Chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes, cheese combined with fajita sauce.
- Taco Wrap$10.25
Tacp Beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese & jalapenos
Club Sandwiches
Panini
- BBQ Chicken Panini$10.25
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our BBQ sauce topped with provolone cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Panini$10.25
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in our mild or hot sauce, provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and drizzle of ranch
- Chicken Parm Panini$10.25
Hand-crafted bread chicken breast, baked with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Bruschetta Panini$10.25
Grilled chicken breast, topped with freshly dices tomatoes, garlic, basil, pesto, Romano cheese and drizzle of balsamic glaze, baked with provolone cheese
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini$10.25
Grilled chicken, grilled ham, provolone cheese and drizzled with ranch
- Chicken Fajita Panini$10.25
Grilled chicken seasoned with fajita sauce combined with sauteed tomatoes, onions, and peppers, baked with provolone cheese
- Chicken Special Panini$10.25
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella cheese
- Meatball Parm Panini$10.25
Baked with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Melt Panini$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Vegetarian Panini$10.25
Eggplant, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, tomatoes, pesto, and mozzarella cheese
- Taco Panini$10.25
Seasoned taco beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeño
- Italian Panini$10.25
Ham, Salami, cheese, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & ital dressing
- Garden Chz Stk Panini$10.25
Seasoned taco beef, lettuce, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeño
Baked Pastas
- Baked Lasagna$14.95
Classic pasta dish crafted with layers of lasagna pasta, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese, covered and baked with our homemade marinara sauce
- Baked Sacchettini$14.95
Baked and covered with our homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Chz Tortellini$14.95
Covered and baked with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Stuf Shells$14.95
Cheese stuffed shells topped with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Manicotti$14.95
Cheese stuffed manicotti shells covered with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Chz Raviolis$14.95
Cheese stuffed raviolis, baked with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Baked Ziti$14.95
Ziti pasta smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and riccotta cheese, baked with mozzarella cheese
- Baked Gnocchi$14.95
Potato gnocchi cover baked with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Pasta Entrees
- Pasta with Sauce$11.75
- Pasta with Pomodoro Sauce$11.75
- Pasta with Oil and Garlic$12.25
- Pasta Bruschetta$15.25
Choice of pasta tossed with roasted garlic, fresh basil, freshly diced tomatoes and virgin olive oil, finished with sprinkle of Romano cheese
- Pasta Alla Carbonara$15.75
Signature Alfredo sauce combined with chopped bacon
- Penne Vodka Sauce$15.75
Penne pasta tossed with our homemade signature vodka sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.75
Fettuccine pasta tossed with our creamy homemade Alfredo sauce
- Pasta Creamy Pesto$16.75
Creamy pesto sauce, combined with freshly chopped tomatoes and broccoli
- Pasta Primavera$16.75
Pomodoro sauce or alfredo sauce, combined with sauteed mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes
Eggplant Entrees
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.75
Hand-crafted breaded eggplant, smothered in our homemade marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Rollatini$17.25
Hand-crafted breaded eggplant stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese, topped with pomodoro sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Della Nonna$19.75
Hand-crafted breaded eggplant stuffed with spinach, roasted peppers and crab meat, topped with a pink vodka sauce and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Parmigiana$18.75
Hand-crafted lightly breaded, crowned and baked with our homemade marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Broccoli Limonata$18.75
Sauteed broccoli florets in lemon white wine sauce, finished with sprinkle Romano cheese
- Chicken Cacciatore$18.75
Simmered in our homemade pomodoro sauce, accompanied by sauteed mushrooms, peppers and onions
- Chicken Marsala$18.75
Sauteed mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Piccata$18.75
Sauteed with capers and mushrooms in a lemon wine butte sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Scallopini$18.75
Sauteed with roasted peppers, mushrooms, and spinach in a white wine and garlic sauce served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Francaise$18.75
Egg battered and sauteed with capers in a lemon white wine sauce, served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Saltimbocca$18.75
Sauteed spinach in a delicate white wine sauce, topped and finished with thinly sliced ham and melted provolone cheese
- Chicken Alla Peppe$18.75
Sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts, fresh diced tomatoes in a white wine garlic sauce, served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Al Ajillo$18.75
Sauteed roasted red peppers in a butter garlic wine sauce, served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Al Balsamico$18.75
Creamy balsamico sauce, topped with sprinkle of Romano cheese and drizzle of balsamic glaze. Served with your choice of pasta
- Chicken Florentine$18.75
Sauteed fresh spinach, roasted peppers in our creamy pink sauce, served with cheese raviolis
- Chicharron De Pollo$16.75
Crunchy deep-fried chicken served with french fries
Seafood Entrees
- Shrimp Alfredo$19.75
Our signature alfredo sauce with shrimp
- Shrimp and Scallops Alfredo$22.25
- Shrimp Scampi$19.75
Shrimp sauteed in a garlic butter sauce with a splash of white wine sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice, and sprinkle of fresh basil
- Shrimp and Scallops Scampi$22.25
Shrimp and scallops in a garlic butter sauce with a splash of white wine sauce and a squeeze of lemon juice, and sprinkle of fresh basil
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.75
Bathed shrimp in a spicy tomatoe sauce with garlic, red peppers flakes and a touch of white wine sauce
- Shrimp Parmigiana$20.25
Hand-breaded shrimp, smothered with our homemade marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp in a Basket$19.25
Hand-breaded and fried shrimp accompanied with seasoned french fries. Served with sauce and lemon wedges
- Linguine White Clam Sauce$17.25
Linguine tossed with tender clams in a garlic, white wine sauce, and clams broth with sprinkle of fresh basil and drizzle of olive oil
- Linguine Red Clam Sauce$17.25
Linguine tossed with tender clams in our pomodoro sauce and squeeze of white wine sauce, with sprinkle of fresh basil
- Lobster Ravioli with Crabmeat$19.75
Our signature vodka sauce
- La Napoli Seafood$22.25
A mouth-watering fusion of shrimp, crab meat, and scallops tossed in our signature vodka sauce or alfredo sauce
Children Menu
- K Chz Burger with Fries$7.25
- K Grilled Cheese with Fries$7.25
- K Chicken Fingers with Fries$7.75
- K Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$7.25
- K Spaghetti with Butter Sauce$7.25
- K Angel Hair with Marinara Sauce$7.25
- K Angel Hair with Butter Sauce$7.25
- K Cheese Raviolis with Marinara Sauce$8.25
- K Spaghetti with Meatball$8.25
Desserts
Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
- Traditional Pizza$17.25
Our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Tomatoe Pie Pizza$17.25
Pomodoro sauce, sprinkling Parmesean cheesse, and oregano, and touch of olive oil
- La Napoli Caprese Pizza$19.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, diced fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, and drizzles of balsamic glaze and touch of olive oil
- Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, topped with American and mozzarella cheese
- House Special Pizza$19.75
Our signature pizza sauce, topped with ham, Italian sausages, meatballs slices, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Meat Lovers Pizza$19.75
Our signature pizza sauce, topped with ham, pepperoni, sausages, bacon, meatballs, and topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza Neapolitan
- SM Plain Pizza$11.25
- MED Plain Pizza$13.25
- LG Plain Pizza$14.25
- XL Plain Pizza$16.25
- SM Sweet Sauce Pizza$11.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- MED Sweet Sauce Pizza$13.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- LG Sweet Sauce Pizza$14.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- XL Sweet Sauce Pizza$16.75
Baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce and mozzarella cheese
- SM Gluten-free Pizza$13.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese (only one size)
- SM Cauliflower Crust Pizza$13.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese (only one size)
White Pizza
- SM Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$11.25
- SM Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$12.25
- SM White Fiesta Pizza$12.25
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- SM Pierogies Pizza$12.25
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- MED Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$13.25
- MED Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$15.25
- MED Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$17.75
- MED White Fiesta Pizza$17.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Pierogies Pizza$17.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- LG Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$14.25
- LG Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$19.75
- LG Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$16.25
- LG White Fiesta Pizza$19.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Pierogies Pizza$19.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
- XL Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$16.25
- XL Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$18.25
- XL Broccoli, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL Spinach, Ricotta, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL Fresh Chopped Tomatoes, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Garlic, and Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$20.75
- XL White Fiesta Pizza$20.75
Fresh spinach, broccoli, fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Pierogies Pizza$20.75
Our fresh homemade dough baked with pierogies, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, and sauteed onions
Specialty Pizza
- SM Margherita$12.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- SM Upside Down Pizza$12.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- SM Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$12.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- SM Vegetable Pizza$12.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Upside Down Pizza$17.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- MED Vegetable Pizza$17.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Margherita$17.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- MED Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$17.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- LG Upside Down Pizza$19.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- LG Grandma$18.25
Square, thin crust, baked with our famous homemade sweet sauce, mozzarella cheese, and topped sprinkle of fresh basil
- LG Vegetable Pizza$19.75
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- LG Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$19.75
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
- LG Margherita$19.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- XL Upside Down Pizza$20.75
Layering a bed of provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese topped with our rich signature pizza sauce
- XL Vegetable Pizza$21.25
Baked with our rich signature pizza sauce, fresh diced tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, spinach, broccoli, peppers, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese
- XL Margherita$20.75
Pomodoro sauce, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, sprinkle fresh basil, and drizzles of olive oil
- XL Baked Eggplant Parmesan Pizza$21.25
Baked with our homemade marinara sauce, topped with handcrafted breaded eggplant, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese
Chicken Specialty Pizza
- SM Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- SM Chicken Fajita Pizza$12.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- SM Chicken Wing Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- SM La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- SM Chicken Parmesan Pizza$12.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- SM Chicken Florentine Pizza$12.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- SM Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$12.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- SM Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$12.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- MED Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$17.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- MED Chicken Fajita Pizza$17.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken Wing Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- MED La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- MED Chicken Parmesan Pizza$17.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- MED Chicken Florentine Pizza$17.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- MED Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$17.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- LG Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$19.75
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- LG Chicken Fajita Pizza$19.75
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken Wing Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- LG La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza$19.75
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- LG Chicken Florentine Pizza$19.75
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- LG Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$19.75
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
- XL Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch Pizza$21.25
Baked with mozzarella cheese, ranch, and bacon, and choice of grilled or fried chicken
- XL Chicken Cordon Blue Pizza$21.25
Baked mozzarella cheese and provolone cheese, topped off with diced ham, ranch, and choice of grilled of fried chicken
- XL Chicken Fajita Pizza$21.25
Marinated fajita chicken, peppers, fresh chopped tomatoes, and diced onions topped off with mozzarella cheese
- XL Chicken Wing Pizza$21.25
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature buffalo sauce. Blue cheese on the side
- XL La Napoli Chicken BBQ Pizza$21.25
Baked with mozzarella cheese, tossed grilled or fried chicken in our signature BBQ garlic sauce
- XL Chicken Parmesan Pizza$21.25
Baked with mozzarella cheese, handcrafted Parmesan chicken tossed in marinara sauce
- XL Chicken Florentine Pizza$21.25
Sauteed grilled chicken, spinach, roasted peppers, garlic, and seasoning with fresh herbs, topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- XL Chicken and Broccoli Pizza$21.25
Baked with our famous signature Alfredo or vodka sauce, seasoned chicken topped with mozzarella cheese
Meat Specialty Pizza
- SM California Cheese Steak Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions
- SM German Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak, topped off with fresh cut lettuce, hot peppers, diced tomatoes, and red onions
- SM Hawaiian Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham and sweet pineapple
- SM House Special Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- SM Meat Lovers Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and meatballs
- SM New BCB Deluxe Pizza$12.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, burger meat, and topped with cheddar cheese and red onions
- SM New Pepperoni Overload Pizza$12.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and lots, lots of pepperoni
- SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$12.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, chopped steak mixed with grilled peppers, mushrooms, and onions, topped with American and mozzarella cheese. A perfectly crafted Philly cheesesteak!
- SM Taco Pizza$12.75
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
- MED California Cheese Steak Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions
- MED German Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak, topped off with fresh cut lettuce, hot peppers, diced tomatoes, and red onions
- MED Hawaiian Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham and sweet pineapple
- MED House Special Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- MED Meat Lovers Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and meatballs
- MED New BCB Deluxe Pizza$17.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, burger meat, and topped with cheddar cheese and red onions
- MED New Pepperoni Overload Pizza$17.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and lots, lots of pepperoni
- MED Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$17.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, chopped steak mixed with grilled peppers, mushrooms, and onions, topped with American and mozzarella cheese. A perfectly crafted Philly cheesesteak!
- MED Taco Pizza$17.75
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
- LG California Cheese Steak Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions
- LG German Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak, topped off with fresh cut lettuce, hot peppers, diced tomatoes, and red onions
- LG Hawaiian Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham and sweet pineapple
- LG House Special Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- LG Meat Lovers Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and meatballs
- LG New BCB Deluxe Pizza$19.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, burger meat, and topped with cheddar cheese and red onions
- LG New Pepperoni Overload Pizza$19.75
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and lots, lots of pepperoni
- LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$19.75
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, chopped steak mixed with grilled peppers, mushrooms, and onions, topped with American and mozzarella cheese. A perfectly crafted Philly cheesesteak!
- LG Taco Pizza$19.75
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
- XL German Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak, topped off with fresh cut lettuce, hot peppers, diced tomatoes, and red onions
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham and sweet pineapple
- XL House Special Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, Italian sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and mushrooms
- XL Meat Lovers Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with ham, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, and meatballs
- XL New BCB Deluxe Pizza$21.25
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, burger meat, and topped with cheddar cheese and red onions
- XL New Pepperoni Overload Pizza$21.25
Baked with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and lots, lots of pepperoni
- XL Philly Cheese Steak Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, chopped steak mixed with grilled peppers, mushrooms, and onions, topped with American and mozzarella cheese. A perfectly crafted Philly cheesesteak!
- XL Taco Pizza$21.25
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
- XL California Cheese Steak Pizza$21.25
Baked with our signature pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, loaded with chopped up steak and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and onions
Stuffed Spec Pizza
- SM Stuffed Cheesesteak Pizza$15.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with steak, American and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- MED Stuffed Cheesesteak Pizza$20.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with steak, American and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- LG Cheesesteak Pizza$22.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with steak, American and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- XL Stuffed Cheesesteak Pizza$24.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with steak, American and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- SM Regular Stuffed Pizza$15.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- MED Regular Stuffed Pizza$20.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- LG Regular Stuffed Pizza$22.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip
- XL Regular Stuffed Pizza$24.00
Two layers of our fresh dough stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. Marinara sauce on the side to dip