Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

27 S Main street

Mountain Top, PA 18707

Food

Appetizers

Salsa and Tortilla Chips

Salsa and Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Homemade Salsa with Fresh Tortilla Chips

Queso-Blanco Dip with Tortilla Chips

Queso-Blanco Dip with Tortilla Chips

$11.99

Homemade Queso Dip with Fresh Tortilla Chips

Guacamole w Tortilla Chips

Guacamole w Tortilla Chips

$11.99
Roasted Red Pepper Quesadilla

Roasted Red Pepper Quesadilla

$11.99
Buffalo Fries w Balsamic Reduction

Buffalo Fries w Balsamic Reduction

$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Dip Taquitos

Buffalo Chicken Dip Taquitos

$12.99
Tres Empandas

Tres Empandas

$12.99
Ch Quesadilla with

Ch Quesadilla with

$11.98

Soup

$5.50

Nachos

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Melted Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos and Olives

Beef Nac Grande

Beef Nac Grande

$13.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Taco Beef Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Olives, Sour Cream

Chicken Nac Gran

$13.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Shredded Chicken, Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Olives and Sour Cream

Gas Station Nachos

Gas Station Nachos

$14.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Taco Beef, Liquid Cheese, Lettuce, Pickeled Peppers, Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Seafood Nachos

Seafood Nachos

$16.99

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Shrimp, Crab, Scallops, Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Scallions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream

Buffalo Wings

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$15.99
Wings (15)

Wings (15)

$18.99

Boneless (10)

$13.99

Boneless (15)

$16.99

Salads

We use only the freshest produce.
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing

Fajita Salad

$17.99

Crips flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Tostada Suprema

Tostada Suprema

$16.99

Flat crip flour tortilla topped with refried beans and your choice lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, salsa, olives, mixed cheese and sour cream served with salsa vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad

$17.99

Grilled chicken and fresh avocado top of lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, tossed in our full-flavored avocado ranch dressing garnished with jalapeño pickled hardboiled egg

Buffalo Salad

$17.99

Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives, topped with our homemade boneless wings tossed on your choice of wing sauce with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Burgers & Wraps

Our burgers are 8oz and 100% Fresh Beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and come with hand-cut seasoned fries.

Hamburger

$11.99
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Bacon Burger

$12.99

BBQ Bac Cheese Burger

$13.99

Beer battered onion ring and topped with our homemade zesty BBQ sauce with melted cheddar cheeese and bacon

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.99

burger topped with our homemade buffalo csauce and blue cheese

Tequila Glaze Burger

Tequila Glaze Burger

$13.99

our homemade tequila glaze brushed onto the burger on top of a grilled battered bun with swet equila mayo and provolone cheese this will make your mouth water

Queso Cheese Burger

Queso Cheese Burger

$14.99

our large juicy burger topped with our amazing Queso cheese dip, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

grilled chicken breast sliced topped with cheese,bacon, 1000 island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

golden fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, bleu cheese dressing and tomatoes

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

grilled chicken breast romaine, shreded parm cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing.

Black and Bleu Steak Wrap

Black and Bleu Steak Wrap

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled thin sliced steak, crumble bleu cheese, caramelize donions romaine lettuce and horsey sauce

Baja Chipotle Shrimp Wrap

Baja Chipotle Shrimp Wrap

$15.99

grilled shrimp, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, Chipotle sauce, cilantro

Street Tacos

Ahi Tuna Taco

Ahi Tuna Taco

$8.99

This amazing dish is a home run for your taste buds. This taco comes filled with seasred sesame seed encrusted ahi tuna, on top of zesty Sriracha slaw with wasabi cream and sliced fresh avocado and sprouts

Cali Gril Chick BLT Taco

$8.99

Taste what California is like. This flakey shell filled with juicy sliced grilled chicken breast sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce, and the right amount of hickory smoked bacon with a touch of whipped chipotle mayonnaise.

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$8.99

The wonderful taste of Mexican sausage in a taco accompanied with zesty batter3ed dipped peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce, and topped with cilantro lime sauce

Duck Confit Brie Taco

$8.99

Seasoned duck, trimmed and placed in lightly fried flour toritilla with the rightr amount of crunch and flakiness. We drizzle wild berry gasrique over creamy brie with a touch of seasoned shredded carrot and microgreens

Moroccan Shrimp Taco

Moroccan Shrimp Taco

$8.99

Shrimp marinated in cumin, garlic, and citrus then perfectly grilled and laid in a crips mazina tortilla shell. topped with sweet shredded carrot and craisin salad. We add cool tzatziki cucumber sauce, diced tomato, scallions, and feta. This dish is the perfect Mediterranean taco.

Calamari Taco

Calamari Taco

$8.99

Seasoned calamri and sliced cherry peppers batter dipped and fried placed don top of a tangy rice wine vinegar salad with scallions ,carrots, and red onions topped with a chipotle ginger sauce then placed in a lightly fried flour tortilla

Asian Beef Taco

$8.99

marinated sliced steak on top of a crispy lo mein salad with scallions, red onions, sliced carrots, cabbage and the right amount of sweet honey and salty teriyaki flavor topped with black and white sesame seeds and placed in a lightly fried flour tortilla

Fish Taco

$8.99

a fried corona beer battered cod topped with lettuce homemade salsa diced tomatoes and our zesty California cream sauce all in warm Mazina tortilla

Alligator Taco

Alligator Taco

$9.99

Alligator steak diced and dipped in our Louisiana batter and fried then tossed in our Cajun remoulade and topped with fresh crunchy ranch cole slaw served in warm Mazina tortilla

Lobster Tail Taco

Lobster Tail Taco

$14.99

Fresh lobster tail poached in butter then tossed in creamy butter sauce then laid in a warm Mazina tortilla shell lined with Boston lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, and cilantro

Chicken Lime

Chicken Lime

$5.99
Carnitas Tropic

Carnitas Tropic

$5.99
Barbacoa Steak

Barbacoa Steak

$5.99
Taco Americana

Taco Americana

$3.99

Soft or Hard shell topped with lettuce, salsa, and cheese

Taco Mexicana

Taco Mexicana

$3.99

Dual soft shells topped with onions, verde sauce, cilantro

Chimichanga

All served with famous house salad
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Grilled Sirloin Chimichanga

Grilled Sirloin Chimichanga

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Seafood Chimichanga

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Buffalo Chicken Chimichanga

$16.99

Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole

Fajitas

All served with famous house salad
Grilled Chicken Fajita

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Grilled Steak Fajita

Grilled Steak Fajita

$14.99

Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Shrimp Fajita

Shrimp Fajita

$14.99

Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Portabella Fajita

Portabella Fajita

$14.99

Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Extreme Fajita

Extreme Fajita

$15.99

Extreme: all proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$15.99

Combo, choose two proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)

Mexican Entrees

All combo plates come with Spanish rice and refried beans. All our southwest and Mexican food is made with the freshest homemade ingredients.
Enchiladas New Mexico

Enchiladas New Mexico

$15.99

3 layered corn tortillas with beef, chicken, and refried beans topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and olives

Tres Chipotles Enchiladas

Tres Chipotles Enchiladas

$18.99

3 enchiladas, steak, seafood, chicken topped with full flavore cream chipotle sauce, southwest mozzarella cheese, and sour cream

Mucho Adobo Burrito

Mucho Adobo Burrito

$14.99
Steak and Dos Enchiladas

Steak and Dos Enchiladas

$21.99

Grilled sirloin steak with two of your choice enchiladas

Chicken and Dos Enchiladas

Chicken and Dos Enchiladas

$19.99

Grilled sirloin steak with two of your choice enchiladas

Mexican Veggie Bowl

Mexican Veggie Bowl

$15.99

This Popular Vegetarian dish is filled with full flavors of seasoned rice, bell peppers, portabella mushrooms, onion, roasted corn, black beans, guacamole

Mexicali Chicken

$19.99

The Buckles house specialty for our fans who love chicken. this grilled chicken is topped with our enchilada sauce, mixed cheese, jalapeños and scallions then bakedd so everything comes together for the perfect flavor.

Enchiladas Divorcidas

Enchiladas Divorcidas

$18.99
Mexicali Steak

Mexicali Steak

$29.99

The Buckles specialty, this ribeye steak is grilled to perfection and then topped with our enchilada sauce, mixed cheese, jalapeños, and scallions, then baked so everything ocmes together for the perfect flavor

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$21.99

This Brass Buckle Specialty dish is always a hit with everyone. Flour tortilla filled with real shrimp, crab, scallps, and cheese topped with white sauce, cheese scallion sand tomatoes and sour cream.

Tijuana Salad

Tijuana Salad

$15.99

crips flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, beef, or portobello and spanish rice, sauce, cheese, and sour cream

Mexican a la Carte

All come with rice & beans.
Burrito

Burrito

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, scallions and tomatoes then baked in the oven.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$6.99

Corn tortilla filed with your choice and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and olives then baked in the oven

Dinner Quesadilla

Dinner Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled lfour tortilla with melted cheese, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives and salsa

Burrito Mexicano Dry

Burrito Mexicano Dry

$11.99

this handheld twelve inch flour tortilla

Gringo Specials

All dinners are served with our famous house salad. Our steaks are hand-cut to order to ensure the freshest steaks.
Rib Eye Steak

Rib Eye Steak

$28.99

A perfect marbled ribeye grille dand topped with onion rings and served with hand cut seasoned fries.

Tequila Steak with Shrimp Pasta

Tequila Steak with Shrimp Pasta

$29.99

Ribeye steak brushe dand grilled with our tequila glaze served over thin sliced fried potatoes and accompanied with sauteed shrimp in a garlic cream sauce over pasta, this is the perfect dish

Chicken Francaise

Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Chicken breast medallions egg battered and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce served over pasta with garlic pita points

Shrimp, Lobster Tail, Scallop Cavatappi

Shrimp, Lobster Tail, Scallop Cavatappi

$29.99

This delicous dish is a perfect sauteed blend of shirmp, lobster tail, scallops, and roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes simmered in a creamy white wine lobster sauce

Sides

Side BBQ

$0.49

Side Curly Fries

$3.99

Side Curly Fries Large

$4.99

Side Dressing

$0.49

Side French Fires

$2.99

Side French Fries Large

$3.99

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Side Guacamole Large

$7.99

Side Hot Salsa

$1.99

Side Hot Salsa Large

$4.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Onion Rings Large

$5.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.50

Side Salsa

$1.99

Side Salsa Large

$3.99

Side Salsa Quart

$9.99

Side Sm Queso Blanco

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Sour Cream Large

$1.99

Side Spanish Rice

$2.50

Side Spanish Rice & Refried Beans

$2.50

Side Tater Tots

$3.99

Side Tater Tots Large

$4.99

Side Vegetable

$4.99

Side Wing Sauce

$0.99

Catering

Plat Taco MYO 10ppl

Plat Taco MYO 10ppl

$55.99
Plat Fajita MYO 10ppl

Plat Fajita MYO 10ppl

$74.99

Plat Dip Sampler

$29.99

Plat Wing 50

$49.99

Plat Boneless 50

$49.99

Plat Chicken Finger 50

$69.99

Plat House Salad

$26.99

Plat House Salad w Chicken

$34.99

Plat Cheese Quesadilla

$49.99

Plat Salsa & Chips

$19.99

Plat Nac Gran Beef

$29.99

Plat Nac Gran Chicken

$29.99

Plat Burrito

$69.99

Plat Enchilada

$69.99

Plat Mexicali Chicken

$69.99

Plat Cocktal Meatballs

$89.00

Plat Queso and Ques Chips

$34.99

Plat Tater Tots 3lb

$21.99

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Cassie's Chicken Fingers

$7.99

All White Meat Chicken Fingers

Reagan's Quesadillas

$7.99

Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese

Livio's MYO Taco

$7.99

Chicken or Beef Served with Lettuce, Salsa and Cheese on Side

Kids Sliders

$7.99

2 Mini Cheese Burgers with Pickles

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Flat Bread Topped with Sauce and Cheese

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Choice of Butter or Sauce

Kids Grilled Steak

$9.99

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

On behalf of our family at the Brass Buckle, I would like to welcome you. The Brass Buckle, once known as the Conyngham Hotel has been located here at this location since circa 1805. The Brass Buckle is located in a 215+ year old Rathskeller, "Rathskeller" a word started in German-speaking countries, for a Bar or restaurant located below ground level Remember the show Cheer’s, they too are in a Rathskeller. Our unique Dining, Food and Full Bar is what makes the Brass Buckle so different. Our food is not 100% Authentic Mexican but is a type of Tex-Mex as well as we infuse continental and other Cuisine with Mexican flavors, such as our Alligator Taco, Duck Confit Taco, Tequila Glaze Steak and more or our fresh made salsa that has carrots "carrots in our salsa" yes, this gives the salsa a sweet flavor and nice crunch, without adding sugar and keeping it fresh.

Location

27 S Main street, Mountain Top, PA 18707

Directions

