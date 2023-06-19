- Home
- /
- Mountain Top
- /
- Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
27 S Main street
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Salsa and Tortilla Chips
Homemade Salsa with Fresh Tortilla Chips
Queso-Blanco Dip with Tortilla Chips
Homemade Queso Dip with Fresh Tortilla Chips
Guacamole w Tortilla Chips
Roasted Red Pepper Quesadilla
Buffalo Fries w Balsamic Reduction
Buffalo Chicken Dip Taquitos
Tres Empandas
Ch Quesadilla with
Soup
Nachos
Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Melted Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos and Olives
Beef Nac Grande
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Taco Beef Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Olives, Sour Cream
Chicken Nac Gran
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Shredded Chicken, Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Olives and Sour Cream
Gas Station Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Taco Beef, Liquid Cheese, Lettuce, Pickeled Peppers, Tomatoes, Sour Cream
Seafood Nachos
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Shrimp, Crab, Scallops, Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Scallions, Tomatoes, Sour Cream
Salads
Small House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing
Large House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing
Fajita Salad
Crips flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese, sauteed onions, bell peppers, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Tostada Suprema
Flat crip flour tortilla topped with refried beans and your choice lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, salsa, olives, mixed cheese and sour cream served with salsa vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad
Grilled chicken and fresh avocado top of lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, tossed in our full-flavored avocado ranch dressing garnished with jalapeño pickled hardboiled egg
Buffalo Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives, topped with our homemade boneless wings tossed on your choice of wing sauce with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Burgers & Wraps
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Burger
BBQ Bac Cheese Burger
Beer battered onion ring and topped with our homemade zesty BBQ sauce with melted cheddar cheeese and bacon
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Burger
burger topped with our homemade buffalo csauce and blue cheese
Tequila Glaze Burger
our homemade tequila glaze brushed onto the burger on top of a grilled battered bun with swet equila mayo and provolone cheese this will make your mouth water
Queso Cheese Burger
our large juicy burger topped with our amazing Queso cheese dip, guacamole and fresh pico de gallo
Build Your Own Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast sliced topped with cheese,bacon, 1000 island dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
golden fried chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, bleu cheese dressing and tomatoes
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast romaine, shreded parm cheese, tomatoes and Caesar dressing.
Black and Bleu Steak Wrap
Grilled thin sliced steak, crumble bleu cheese, caramelize donions romaine lettuce and horsey sauce
Baja Chipotle Shrimp Wrap
grilled shrimp, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, Chipotle sauce, cilantro
Street Tacos
Ahi Tuna Taco
This amazing dish is a home run for your taste buds. This taco comes filled with seasred sesame seed encrusted ahi tuna, on top of zesty Sriracha slaw with wasabi cream and sliced fresh avocado and sprouts
Cali Gril Chick BLT Taco
Taste what California is like. This flakey shell filled with juicy sliced grilled chicken breast sliced avocado, tomato, lettuce, and the right amount of hickory smoked bacon with a touch of whipped chipotle mayonnaise.
Chorizo Taco
The wonderful taste of Mexican sausage in a taco accompanied with zesty batter3ed dipped peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce, and topped with cilantro lime sauce
Duck Confit Brie Taco
Seasoned duck, trimmed and placed in lightly fried flour toritilla with the rightr amount of crunch and flakiness. We drizzle wild berry gasrique over creamy brie with a touch of seasoned shredded carrot and microgreens
Moroccan Shrimp Taco
Shrimp marinated in cumin, garlic, and citrus then perfectly grilled and laid in a crips mazina tortilla shell. topped with sweet shredded carrot and craisin salad. We add cool tzatziki cucumber sauce, diced tomato, scallions, and feta. This dish is the perfect Mediterranean taco.
Calamari Taco
Seasoned calamri and sliced cherry peppers batter dipped and fried placed don top of a tangy rice wine vinegar salad with scallions ,carrots, and red onions topped with a chipotle ginger sauce then placed in a lightly fried flour tortilla
Asian Beef Taco
marinated sliced steak on top of a crispy lo mein salad with scallions, red onions, sliced carrots, cabbage and the right amount of sweet honey and salty teriyaki flavor topped with black and white sesame seeds and placed in a lightly fried flour tortilla
Fish Taco
a fried corona beer battered cod topped with lettuce homemade salsa diced tomatoes and our zesty California cream sauce all in warm Mazina tortilla
Alligator Taco
Alligator steak diced and dipped in our Louisiana batter and fried then tossed in our Cajun remoulade and topped with fresh crunchy ranch cole slaw served in warm Mazina tortilla
Lobster Tail Taco
Fresh lobster tail poached in butter then tossed in creamy butter sauce then laid in a warm Mazina tortilla shell lined with Boston lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, scallions, and cilantro
Chicken Lime
Carnitas Tropic
Barbacoa Steak
Taco Americana
Soft or Hard shell topped with lettuce, salsa, and cheese
Taco Mexicana
Dual soft shells topped with onions, verde sauce, cilantro
Chimichanga
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Grilled Sirloin Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Seafood Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Buffalo Chicken Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled with rice, cheese, and meat, then fried, laid on top of enchilada sauce then garnished with cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Grilled Steak Fajita
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Shrimp Fajita
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Portabella Fajita
Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Extreme Fajita
Extreme: all proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Combo Fajita
Combo, choose two proteins. Made with all fresh bell peppers, onions, and accompanied with salsa, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and flour tortillas (free sides refills)
Mexican Entrees
Enchiladas New Mexico
3 layered corn tortillas with beef, chicken, and refried beans topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and olives
Tres Chipotles Enchiladas
3 enchiladas, steak, seafood, chicken topped with full flavore cream chipotle sauce, southwest mozzarella cheese, and sour cream
Mucho Adobo Burrito
Steak and Dos Enchiladas
Grilled sirloin steak with two of your choice enchiladas
Chicken and Dos Enchiladas
Grilled sirloin steak with two of your choice enchiladas
Mexican Veggie Bowl
This Popular Vegetarian dish is filled with full flavors of seasoned rice, bell peppers, portabella mushrooms, onion, roasted corn, black beans, guacamole
Mexicali Chicken
The Buckles house specialty for our fans who love chicken. this grilled chicken is topped with our enchilada sauce, mixed cheese, jalapeños and scallions then bakedd so everything comes together for the perfect flavor.
Enchiladas Divorcidas
Mexicali Steak
The Buckles specialty, this ribeye steak is grilled to perfection and then topped with our enchilada sauce, mixed cheese, jalapeños, and scallions, then baked so everything ocmes together for the perfect flavor
Seafood Burrito
This Brass Buckle Specialty dish is always a hit with everyone. Flour tortilla filled with real shrimp, crab, scallps, and cheese topped with white sauce, cheese scallion sand tomatoes and sour cream.
Tijuana Salad
crips flour tortilla bowl filled with chicken, beef, or portobello and spanish rice, sauce, cheese, and sour cream
Mexican a la Carte
Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, scallions and tomatoes then baked in the oven.
Enchilada
Corn tortilla filed with your choice and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and olives then baked in the oven
Dinner Quesadilla
Grilled lfour tortilla with melted cheese, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, scallions, olives and salsa
Burrito Mexicano Dry
this handheld twelve inch flour tortilla
Gringo Specials
Rib Eye Steak
A perfect marbled ribeye grille dand topped with onion rings and served with hand cut seasoned fries.
Tequila Steak with Shrimp Pasta
Ribeye steak brushe dand grilled with our tequila glaze served over thin sliced fried potatoes and accompanied with sauteed shrimp in a garlic cream sauce over pasta, this is the perfect dish
Chicken Francaise
Chicken breast medallions egg battered and sauteed in a lemon butter sauce served over pasta with garlic pita points
Shrimp, Lobster Tail, Scallop Cavatappi
This delicous dish is a perfect sauteed blend of shirmp, lobster tail, scallops, and roasted red peppers, onions, garlic, tomatoes simmered in a creamy white wine lobster sauce
Sides
Side BBQ
Side Curly Fries
Side Curly Fries Large
Side Dressing
Side French Fires
Side French Fries Large
Side Guacamole
Side Guacamole Large
Side Hot Salsa
Side Hot Salsa Large
Side Onion Rings
Side Onion Rings Large
Side Refried Beans
Side Salsa
Side Salsa Large
Side Salsa Quart
Side Sm Queso Blanco
Side Sour Cream
Side Sour Cream Large
Side Spanish Rice
Side Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Side Tater Tots
Side Tater Tots Large
Side Vegetable
Side Wing Sauce
Catering
Plat Taco MYO 10ppl
Plat Fajita MYO 10ppl
Plat Dip Sampler
Plat Wing 50
Plat Boneless 50
Plat Chicken Finger 50
Plat House Salad
Plat House Salad w Chicken
Plat Cheese Quesadilla
Plat Salsa & Chips
Plat Nac Gran Beef
Plat Nac Gran Chicken
Plat Burrito
Plat Enchilada
Plat Mexicali Chicken
Plat Cocktal Meatballs
Plat Queso and Ques Chips
Plat Tater Tots 3lb
Kids Menu
Kids Food
Cassie's Chicken Fingers
All White Meat Chicken Fingers
Reagan's Quesadillas
Flour Tortilla with Melted Cheese
Livio's MYO Taco
Chicken or Beef Served with Lettuce, Salsa and Cheese on Side
Kids Sliders
2 Mini Cheese Burgers with Pickles
Kids Pizza
Flat Bread Topped with Sauce and Cheese
Kids Pasta
Choice of Butter or Sauce
Kids Grilled Steak
Grilled Sirloin Steak
Kids Grilled Chicken
Fresh Chicken Breast Grilled
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
On behalf of our family at the Brass Buckle, I would like to welcome you. The Brass Buckle, once known as the Conyngham Hotel has been located here at this location since circa 1805. The Brass Buckle is located in a 215+ year old Rathskeller, "Rathskeller" a word started in German-speaking countries, for a Bar or restaurant located below ground level Remember the show Cheer’s, they too are in a Rathskeller. Our unique Dining, Food and Full Bar is what makes the Brass Buckle so different. Our food is not 100% Authentic Mexican but is a type of Tex-Mex as well as we infuse continental and other Cuisine with Mexican flavors, such as our Alligator Taco, Duck Confit Taco, Tequila Glaze Steak and more or our fresh made salsa that has carrots "carrots in our salsa" yes, this gives the salsa a sweet flavor and nice crunch, without adding sugar and keeping it fresh.
27 S Main street, Mountain Top, PA 18707