Nice Guys Pizza 1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E

1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E

Cape Coral Centr, FL 33904

Order Again

Starters

Funyuns

$9.00

fried onion strings with chimichurri & habanero aioli

Garlic Knots

$7.00

with housemade herb butter, garlic, and parmesan

Cool Ranch Tots

$8.00

cool ranch seasoned tater tots with chimichurri and sriracha crema

Cheese Styxx

$10.00

house made with many cheeses

Hummus

$9.00

served with red pepper jam and pita

Corn Dogs

$12.00

served with black truffle honey mustard and house ketchup

Fries

$8.00

served with house ketchup and aioli

Tots

$8.00

served with house ketchup and aioli

Marinated Olives

$8.00

marinated olives. watch out for pits.

Wings

$16.00

deep fried chicken wings

Stinky Buns 2.

$16.00

pork, black garlic and gochujang hoisin, korean BBQ, pickled stuff, kimchi, cilantro. you build them

Sauce Flight

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Greens

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, white balsamic dressing, heart of palm, parmesan

Half House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, white balsamic dressing, heart of palm, parmesan

Man Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, white balsamic dressing, castelvetrano olives, gorgonzola, heart of palm, prosciutto, salami

Pizza

Truffle Shuffle

$18.00+

black truffle oil, cremini mushroom, red onion, provolone, parmesan, mozzarella, pepper, crispy sage

Hot Honey

$18.00+

hot honey, prosciutto, salami, garlic, tomato, provolone, parmesan, mozzarella

My Cousin Vinny

$18.00+

salami, calabrese, prosciutto, pepperoni, tomato, garlic, mozzarella, iceberg, fresh onion, white balsamic dressing, oregano, banana peppet

Freaks and Greeks

$18.00+

hummus, feta, calabrian chili oil, artichoke, tomato, spinach, kalamata, mozzarella, parmesan

The Heart Attack

$18.00+

artichoke heart, heart of palm, spinach, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, mozzarella

Street Corn Named Desire

$18.00+

corn, mozzarella, parmesan, white american, cilantro, citrus garlic aioli

Big Mick Pizza

$18.00+

all beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed crust

Some Like It Hot

$18.00+

chorizo, calabrese salami, kalamata, habanero aioli, tomato sauce, fresh basil

The Washington Carver

$18.00+

peanut sauce, applewood smoked bacon, provolone, mozzarella, raspberry jam

Final Desecration

$18.00+

chicken bacon ranch.... housemade

Black Gold

$18.00+

black garlic, seasonal fruit, gorgonzola, mozzarella, fresh basil, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil

General Tso's Pizza

$18.00+

fried chicken, broccoli, pineapple, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, general tso's sauce, mozzarella

The Cuban

$18.00+

mustard sauce, pulled pork, ham, pickle, swiss, mozzarella

Don't Worry Brie Happy

$18.00+

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, caramelized onion, parmesan, cremini mushroom, arugula, brie, balsamic reduction

Chicken Pizza Masala

$18.00+

garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, tikka masala sauce cilantro (we'll make it spicy if you ask!)

Burrizza

$18.00+

pulled pork, corn, pinto bean, cilantro, lime, sriracha crema, BBQ, jalapeno

The Carnivore

$18.00+

bacon, pepperoni, ham, housemade sausage, mozzarella, red sauce

Aloha

$17.00+

bacon, pineapple, ham, red sauce, mozzarella

The Herbivore

$18.00+

mushroom, black olive, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, red sauce, mozzarella

Greens Eggs & Ham

$18.00+

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parmesan, tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, egg, mixed greens

The American Pie

$18.00+

pepperoni, ham, black olive, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, housemade sausage

Chicken Finger Pizza

$18.00+

bleu cheese, fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar

Bianca

$17.00+

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, oregano

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup Pizza

$18.00+

herb butter, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli

Build Your Own

$12.00+

Margarita

$17.00+

extra virgin olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic, mozzarella, crisp basil

Desserts

Future Cavity

$13.00

pizza with nutella, marshmallow, banana, fruit, peanut butter

Deep Fried Oreos

$8.00

served with house jam

Euro Trash Doughnuts

$8.00

served with house jam

VEGAN Starters

VEGAN Fries

$8.00

served with house ketchup and chimichurri

VEGAN Tots

$8.00

served with house ketchup and chimichurri

VEGAN Garlic Knots

$7.00

with house made herb oil, fresh garlic, and nutritional yeast

VEGAN Hummus

$9.00

served with red pepper jam and pita

VEGAN Corn Dogs

$12.00

served with black truffle honey mustard and house ketchup

VEGAN House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, white balsamic dressing, heart of palm, nutritional yeast

VEGAN Wing Drumsticks (6)

$13.00

deep fried VEGAN drumsticks

VEGAN Marinated Olives

$8.00

marinated olives. watch out for pits.

VEGAN Mozzarella Styxx

$10.00

with house red sauce

VEGAN Pizza

VEGAN Chik'n Pizza Masala

$20.00+

garlic butter, vegan cheese, tikka masala sauce, chik'n, cilantro

VEGAN General Tso's Pizza

$20.00+

garlic, vegan cheese, vegan chik'n, broccoli, pineapple, general tso's sauce

VEGAN Truffle Shuffle

$19.00+

extra virgin olive oil, garlic, nutritional yeast, cremini mushroom, red onion, black truffle oil, vegan cheese

VEGAN Margarita

$19.00+

garlic, extra virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, tomato, vegan cheese

Don't Worry Be VEGAN

$19.00+

onion, mushroom, vegan cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, arugula, balsamic reduction

VEGAN Herbivore

$19.00+

mushroom, black olive, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, red sauce, vegan cheese

VEGAN Build Your Own

$13.00+

VEGAN Desserts

VEGAN Euro Trash Doughnuts

$8.00

served with house jam

VEGAN Deep Fried Oreos

$8.00

served with house jam

Regular Cocktails

Pendennis

$12.00

Slavery After Death

$12.00

Crooked Perk

$11.00

Uncle Rico

$11.00

Golden Girls

$12.00

Smoke and Mirrors

$12.00

Send Dick Pics

$12.00

Gypsy Mojito

$11.00

Shame! Shame! Shame!

$11.00

Harvest Moon

$11.00

Tina's Dinner

$11.00

Puff

$11.00

Vampire Margarita

$12.00

Tea Bagged

$12.00

NITRO Butter Beer

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashioned

$12.00

Vitamin Sea

$9.00

Dark & Sprinkling

$9.00

Buck

$11.00

House Shot

$7.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Winter Pendennis

$12.00

The Clark Griswold

$12.00

John McClain NITRO

$11.00

You'll Shoot Your Eye Out

$13.00

Mall Santa

$12.00

Ruby Sue 2.0

$11.00

S'more What?

$12.00

Winter is Coming

$12.00

Pink Nightmare

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Sour

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

$11 Cocktail

$11.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

VODKA/AQUAVIT

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Zubrowka

$7.00

Linie

$7.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Zubrowka

$14.00

DBL Linie

$14.00

GIN/GENEVER

Bluecoat Barrel Aged

$8.00

Aviation

$7.00

Brooklyn

$7.00

Monkey 47

$10.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$8.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Plymouth

$7.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$7.00

Hayman's Royal Dock Navy Strength

$8.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$7.00

Bols Genever

$8.00

Malfy Rosa

$7.00

Malfy Limone

$7.00

Waterloo Antique Gin

$7.00

DBL Bluecoat Barrel Aged

$16.00

DBL Aviation

$14.00

DBL Brooklyn

$14.00

DBL Monkey 47

$20.00

DBL Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$16.00

DBL Hendrick's

$16.00

DBL Plymouth

$14.00

DBL Plymouth Sloe Gin

$14.00

DBL Hayman's Royal Dock Navy Strength

$16.00

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$14.00

DBL Bols Genever

$16.00

DBL Malfy Rosa

$14.00

DBL Malfy Limone

$14.00

DBL Waterloo Antique Gin

$14.00

RUM/PISCO

Wicked Dolphin Crystal

$7.00

Wicked Dolphin Black

$7.00

Siesta Key Coconut

$8.00

Foursquare Premise

$10.00

Papa's Pilar Dark

$7.00

Afrohead XO 15

$10.00

Appleton Estate Reserve Blend

$9.00

Rhum JM Agricole White

$8.00

Angostura 7yr

$8.00

Angostura 1919

$8.00

Plantation Dark

$7.00

Plantation 5yr

$7.00

Chairman's Reserve Spiced

$7.00

Rum Bar White Overproof

$8.00

Smith&Cross Overproof

$8.00

Pisco Porton

$8.00

DBL Wicked Dolphin Crystal

$14.00

DBL Wicked Dolphin Black

$14.00

DBL Siesta Key Coconut

$16.00

DBL Foursquare Premise

$20.00

DBL Papa's Pilar Dark

$14.00

DBL Afrohead XO 15

$20.00

DBL Appleton Estate Reserve Blend

$18.00

DBL Rhum JM Agricole White

$16.00

DBL Angostura 7yr

$16.00

DBL Angostura 1919

$16.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$14.00

DBL Plantation 5yr

$14.00

DBL Chairman's Reserve Spiced

$14.00

DBL Rum Bar White Overproof

$16.00

DBL Smith&Cross Overproof

$16.00

DBL Pisco Porton

$16.00

TEQUILA

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

*Milagro Anejo Select Silver

$19.00

*Milagro Anejo Select Reposado

$21.00

Herradura Ultra

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Codigo

$9.00

*Komos Anejo Cristalino

$23.00

*Cincoro

$18.00

Teremano Blanco

$8.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$16.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$16.00

DBL Herradura Ultra

$18.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$14.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$16.00

DBL Codigo

$18.00

DBL Teremano Blanco

$16.00

WHISKEY MISC

*Redbreast 12yr Irish

$19.00

Jameson

$6.00

Stolen 11yr

$7.00

Suntory Toki

$8.00

*High West Midwinter Night's Dram

$19.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

High West Campfire

$9.00

Buffalo Trace White Dog

$9.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$8.00

Michter's Bourbon

$8.00

A

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Stolen 11yr

$14.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$14.00

DBL High West Campfire

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace White Dog

$18.00

DBL Michter's Sour Mash

$16.00

DBL Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

SCOTCH

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

*Dalwhinnie 15yr

$14.00

*The Balvenie 12yr

$15.00

*The Balvenie 14yr

$20.00

*The Balvenie 15yr

$23.00

*Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00

*Glenfiddich 14yr

$14.00

*Glenfiddich 15yr

$16.00

*Glendronach 12yr

$13.00

*Laphroaig Select

$15.00

*Glenlevit 14yr Cognac Cast

$13.00

*Bowmore 12yr

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

COGNAC/ BRANDY

*Rastignac XO

$14.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

DBL Korbel Brandy

$14.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$16.00

RYE

*Peerless

$21.00

Redwood Empire Rocket Top

$11.00

Michter's

$8.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$7.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$11.00

Whistle Pig 12yr

$25.00

Whistle Pig 15yr

$31.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$9.00

High West Double Rye

$8.00

George Dickel

$7.00

DBL Redwood Empire Rocket Top

$22.00

DBL Michter's

$16.00

DBL Whistle Pig 6yr

$14.00

DBL Whistle Pig 10yr

$22.00

DBL Whistle Pig 12yr

$50.00

DBL Whistle Pig 15yr

$62.00

DBL High West Rendezvous Rye

$18.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$16.00

DBL George Dickel

$14.00

AMARO

Vecchio Amaro Del Capo

$7.00

Averna

$7.00

Montenegro

$7.00

Zucca Rubaro

$7.00

Cynar Artichoke

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Foro

$7.00

Amaro Dell Etna

$7.00

Amaro di Angostura

$7.00

DBL Vecchio Amaro Del Capo

$14.00

DBL Averna

$14.00

DBL Montenegro

$14.00

DBL Zucca Rubaro

$14.00

DBL Cynar Artichoke

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$12.00

DBL Foro

$14.00

DBL Amaro Dell Etna

$14.00

DBL Amaro di Angostura

$14.00

BOURBON

*Booker's Little Black Book

$30.00

Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast

$11.00

High West Prairie

$8.00

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$9.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$8.00

Old Grandad

$6.00

Bakers 7yr

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$8.00

Knob Creek 100 Proof

$9.00

DBL Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast

$22.00

DBL High West Prairie

$16.00

DBL Hudson Baby Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Redwood Empire Pipe Dream

$16.00

DBL Old Grandad

$12.00

DBL Bakers 7yr

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$16.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

DBL Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

DBL Knob Creek 100 Proof

$18.00

CORDIAL/ APERTIF/ DISESTIF

Campari

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$7.00

St. George Absinthe

$8.00

*Green Chartreuse

$16.00

*Yellow Chartreuse

$13.00

Pimm's No.1

$7.00

Suze

$7.00

Salers Gentian

$7.00

Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

DBL Campari

$14.00

DBL Aperol

$14.00

DBL St. Germain

$14.00

DBL Luxardo Amaretto

$14.00

DBL St. George Absinthe

$16.00

DBL Pimm's No.1

$14.00

DBL Suze

$14.00

DBL Salers Gentian

$14.00

DBL Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur

$14.00

MEZCAL

Marca Negra

$8.00

Del Maguey Vida

$7.00

Bosscal

$8.00

DBL Marca Negra

$16.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

DBL Bosscal

$16.00

Draught Beer

16 Fmbc High 5

$6.00

16 Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

6 Riserva Amite Blend

$8.00

12 B Nektar Blackberry Mint

$6.00

12 Freigist Bierkultur Dortmunder

$6.00

16 AV Blarney Flats

$7.00

16 Allagash

$6.00

NITRO Destihl Peanutbutter Porter

$7.00

Hot Cider

$8.00

Shot n a Beer

PBR n a Jameson

$8.00

TECATE n an Espolon

$9.00

PONY n a FERNET

$7.00

GENNY n an OLD GRANDAD

$7.00

IPAs

Green Bench Sunshine City

$6.00

Cycle Crank

$6.00

Lord Hobo

$7.00

Cigar City Guayabera

$6.00

Founders All Day

$5.00

Citra Dreams

$7.00

Super Soft

$6.00

Pilsner/Lager/Ale

Green Bench Postcar Pils

$5.00

Bavik

$5.00

Upland Champagne Velvet

$5.00

FMBC Gateway Gold

$5.00

Jolly Pumpkin Calabaza

$7.00

Tank Freedom Tower

$5.00

Copperpoint Lager

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

CRAP

PBR

$3.50

Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Tecate

$4.50

Yuengling

$6.00

Genny Cream

$2.50

Genny NA

$2.50

Pony

$2.50

Belgian/Wheat

Unibrou La Fin

$8.00

3 Philosophers

$7.00

St. Bernardus Wit

$6.00

Coppertail Unholy

$6.00

FMBC American Wheat

$5.00

J. Wakefield El Jefe

$7.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Sour

Anderson Valley

$5.00

Collective Arts

$7.00

Edmunds Oast

$7.00

Urban Artifact

$7.00

Prairie Sour

$6.00

Destihl

$6.00

DARK

Founders Dark, Rich, & Sexy

$5.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown

$5.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$7.00

Founders Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Hawaiian Lion

$6.00

Sam Smith Chocolate

$6.00

Cycle Cream & Sugar

$6.00

NON

Schofferhoffer

$6.00

Small Framboise

$7.00

Wells Banana Bread

$6.00

Unbranded Guava Wheat

$6.00

Untitled Art FL Seltzer

$7.00

FMBC Seltzer

$6.00

Claw

$6.00

Big Framboise

$13.00

Ciders & Meads

Woodchuck Amber

$5.00

Original Sin Dry Rose

$6.00

Original Sin Single Varietal

$6.00

Cider Boys

$6.00

Rekorderlig

$6.00

NA Beverages

Root Beer

$3.00

Bottle

$3.00

Can

$2.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Fever Tree Bottle

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$9.00+

Tempranillo

$9.00+

Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Rose

$9.00+

Nice Guys Stuff

Slides

$25.00

Ride Like Hell T-Shirt

$20.00

Pocket T

$25.00

Tiki Monster T

$25.00

Chopper Chick T

$20.00

9 Year T

$20.00

Chopper Chick Hoodie

$40.00

Air Fresh'nr

$5.00

Mug

$9.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33904

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

