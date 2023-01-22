- Home
Nice Guys Pizza 1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E
No reviews yet
1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E
Cape Coral Centr, FL 33904
Starters
Funyuns
fried onion strings with chimichurri & habanero aioli
Garlic Knots
with housemade herb butter, garlic, and parmesan
Cool Ranch Tots
cool ranch seasoned tater tots with chimichurri and sriracha crema
Cheese Styxx
house made with many cheeses
Hummus
served with red pepper jam and pita
Corn Dogs
served with black truffle honey mustard and house ketchup
Fries
served with house ketchup and aioli
Tots
served with house ketchup and aioli
Marinated Olives
marinated olives. watch out for pits.
Wings
deep fried chicken wings
Stinky Buns 2.
pork, black garlic and gochujang hoisin, korean BBQ, pickled stuff, kimchi, cilantro. you build them
Sauce Flight
Extra Sauce
Greens
Pizza
Truffle Shuffle
black truffle oil, cremini mushroom, red onion, provolone, parmesan, mozzarella, pepper, crispy sage
Hot Honey
hot honey, prosciutto, salami, garlic, tomato, provolone, parmesan, mozzarella
My Cousin Vinny
salami, calabrese, prosciutto, pepperoni, tomato, garlic, mozzarella, iceberg, fresh onion, white balsamic dressing, oregano, banana peppet
Freaks and Greeks
hummus, feta, calabrian chili oil, artichoke, tomato, spinach, kalamata, mozzarella, parmesan
The Heart Attack
artichoke heart, heart of palm, spinach, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, mozzarella
Street Corn Named Desire
corn, mozzarella, parmesan, white american, cilantro, citrus garlic aioli
Big Mick Pizza
all beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed crust
Some Like It Hot
chorizo, calabrese salami, kalamata, habanero aioli, tomato sauce, fresh basil
The Washington Carver
peanut sauce, applewood smoked bacon, provolone, mozzarella, raspberry jam
Final Desecration
chicken bacon ranch.... housemade
Black Gold
black garlic, seasonal fruit, gorgonzola, mozzarella, fresh basil, prosciutto, extra virgin olive oil
General Tso's Pizza
fried chicken, broccoli, pineapple, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, general tso's sauce, mozzarella
The Cuban
mustard sauce, pulled pork, ham, pickle, swiss, mozzarella
Don't Worry Brie Happy
extra virgin olive oil, garlic, caramelized onion, parmesan, cremini mushroom, arugula, brie, balsamic reduction
Chicken Pizza Masala
garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, chicken, tikka masala sauce cilantro (we'll make it spicy if you ask!)
Burrizza
pulled pork, corn, pinto bean, cilantro, lime, sriracha crema, BBQ, jalapeno
The Carnivore
bacon, pepperoni, ham, housemade sausage, mozzarella, red sauce
Aloha
bacon, pineapple, ham, red sauce, mozzarella
The Herbivore
mushroom, black olive, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, red sauce, mozzarella
Greens Eggs & Ham
extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parmesan, tomato, mozzarella, prosciutto, egg, mixed greens
The American Pie
pepperoni, ham, black olive, mushroom, red onion, green pepper, housemade sausage
Chicken Finger Pizza
bleu cheese, fried chicken tossed in hot sauce, mozzarella, cheddar
Bianca
extra virgin olive oil, garlic, parmesan, provolone, mozzarella, oregano
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup Pizza
herb butter, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, broccoli
Build Your Own
Margarita
extra virgin olive oil, fresh tomato, garlic, mozzarella, crisp basil
Desserts
VEGAN Starters
VEGAN Fries
served with house ketchup and chimichurri
VEGAN Tots
served with house ketchup and chimichurri
VEGAN Garlic Knots
with house made herb oil, fresh garlic, and nutritional yeast
VEGAN Hummus
served with red pepper jam and pita
VEGAN Corn Dogs
served with black truffle honey mustard and house ketchup
VEGAN House Salad
mixed greens, white balsamic dressing, heart of palm, nutritional yeast
VEGAN Wing Drumsticks (6)
deep fried VEGAN drumsticks
VEGAN Marinated Olives
marinated olives. watch out for pits.
VEGAN Mozzarella Styxx
with house red sauce
VEGAN Pizza
VEGAN Chik'n Pizza Masala
garlic butter, vegan cheese, tikka masala sauce, chik'n, cilantro
VEGAN General Tso's Pizza
garlic, vegan cheese, vegan chik'n, broccoli, pineapple, general tso's sauce
VEGAN Truffle Shuffle
extra virgin olive oil, garlic, nutritional yeast, cremini mushroom, red onion, black truffle oil, vegan cheese
VEGAN Margarita
garlic, extra virgin olive oil, nutritional yeast, tomato, vegan cheese
Don't Worry Be VEGAN
onion, mushroom, vegan cheese, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, arugula, balsamic reduction
VEGAN Herbivore
mushroom, black olive, red onion, green pepper, banana pepper, red sauce, vegan cheese
VEGAN Build Your Own
VEGAN Desserts
Regular Cocktails
Pendennis
Slavery After Death
Crooked Perk
Uncle Rico
Golden Girls
Smoke and Mirrors
Send Dick Pics
Gypsy Mojito
Shame! Shame! Shame!
Harvest Moon
Tina's Dinner
Puff
Vampire Margarita
Tea Bagged
NITRO Butter Beer
Mezcal Old Fashioned
Vitamin Sea
Dark & Sprinkling
Buck
House Shot
Seasonal Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
VODKA/AQUAVIT
GIN/GENEVER
Bluecoat Barrel Aged
Aviation
Brooklyn
Monkey 47
Drumshanbo Gunpowder
Hendrick's
Plymouth
Plymouth Sloe Gin
Hayman's Royal Dock Navy Strength
Hayman's Old Tom
Bols Genever
Malfy Rosa
Malfy Limone
Waterloo Antique Gin
RUM/PISCO
Wicked Dolphin Crystal
Wicked Dolphin Black
Siesta Key Coconut
Foursquare Premise
Papa's Pilar Dark
Afrohead XO 15
Appleton Estate Reserve Blend
Rhum JM Agricole White
Angostura 7yr
Angostura 1919
Plantation Dark
Plantation 5yr
Chairman's Reserve Spiced
Rum Bar White Overproof
Smith&Cross Overproof
Pisco Porton
TEQUILA
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
*Milagro Anejo Select Silver
*Milagro Anejo Select Reposado
Herradura Ultra
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Codigo
*Komos Anejo Cristalino
*Cincoro
Teremano Blanco
WHISKEY MISC
*Redbreast 12yr Irish
Jameson
Stolen 11yr
Suntory Toki
*High West Midwinter Night's Dram
Tullamore Dew
High West Campfire
Buffalo Trace White Dog
Michter's Sour Mash
Michter's Bourbon
SCOTCH
Johnnie Walker Black
Monkey Shoulder
*Dalwhinnie 15yr
*The Balvenie 12yr
*The Balvenie 14yr
*The Balvenie 15yr
*Glenfiddich 12yr
*Glenfiddich 14yr
*Glenfiddich 15yr
*Glendronach 12yr
*Laphroaig Select
*Glenlevit 14yr Cognac Cast
*Bowmore 12yr
COGNAC/ BRANDY
RYE
*Peerless
Redwood Empire Rocket Top
Michter's
Whistle Pig 6yr
Whistle Pig 10yr
Whistle Pig 12yr
Whistle Pig 15yr
High West Rendezvous Rye
High West Double Rye
George Dickel
AMARO
Vecchio Amaro Del Capo
Averna
Montenegro
Zucca Rubaro
Cynar Artichoke
Jagermeister
Fernet Branca
Foro
Amaro Dell Etna
Amaro di Angostura
BOURBON
*Booker's Little Black Book
Redwood Empire Grizzly Beast
High West Prairie
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Redwood Empire Pipe Dream
Old Grandad
Bakers 7yr
Basil Hayden
Four Roses Small Batch
Four Roses Small Batch Select
Knob Creek 100 Proof
CORDIAL/ APERTIF/ DISESTIF
Campari
Aperol
St. Germain
Luxardo Amaretto
St. George Absinthe
*Green Chartreuse
*Yellow Chartreuse
Pimm's No.1
Suze
Salers Gentian
Gator Bite Coffee Liqueur
MEZCAL
Shot n a Beer
IPAs
Pilsner/Lager/Ale
Belgian/Wheat
Sour
DARK
NON
Ciders & Meads
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1404 Cape Coral Pkwy E, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33904