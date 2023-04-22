Main picView gallery

3 NYPD Pizza Villages

No reviews yet

4046 Wedgewood Lane

The Villages, FL 32162

Popular Items

18" Famous Cheese Pie
14" Famous Cheese Pie
Garlic Knots

NYPD Pizza All Day Menu

Appetizer

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00+

Breaded White Breast Meat Chunks

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.00+

Naked Fried Wing

Fried Raviolis

Fried Raviolis

$7.00

Raviolis Lightly Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.45+

Freshly Baked Knots with Garlic Butter and Herbs.

Jones Beach Fries

$4.00
Mom's Meatballs

Mom's Meatballs

$5.00

Made with Mom's Special Ingredients

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Served with a side of our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Classic New York Pies

The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$19.00

Thick Seasoned Crust, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italian Herbs and Spices

Specialty Pizzas

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 10"

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 10"

$11.00

Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 14"

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 14"

$19.00

Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 18"

Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 18"

$23.00

Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 10"

$11.00

Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 14"

$19.00

Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook

Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 18"

$23.00

Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook

Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 10"

$11.00

BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella

Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 14"

$19.00

BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella

Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 18"

$23.00

BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella

Hawaiian Pie 10"

$9.00

Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie

Hawaiian Pie 14"

$15.50

Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie

Hawaiian Pie 18"

$19.00

Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie

Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 10"

$12.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce

Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 14"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce

Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 18"

$24.00

Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce

Margherita 10"

$9.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Margherita 14"

$15.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Margherita 18"

$19.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil

Mariano Pie 10"

$9.00

Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella

Mariano Pie 14"

$15.50

Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella

Mariano Pie 18"

$19.00

Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella

Queens Deluxe Pie 10"

Queens Deluxe Pie 10"

$12.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce

Queens Deluxe Pie 14"

Queens Deluxe Pie 14"

$20.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce

Queens Deluxe Pie 18"

Queens Deluxe Pie 18"

$24.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 10"

$11.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 14"

$19.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce

Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 18"

$21.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 10"

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 14"

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.

Rustic Salsiccia Pie 18"

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.

Staten Island Stuffed Pie 18"

$25.00

A Double Layer of Dough Stuffed with any Two Toppings, Mozzarella served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Half/Half Specialty Pizza 10"

Half/Half Specialty Pizza 14"

Half/Half Specialty Pizza 18"

Half Specialty/Half Cheese 10"

Half Specialty/Half Cheese 14"

Half Specialty/Half Cheese 18"

Italian Stallion 10"

$12.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta

Italian Stallion 14"

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage and Dollops of Ricotta

Italian Stallion 18"

$24.00

Pepperoni Sausage and Dollops of Ricotta

The Witness Protection Program

10" Madison Square Garden Pie

$10.00

Cheeseless Pizza, Pizza Sauce, Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Garlic and Olive Oil

14" MSG

$17.00

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$4.50+

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Croutons

Caesar Salad

$4.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons with Grilled Chicken

Broadway Blue Cheese Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomato, Onion and Cinnamon Roasted Pecans

Astoria Greek Salad

$5.00+

Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers and Feta Cheese

Soho Cobb Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Little Italy Antipasta Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce with Salami, Ham, Pepperoni and Cheese Pinwheels, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Onions and Pepperoncinis

Hudson Salad

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Naples Style Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil with a drizzle of Balsamic Fig Glaze

Chef Salad

$13.00

Myknos Salad

$13.00

Calzones & Specialty Rolls

Patrolman's Pepperoni Roll

$10.00

Triple Pepperoni with Double Mozzarella

Sergeant's Sausage Roll

$10.00

Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

Swat Team Stromboli

$10.00

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella

Convict Cheese Calzone

$11.00

Mozzarella & Herb Ricotta Cheese Mix

Veggie Roll

$11.00

Gourmet Heroes

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$9.50

Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce served on a 10" Semolina Roll

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$9.50

Naples Style Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Cheese served on a 10" Semolina Roll

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$10.50

Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara served on a 10" Semolina Roll

Italian Combo Hero

$9.50

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, side of House Italian Dressing served on a 10" Semolina Roll

Penn Station Cheese Steak

$10.50

Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Melted American Cheese served on a 10" Roll

Pasta Dishes

Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Homemade Marinara Sauce, with choice of pasta

Pasta Marinara with Meatballs

$13.00

Pasta Marinara with 2 Meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.00

Made withg Heavy Cream and a blend of Italian Cheeses

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$16.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken

Pasta Aglio E Olia

$11.00

Sauteed Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil & Italian Seasonings

Pasta Aglio E Olia with Chicken

$14.00

Pasta Aglio E Olia with Grilled Chicken

Baked Ziti

$13.00

Riccotta & Mozzarella, Baked Well Done

Pasta Bolognese

$14.00

Our Homemade Meat Sauce with Pasta Choice

Homemade Lasagna

$14.00

Layers of Pasta, Sausage, Meatball, Marinara, Riccotta & Mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.00

Naples Style Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Chicken Breasts, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta

Penne Ala Vodka

$10.00

Vodka sauce and penne noodle

Ravioli Cheese

$11.00

Desserts

Chocolate Triple Layer Cake

$6.00

Dark Chocolate Cake layered high, filled with Rich Chocolate Cream Filling

New York Cheesecake

$5.00

Award-Winning Hand-Made out of Brooklyn

New York Cannoli

$5.50

Pastry Shell filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream, Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Zeppoles

$5.50+

Our Special Dough Fried, Covered in Powdered or Cinnamon Sugar

Beverages

Foutain Soda

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$3.00

2 Liter Bottled Soda

$4.50

16 Ounce Bottled Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water

Sides

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad Dressings

$0.50

Side Wing Sauces

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Ricotta Cheese

$2.00

Side Bologense Sauce

$3.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$3.00

Side Anchovies

$1.50

Side Chicken

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drinks

$1.59

Sergeants Spaghetti

$2.99

Kids Raviolis

$2.99

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chicken Popper

Make Your Own Pizza

$7.99

Alcohol

Bottled Beer

Pint Draft Beer

Pitcher Draft Beer

Glass of Wine

Customize Your Pie

Firemans Special

Fireman's Specials

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, feta cheese and a side of broccoli.

Soups

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Quart of Soup

$9.00

Catering

Catering Entree

Pasta Marinara

$36.00+

Pasta Marinara w/Meatballs

$59.00+

Homemade Past Bolognese (Meat Sauce)

$59.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo

$59.00+

Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken

$79.00+

Pasta Aglio E Olia

$59.00+

Pasta Aglio E Olia w/Chicken

$79.00+

Baked Ziti

$59.00+

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$89.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$59.00+

Chicken Parmigiana

$89.00+

Penne al a Vodka

$59.00+

Penne al a Vodka with Chicken

$89.00+

Catering Appetizer

Fried Raviolis

$29.00

20 Raviolis with Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$29.00

20 Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce

Meatballs w/Sauce

$39.00

20 Meatballs with Marinara Sauce

Boneless Wings

$59.00+

Chicken Wings

$69.00+

Garlic Knots

$26.00+

Catering Salad

Garden Salad

$36.00+

Broadway Blue Cheese Salad

$36.00+

Caesar Salad

$36.00+

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$36.00+

Greek Salad

$49.00+

Anitipasta Salad

$49.00+

Cobb Salad

$49.00+

Chef Salad

$49.00+

Catering Rolls

Pepperoni Roll

$39.00

2 Foot Long, Served with Marinara Sauce

Veggie roll

$39.00

2 Foot Long, Served with Marinara Sauce

Stromboli Roll

$39.00

2 Foot Long, Served with Marinara Sauce

Sausage Roll

$39.00

2 Foot Long, Served with Marinara Sauce

Catering Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$2.00

NY Cheescake

$6.00

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Retail

Apparel

Shirts

$15.00

Hats

$15.00

Two Shirts for $25

$25.00

Dough

18'' Dough

$4.00

14'' Dough

$3.00

10'' Dough

$2.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4046 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162

Directions

