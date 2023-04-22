- Home
3 NYPD Pizza Villages
4046 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, FL 32162
NYPD Pizza All Day Menu
Appetizer
Boneless Wings
Breaded White Breast Meat Chunks
Chicken Wings
Naked Fried Wing
Fried Raviolis
Raviolis Lightly Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Garlic Knots
Freshly Baked Knots with Garlic Butter and Herbs.
Jones Beach Fries
Mom's Meatballs
Made with Mom's Special Ingredients
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Classic New York Pies
10" Famous Cheese Pie
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
14" Famous Cheese Pie
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
18" Famous Cheese Pie
Shredded Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italitan Herbs and Spices
10" Bayside Bianca
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
14" Bayside Bianca
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
18" Bayside Bianca
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic and Italian Spices
The Sicilian
Thick Seasoned Crust, Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce with Italian Herbs and Spices
Specialty Pizzas
APB Alfredo Pie 10"
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
APB Alfredo Pie 14"
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
APB Alfredo Pie 18"
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Italian Herbs
Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 10"
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 14"
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
Brooklyn Buffalo Chicken Pie 18"
Grilled Chicken with a layer of Medium Wing Sauce, Mozzarella, with a swirl of Blue Cheese Dressing after cook.
Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 10"
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 14"
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
Carnegie Hall Chicken Club Pie 18"
Smoked Bacon, Diced Tomatoes,Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella topped with Ranch Dressing after cook
Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 10"
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 14"
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
Da' Bronx BBQ Chicken Pie 18"
BBQ and Pizza Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onions with Mozzarella
Hawaiian Pie 10"
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
Hawaiian Pie 14"
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
Hawaiian Pie 18"
Ham and Pineapple on our Traditional Pizza Pie
Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 10"
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 14"
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
Manhattan Meat Lovers Pie 18"
Pepperoni, Meatballs, Smoked Bacon, Mozzarella with Pizza Sauce
Margherita 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Margherita 14"
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Margherita 18"
Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Pizza Sauce, Basil, Garlic and Olive Oil
Mariano Pie 10"
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
Mariano Pie 14"
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
Mariano Pie 18"
Olive Oil, Diced Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil and Mozzarella
Queens Deluxe Pie 10"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
Queens Deluxe Pie 14"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
Queens Deluxe Pie 18"
Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella with our Pizza Sauce
Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 10"
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 14"
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
Rosalie's Vegetarian Pie 18"
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese with our Pizza Sauce
Rustic Salsiccia Pie 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
Rustic Salsiccia Pie 14"
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
Rustic Salsiccia Pie 18"
Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Grated Parmesan with a hint of Red Pepper.
Staten Island Stuffed Pie 18"
A Double Layer of Dough Stuffed with any Two Toppings, Mozzarella served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Half/Half Specialty Pizza 10"
Half/Half Specialty Pizza 14"
Half/Half Specialty Pizza 18"
Half Specialty/Half Cheese 10"
Half Specialty/Half Cheese 14"
Half Specialty/Half Cheese 18"
Italian Stallion 10"
Pepperoni, Sausage, Dollops of Ricotta
Italian Stallion 14"
Pepperoni, Sausage and Dollops of Ricotta
Italian Stallion 18"
Pepperoni Sausage and Dollops of Ricotta
Fresh Salads
House Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Croutons
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons with Grilled Chicken
Broadway Blue Cheese Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomato, Onion and Cinnamon Roasted Pecans
Astoria Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncinis, Onion, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers and Feta Cheese
Soho Cobb Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Onion and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Little Italy Antipasta Salad
Iceberg Lettuce with Salami, Ham, Pepperoni and Cheese Pinwheels, Tomato, Black & Green Olives, Onions and Pepperoncinis
Hudson Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Naples Style Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil with a drizzle of Balsamic Fig Glaze
Chef Salad
Myknos Salad
Calzones & Specialty Rolls
Gourmet Heroes
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce served on a 10" Semolina Roll
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Naples Style Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Cheese served on a 10" Semolina Roll
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara served on a 10" Semolina Roll
Italian Combo Hero
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, side of House Italian Dressing served on a 10" Semolina Roll
Penn Station Cheese Steak
Thinly Sliced Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Melted American Cheese served on a 10" Roll
Pasta Dishes
Pasta Marinara
Homemade Marinara Sauce, with choice of pasta
Pasta Marinara with Meatballs
Pasta Marinara with 2 Meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Made withg Heavy Cream and a blend of Italian Cheeses
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Fettuccine Alfredo with Grilled Chicken
Pasta Aglio E Olia
Sauteed Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil & Italian Seasonings
Pasta Aglio E Olia with Chicken
Pasta Aglio E Olia with Grilled Chicken
Baked Ziti
Riccotta & Mozzarella, Baked Well Done
Pasta Bolognese
Our Homemade Meat Sauce with Pasta Choice
Homemade Lasagna
Layers of Pasta, Sausage, Meatball, Marinara, Riccotta & Mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
Naples Style Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Breasts, Marinara, Mozzarella with choice of Pasta
Penne Ala Vodka
Vodka sauce and penne noodle
Ravioli Cheese
Desserts
Chocolate Triple Layer Cake
Dark Chocolate Cake layered high, filled with Rich Chocolate Cream Filling
New York Cheesecake
Award-Winning Hand-Made out of Brooklyn
New York Cannoli
Pastry Shell filled with Sweet Ricotta Cream, Dusted with Powdered Sugar
Zeppoles
Our Special Dough Fried, Covered in Powdered or Cinnamon Sugar
Beverages
Sides
Kids Menu
Customize Your Pie
Catering
Catering Entree
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Marinara w/Meatballs
Homemade Past Bolognese (Meat Sauce)
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo w/Chicken
Pasta Aglio E Olia
Pasta Aglio E Olia w/Chicken
Baked Ziti
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Eggplant Parmigiana
Chicken Parmigiana
Penne al a Vodka
Penne al a Vodka with Chicken
Catering Appetizer
Catering Salad
Catering Rolls
Catering Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4046 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162