Sushi & Japanese

HALL

review star

No reviews yet

17 W 20th St

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

Food

Matsutake Mushroom Tsukune

$18.00

Wagyu Beef Jerky

$18.00

Charcoal Grilled Seasonal Fish and Matsutake

$20.00

Matsutake Truffle Ramen

$20.00

Anago Eel Pressed Sushi

$32.00

Sake Kasu Canelé and Ice Cream

$12.00

Drink

Premium Malt’s

$12.00

COCKTAIL - "Tropical”

$18.00

COCKTAIL - "Umami”

$18.00

Essence of Fall

$18.00

Fire and Ice

$18.00

Amabuki Gin no Kurenai rosé

$18.00

Amabuki Gin no Kurenai rosé

$73.00

Amabuki Daiginjo

$21.00

Amabuki Daiginjo

$87.00

Azumaichi Junmai Daiginjo

$35.00

Azumaichi Junmai Daiginjo

$140.00

Azumaichi Junmai Ginjo

$23.00

Azumaichi Junmai Ginjo

$94.00

Koimari Tropical Junmai Daiginjo

$24.00

Koimari Tropical Junmai Daiginjo

$98.00

Mitsutake Crisp Junmai Daiginjo

$24.00

Mitsutake Crisp Junmai Daiginjo

$98.00

Yano Umami Aged Kimoto Junmai

$24.00

Yano Umami Aged Kimoto Junmai

$98.00

Burger Combo

HALL Single Beef Burger Combo

HALL Single Beef Burger Combo

$16.00

Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese, wasabi leaves

HALL Double Beef Burger Combo

HALL Double Beef Burger Combo

$21.00

Wagyu Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese, wasabi leaves

Foie Gras Burger combo

Foie Gras Burger combo

$30.50

Hudson Valley foie gras and beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper, American cheese, Tomato

A5 Wagyu Heavenly Burger Combo

A5 Wagyu Heavenly Burger Combo

$55.50
Portobello Melted Burger Combo

Portobello Melted Burger Combo

$18.00

-Vegetarian- Curry flavored portobello mushroom and provolone, american cheese, tomato, lettuce

Chicken Teriyaki Burger Combo

Chicken Teriyaki Burger Combo

$18.00

Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce.

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Burger Combo

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Burger Combo

$20.50

Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce , cabbage, tomato, lettuce.

Gindara Miso Sandwich Combo

Gindara Miso Sandwich Combo

$21.50

Black cod marinated with miso coated charcoal crust , Gari Tartar sauce

The Cowboy Combo

The Cowboy Combo

$26.00

5 oz Wagyu Brisket, Beef Patty, Melted cheese, BBQ sauce

A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Series

A5 Wagyu Steak Burger

A5 Wagyu Steak Burger

$28.50

Signature Wagyu Patty, A5 Steak (2 oz), Sansho-pepper Sauce

A5 Wagyu Steak Burger Combo

A5 Wagyu Steak Burger Combo

$35.50

Choose your side dish, One Soft Drink Included

BBQ Series

Served with tofu slaw, pickles.
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$18.00

5 oz Wagyu Brisket, Beef Patty, Melted cheese, BBQ sauce

Wagyu Brisket

Wagyu Brisket

$16.00

Served with tofu slaw ( Slow-cooked for 72 hours, rich and flavorful )

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$16.00

Served with tofu slaw (Pork Baby Ribs slow-cooked, tender and flavorful)

A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steak

A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steak

$65.00

Served with tofu slaw and vegetables. ( 1/2 pound of Miyazaki Wagyu, Sansho reduction)

Burger / Sandwich

HALL Single Burger

HALL Single Burger

$8.00

Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese

HALL Double Patty Burger

HALL Double Patty Burger

$13.00

Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese

Foie Gras Burger

Foie Gras Burger

$23.00

Hudson Valley foie gras and beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper, American cheese, Tomato, Lettuce

Heavenly Wagyu (A5) Steak Burger

Heavenly Wagyu (A5) Steak Burger

$48.00
Portobello Mushrooms Melted Burger

Portobello Mushrooms Melted Burger

$10.00

-Vegetarian- Portobello mushroom and provolone, american cheese, tomato, lettuce

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$10.00

Organic chicken with teriyaki sauce, tomato, lettuce

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich

Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich

$14.00

Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish

Gindara (black cod) Miso Sandwich

Gindara (black cod) Miso Sandwich

$16.00

Black cod marinated with miso coated charcoal crust , Gari tartar sauce

A la carte Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

French Fries, Garlic oil, Fresh Parsley

Cheese fries

Cheese fries

$7.00

American cheese and cheddar cheese sauce

Chicken Wings & Drumsticks

Chicken Wings & Drumsticks

$16.00

Chicken wings (3pc), drumsticks (3pc), marinated with sweet soy sauce and black pepper

Chicken Karaage 6 pcs

Chicken Karaage 6 pcs

$12.00

Topped with Sansho pepper sauce and mayo, lemon on the side  (6 pc)

Fried Brothers

Fried Brothers

$22.00

Chicken wings 3 pc, drumstick 3pc, chicken Karaage 6 pc, Waffle fries with spicy mayo

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Salad

HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad

HALL Spicy Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Hijiki Seaweed, Spicy sauce, Egg salad, Boston Lettuce, Beefsteak tomato

HALL Tofu Salad

HALL Tofu Salad

$10.00

Tofu, Spinach, Egg salad, Boston lettuce, Beefsteak tomato

HALL Signature Salad

HALL Signature Salad

$8.00

Boston lettuce, egg salad, potato salad, beefsteak tomato

Sweets

Sake Kasu Canelé (2pcs)

Sake Kasu Canelé (2pcs)

$9.00

Sake lees and white chocolate

Beverage (Soft Drink)

Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$2.50
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50
San Pellegrino Ginger Beer

San Pellegrino Ginger Beer

$2.50
Hoji Cha

Hoji Cha

$2.50Out of stock

Rethink Food

Rethink Food $1

$1.00

Rethink Food $5

$5.00

Rethink Food $10

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
We refuse to definite HALL s it is casual, it is consistent, it is sophisticated. "Grateful day for all" with love.

Location

17 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011

Directions

