Flatiron sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Flatiron

HALL | o.d.o image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
HALL Double Patty Burger$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with  Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
HALL Single Burger$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
More about HALL | o.d.o
PLANTA Queen image

 

PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BAO SLIDER$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
THE SUSHI BOX$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
More about PLANTA Queen
Sush1 image

 

Sush1

555 6th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SALMON AVOCADO$1.25
1 piece
YELLOWTAIL SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
TUNA SUSHI$1.25
1 piece
More about Sush1
Maki Kosaka image

SUSHI

Maki Kosaka

55 West 19th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Makimono Set$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
Ebi shinjo$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
More about Maki Kosaka
Norikoh - Izakaya Bar image

 

Norikoh - Izakaya Bar

43 west 24th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Norikoh - Izakaya Bar
Bondi Sushi image

 

Bondi Sushi

246 5th Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Blue Crab$12.00
8 Pieces
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
More about Bondi Sushi

