Flatiron sushi restaurants you'll love
More about HALL | o.d.o
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Popular items
|Crispy Soft-shell Crab Sandwich
|$13.00
Soft-shell crab and bisque sauce, cabbage, tomato, lettuce - Sauce contains shell-fish
|HALL Double Patty Burger
|$12.00
Beef Patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
|HALL Single Burger
|$7.00
Wagyu Beef patty glazed with Sansho pepper sauce, red onion, american cheese
More about PLANTA Queen
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|Popular items
|BAO SLIDER
|$6.25
Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)
|THE SUSHI BOX
|$40.00
Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice
|GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER
|$14.25
red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)
More about Sush1
Sush1
555 6th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|SALMON AVOCADO
|$1.25
1 piece
|YELLOWTAIL SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
|TUNA SUSHI
|$1.25
1 piece
More about Maki Kosaka
SUSHI
Maki Kosaka
55 West 19th St., New York
|Popular items
|Makimono Set
|$53.00
(2pc Onigiri, 3pc Grab sushi, 5pc Futomaki)
Onigiri- (Toro scallion takuan) (Aburi scallop w/ nori)
Grab sushi-(salmon & avocado with yuzu miso) (Yellowtail w/ Jalapeno miso) (Fried Chilean Sea bass)
Futomaki- (Cucumber, Takuan, Gobo, Shiso, Kampyo, Orange tobiko)
|Sushi Roll Set B - Nori Outside Sushi Roll
|$30.00
Bluefin toro scallion, Spicy salmon, Snow crab, Sea scallop
|Ebi shinjo
|$15.00
Shrimp fish ball with Crispy Rice
More about Bondi Sushi
Bondi Sushi
246 5th Avenue, NY
|Popular items
|Spicy Blue Crab
|$12.00
8 Pieces
|Edamame
|$7.00
**Vegan**
|Spicy Tuna
|$12.00
8 Pieces