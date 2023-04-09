Orange Diner
511 North Madison Road
Orange, VA 22960
Appetizers
Cheese Sticks app
6 mozzarella cheese sticks and marinara sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Slide onions and green peppers, blend cheese, diced tomatoes, and flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Steak Quesadilla
Slide onions and green peppers, blend cheese, diced tomatoes, and flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Sampler app
2 chicken wings, 2 chicken tenders, 4 mozzarella cheese sticks, and 4 onion rings
Wings app
9 deep fried wings with ranch or blue cheese
Beverages
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Each
Hot Tea
Ask for available flavors
Fountain Sodas
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Whole Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lemonades
Sweet Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade and tea
Water
Unsweet Ice Tea
Burritos
Veggie Burrito
Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green bell pepper, home fries, blended cheese, and hollandaise sauce inside
Supreme Burrito
Eggs, bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, blended cheese, and salsa inside
Chicken Burrito
Eggs, grilled chicken fajita, home fries, diced green pepper, onions, home fries and salsa inside
Steak Burrito
Eggs, steak, diced onions, green pepper, hash brown, mushrooms, home fries and salsa inside
Omelets
Chicken Fajita Omelet
Grilled chicken fajita with diced green pepper, onions, sour cream, and salsa
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, and topped with hollandaise sauce
Supreme Omelet
Bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, green and red peppers, and onions with salsa
Western Omelet
Dice onions, dice ham, and green peppers
Bacon Seduction
Bacon, cheese sauce and blended cheese
Corn Beef Hash omelet
Cornbeef hash and blended cheese
Spicy Super Green
Spinach, green pepper, serrano pepper, avocado and topped with hollandaise sauce
Steak Omelet
Steak fajita, diced onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and tomatoes with salsa
Build Your Own Omelet
4 egg omelet with cheese. ($0.69 for any additional vegetable of your choice). ($1.49 for any additional meat of your choice). Your choice of spinach, onions, green peppers, bacon, diced ham, sausage, mushrooms, avocado, salsa, tomatoes, sour cream
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese, and hard boil eggs tossed with your choice of dressing
salmon salad
Sides
S/ French Fries
S/ Onion Rings
S/ Home Fries
S/ Hash Browns
S/ Macaroni & Cheese
sausage Links 4
2 Patties
S/ Scrapple
Turkey bacon 4
Regular Bacon 4
S/ Corn
S/ Mashed Potatoes
S/ Fresh Fruit
S/ One Egg
S/Two Eggs
S/ Three Eggs
S/ Grits
S/ Country Ham
S/ White Gravy
White Toast
S/ Green Beans
S/ Corned beef Hash
Wheat Toast
Bagel
English Muffin
Biscuit
Sourdough
s/jalapeños
s/serrano
s/salsa
s/sour cream
S/ 1 chic tender
s/hollandaise sauce
s/cheese sauce
s/avocado
s/chic fajita
s/steak fajita
s/2biscuit & gravy
s/white gravy
s/pickles (3)
add onions
add lettuce
add tomatoes
add mushrooms
add green peppers
add spinach
add cheese
Pancakes
Regular Pancakes 4
4 pieces Original Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes 4
4 pieces pancakes with fresh blueberries inside and on top
Triple Berry Pancakes 4
4 pieces pancakes with fresh farm blueberries, blackberry, and strawberry
Chocolate Chip Pancakes 4
4 pieces pancakes made with chocolate batter and chips
Strawberry Banana Pancakes 4
4 pieces pancakes topped with strawberry and bananas inside
Red Velvet Pancakes 4
4 pieces pancakes topped with cream cheese icing and whipped cream
Pigs in a Blanket
3 pieces of Sausage links wrapped in Pancakes
Pancake Platter 3
pancakes with chips 4
reg pancakes 3
regular pancakes 5
Breakfast Combos
Farm Breakfast Sampler
2 eggs any style, 3 bacon strips, 3 pork sausage links, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast
Speedy Breakfast
2 eggs any style, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links, and 2 pancakes or toast
Triple Two
2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, and 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links
T-bone Steak and Eggs
12 oz steak served with 2 eggs any style, and hash brown, and 2 pancakes or toast
Country Fried Steak
Smothered in country gravy served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast
French Toast COMBO
4 original triangles, 2 eggs any style, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links and hash browns
Country Ham
Served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast
Biscuit, Gravy and Eggs
2 biscuits and 2 sausage patties cut in half with white gravy on top, hash browns, and 2 eggs any style
Corned beef Hash Combo
Corned beef hash, hash browns, 2 eggs any style, and 2 pancakes or toast
Scrapple Combo
Scrapple, 2 eggs any style, and hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast
Waffles & French Toast
Plain Waffle
Belgium waffle made of golden malted flour
Gluten Free Waffle
Gluten free Belgium waffle made of golden malted flour
Triple Berry Waffle
Topped with fresh farm blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries
Chicken & Waffles
4 buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips and Waffles
Plain French Toast
6 triangles of French toast served with butter and powdered sugar
French Toast with Fresh Farm Fruit
6 triangles of French toast served with seasonal fruit of your choice strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or bananas
Sandwiches & Burgers
Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and mayonnaise
Double Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and mayonnaise
Teriyaki Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese mayonnaise
Double Teriyaki Cheese Burger
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese mayonnaise
Club Sandwich
Shaved turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, and bacon
Chicken Stacker
Choose between a chicken or steak sub with onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese
Steak Stacker
Choose between a chicken or steak sub with onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions and tomatoes
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions and tomatoes
Grilled Cheese
Texas bread and cheese, onion rings or fries
Double BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and ranch wrapped on a tortilla
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and mayonnaise wrapped on a tortilla
BLT
Dinner
T-bone DNR
T-bone steak, your choice of 2 sides
Grilled Chic Breast DNR
Two chicken breasts, and your choice of 2 sides
Fry Chick Breast DNR
Two chicken breasts, and your choice of 2 sides
SALMON DNR
Salmon, and your choice of 2 sides
C F S DNR
Fried steak, mashed potatoes, and broccoli
Chicken Strips and Fries
5 chicken strips and fries or onion rings
Grilled Tilapia DNR
Two grilled tilapia, and your choice of 2 sides
Senior Corner
SR FRENCH TOAST
4 triangles of French toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links
SR pancakes 3
3 buttermilk pancakes with butter
SR SPEEDY
2 eggs any style, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links and toast
SR TRIPLE 2
2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, and 2 bacon strips or two sausage links
SR BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
SR TURKEY SAND
Shaved turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread
SR Grilled Chicken Breast DNR
Chicken breast, and your choice of 2 sides
SR Fry Chicken Breast DNR
Chicken breast, and your choice of 2 sides
SR Tilapia DRN
Tilapia, and your choice of 2 sides
SR Chicken Strips DNR
2 chicken strips, and your choice of 2 sides
Kids Corner
JR Macaroni and Cheese
Your choice of fresh fruit or French fries
Jr Chicken Strips
2 chicken tenders with French fries or fresh fruit
JR Chicken Waffle
2 fried chicken strips, and a half of a waffle
Silver Dollar Pancake
5 silver dollar pancakes, one bacon or sausage, and one egg any style
Chocolate Chip FACE
Whipped topping on top
Buttermilk Pancake FACE
Whipped topping on top
Junior Cheese Burger
Beef patty, cheese, fries or applesauce
JR Grilled Cheese
White bread and cheese with French fries or apple sauce
Half orders & Subs
sub choc pan
sub french toast
sub blue pan
sub red velvet
sub banana pan
sub waffle
sub triple berry
s/2 bacon
s/2 sausage links
s/2 reg pan
s/2red velvet
s/2 triple berry
s/2 choc chip pan
s/2 blue pan
s/2 panana pan
s/ 2 straw ban pan
s/2 straw pan
S/ 1 pancake
S/ half order french toast
s/ 1 piece french toast
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
511 North Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960