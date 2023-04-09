Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orange Diner

No reviews yet

511 North Madison Road

Orange, VA 22960

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks app

$6.79

6 mozzarella cheese sticks and marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Slide onions and green peppers, blend cheese, diced tomatoes, and flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$9.49

Slide onions and green peppers, blend cheese, diced tomatoes, and flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Sampler app

$11.79

2 chicken wings, 2 chicken tenders, 4 mozzarella cheese sticks, and 4 onion rings

Wings app

$12.49

9 deep fried wings with ranch or blue cheese

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Each

Hot Tea

$2.99

Ask for available flavors

Fountain Sodas

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.29+

Apple Juice

$2.29+

Cranberry Juice

$2.29+

Tomato Juice

$2.29+

Whole Milk

$2.29+

Chocolate Milk

$2.29+

Lemonades

$2.79

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Lemonade and tea

Water

Unsweet Ice Tea

$2.79

Burritos

Veggie Burrito

$9.99

Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green bell pepper, home fries, blended cheese, and hollandaise sauce inside

Supreme Burrito

$13.49

Eggs, bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, green peppers, onions, home fries, blended cheese, and salsa inside

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Eggs, grilled chicken fajita, home fries, diced green pepper, onions, home fries and salsa inside

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Eggs, steak, diced onions, green pepper, hash brown, mushrooms, home fries and salsa inside

Omelets

Chicken Fajita Omelet

$12.49

Grilled chicken fajita with diced green pepper, onions, sour cream, and salsa

Veggie Omelet

$11.49

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, green bell peppers, and topped with hollandaise sauce

Supreme Omelet

$13.49

Bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, green and red peppers, and onions with salsa

Western Omelet

$10.49

Dice onions, dice ham, and green peppers

Bacon Seduction

$11.49

Bacon, cheese sauce and blended cheese

Corn Beef Hash omelet

$11.49

Cornbeef hash and blended cheese

Spicy Super Green

$11.49

Spinach, green pepper, serrano pepper, avocado and topped with hollandaise sauce

Steak Omelet

$12.49

Steak fajita, diced onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and tomatoes with salsa

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.49

4 egg omelet with cheese. ($0.69 for any additional vegetable of your choice). ($1.49 for any additional meat of your choice). Your choice of spinach, onions, green peppers, bacon, diced ham, sausage, mushrooms, avocado, salsa, tomatoes, sour cream

Salads

House Salad

$3.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and cucumbers tossed with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

$11.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, turkey, ham, cheese, and hard boil eggs tossed with your choice of dressing

salmon salad

$12.49

Sides

S/ French Fries

$2.49

S/ Onion Rings

$2.49

S/ Home Fries

$2.49

S/ Hash Browns

$2.49

S/ Macaroni & Cheese

$3.49

sausage Links 4

$3.79

2 Patties

$3.79

S/ Scrapple

$4.79

Turkey bacon 4

$3.79

Regular Bacon 4

$3.79

S/ Corn

$2.49

S/ Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

S/ Fresh Fruit

$2.79

S/ One Egg

$1.47

S/Two Eggs

$2.49

S/ Three Eggs

$3.19

S/ Grits

$2.49

S/ Country Ham

$4.79

S/ White Gravy

$1.49

White Toast

$1.79

S/ Green Beans

$2.49

S/ Corned beef Hash

$4.29

Wheat Toast

$1.79

Bagel

$1.79

English Muffin

$1.79

Biscuit

$1.79

Sourdough

$1.79

s/jalapeños

$1.19

s/serrano

$1.19

s/salsa

$1.19

s/sour cream

$1.19

S/ 1 chic tender

$1.89

s/hollandaise sauce

$1.19

s/cheese sauce

$1.19

s/avocado

$1.19

s/chic fajita

$2.99

s/steak fajita

$2.99

s/2biscuit & gravy

$3.29

s/white gravy

$1.49

s/pickles (3)

$1.19

add onions

$0.99

add lettuce

$1.19

add tomatoes

$1.19

add mushrooms

$1.19

add green peppers

$1.19

add spinach

$1.19

add cheese

$1.19

Pancakes

Regular Pancakes 4

$7.29

4 pieces Original Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes 4

$8.49

4 pieces pancakes with fresh blueberries inside and on top

Triple Berry Pancakes 4

$8.49

4 pieces pancakes with fresh farm blueberries, blackberry, and strawberry

Chocolate Chip Pancakes 4

$8.49

4 pieces pancakes made with chocolate batter and chips

Strawberry Banana Pancakes 4

$8.49

4 pieces pancakes topped with strawberry and bananas inside

Red Velvet Pancakes 4

$8.49

4 pieces pancakes topped with cream cheese icing and whipped cream

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.79

3 pieces of Sausage links wrapped in Pancakes

Pancake Platter 3

$9.79

pancakes with chips 4

$8.49

reg pancakes 3

$5.89

regular pancakes 5

$8.49

Breakfast Combos

Farm Breakfast Sampler

$11.49

2 eggs any style, 3 bacon strips, 3 pork sausage links, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast

Speedy Breakfast

$9.79

2 eggs any style, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links, and 2 pancakes or toast

Triple Two

$9.29

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, and 2 bacon strips or 2 sausage links

T-bone Steak and Eggs

$16.49

12 oz steak served with 2 eggs any style, and hash brown, and 2 pancakes or toast

Country Fried Steak

$11.79

Smothered in country gravy served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast

French Toast COMBO

$10.49

4 original triangles, 2 eggs any style, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links and hash browns

Country Ham

$11.49

Served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast

Biscuit, Gravy and Eggs

$10.29

2 biscuits and 2 sausage patties cut in half with white gravy on top, hash browns, and 2 eggs any style

Corned beef Hash Combo

$10.79

Corned beef hash, hash browns, 2 eggs any style, and 2 pancakes or toast

Scrapple Combo

$10.79

Scrapple, 2 eggs any style, and hash browns, and 2 pancakes or toast

Waffles & French Toast

Plain Waffle

$6.49

Belgium waffle made of golden malted flour

Gluten Free Waffle

$6.99

Gluten free Belgium waffle made of golden malted flour

Triple Berry Waffle

$7.49

Topped with fresh farm blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries

Chicken & Waffles

$10.49

4 buttermilk Crispy Chicken Strips and Waffles

Plain French Toast

$6.99

6 triangles of French toast served with butter and powdered sugar

French Toast with Fresh Farm Fruit

$8.79

6 triangles of French toast served with seasonal fruit of your choice strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or bananas

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and mayonnaise

Double Cheese Burger

$11.29

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and mayonnaise

Teriyaki Cheese Burger

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese mayonnaise

Double Teriyaki Cheese Burger

$12.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and swiss cheese mayonnaise

Club Sandwich

$10.49

Shaved turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, and bacon

Chicken Stacker

$10.29

Choose between a chicken or steak sub with onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese

Steak Stacker

$10.79

Choose between a chicken or steak sub with onions, green peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Chicken breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions and tomatoes

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

Chicken breast, mayonnaise, lettuce, onions and tomatoes

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Texas bread and cheese, onion rings or fries

Double BLT

$9.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and ranch wrapped on a tortilla

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.29

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and mayonnaise wrapped on a tortilla

BLT

$8.49

Dinner

T-bone DNR

$16.49

T-bone steak, your choice of 2 sides

Grilled Chic Breast DNR

$12.79

Two chicken breasts, and your choice of 2 sides

Fry Chick Breast DNR

$12.79

Two chicken breasts, and your choice of 2 sides

SALMON DNR

$11.79

Salmon, and your choice of 2 sides

C F S DNR

$12.79

Fried steak, mashed potatoes, and broccoli

Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.79

5 chicken strips and fries or onion rings

Grilled Tilapia DNR

$11.79

Two grilled tilapia, and your choice of 2 sides

Senior Corner

SR FRENCH TOAST

$6.79

4 triangles of French toast, two bacon strips or two pork sausage links

SR pancakes 3

$5.49

3 buttermilk pancakes with butter

SR SPEEDY

$8.29

2 eggs any style, hash browns, 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links and toast

SR TRIPLE 2

$7.29

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, and 2 bacon strips or two sausage links

SR BLT

$7.79

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread

SR TURKEY SAND

$8.29

Shaved turkey breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on toasted bread

SR Grilled Chicken Breast DNR

$9.49

Chicken breast, and your choice of 2 sides

SR Fry Chicken Breast DNR

$9.49

Chicken breast, and your choice of 2 sides

SR Tilapia DRN

$9.49

Tilapia, and your choice of 2 sides

SR Chicken Strips DNR

$9.49

2 chicken strips, and your choice of 2 sides

Kids Corner

JR Macaroni and Cheese

$5.29

Your choice of fresh fruit or French fries

Jr Chicken Strips

$5.29

2 chicken tenders with French fries or fresh fruit

JR Chicken Waffle

$5.29

2 fried chicken strips, and a half of a waffle

Silver Dollar Pancake

$4.79

5 silver dollar pancakes, one bacon or sausage, and one egg any style

Chocolate Chip FACE

$4.29

Whipped topping on top

Buttermilk Pancake FACE

$4.29

Whipped topping on top

Junior Cheese Burger

$5.29

Beef patty, cheese, fries or applesauce

JR Grilled Cheese

$4.29

White bread and cheese with French fries or apple sauce

Half orders & Subs

sub choc pan

$1.19

sub french toast

$2.49

sub blue pan

$1.19

sub red velvet

$1.19

sub banana pan

$1.19

sub waffle

$2.79

sub triple berry

$1.19

s/2 bacon

$1.99

s/2 sausage links

$1.99

s/2 reg pan

$3.99

s/2red velvet

$4.99

s/2 triple berry

$4.99

s/2 choc chip pan

$4.99

s/2 blue pan

$4.99

s/2 panana pan

$4.99

s/ 2 straw ban pan

$4.99

s/2 straw pan

$4.99

S/ 1 pancake

$1.99

S/ half order french toast

$4.69

s/ 1 piece french toast

$2.35
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

511 North Madison Road, Orange, VA 22960

