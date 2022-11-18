Pasquini's Fine Italian Food
6241 Hwy 99
Live Oak, CA 95953
Specials - Thursday
Minestra di Farro Soup-SPECIAL
Traditional bean and farro soup (recipe from Lucca, Italy) with beans, farro and rosemary.
Roasted Beet Salad-SPECIAL
With goat cheese & walnuts on top of a bed of spring mix salad greens, tossed lightly with white balsamic dressing.
Tortellini Panna-SPECIAL
Tortellini with tomato butter sauce. A very special recipe handed down by Benn Pasquini.
Cannelloni Pasquini-SPECIAL
Homemade pasta filled with beef, pork, spinach & ricotta, topped with béchamel sauce.
Pork Chop Butternut-SPECIAL
House brined, bone-in pork chop served with butternut squash puree and a brown butter and honey sauce. GLUTEN FREE.
New York Strip-SPECIAL
Cooked to temperature, served with roasted gold potatoes.
Cheesecake-SPECIAL
New York style.
Pasquinis House Margarita
Hand squeezed lime margarita. Must order with food to be eligible for takeout.
Starters
Steamed Clams
Manila clams with white wine, garlic, and butter.
Crab Cakes
Dungeness crab, shrimp, onion, bell pepper with a spicy aioli.
French Bread with Dipping Sauce
1/3 loaf of bread, cut into slices served with our classic balsamic & olive oil dipping sauce.
Garlic Bread
Six (6) pieces.
Lotus Inn Prawns
Brandy battered prawns with cocktail and hot mustard sauces. Three (3) per order.
Steak John Appetizer
Eight ounces of tender steak pieces served with Worcestershire cream sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and classic handmade dressing. Anchovies upon request.
Harvest Salad
Mixed greens, walnuts, seasonal fruit, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, zesty Gorgonzola dressing, pancetta crumbles.
Side House Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).
Large House Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).
Pasta Specialties
Macaroni and Cheese
Three cheese béchamel, seasoned bread crumbs, and pancetta.
Penne Pasta
Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara.
Ravioli
Genova Delicatessen ravioli. Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara.
Spaghetti
Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo or Marinara.
Spaghetti all'a Aglio e Olio
Garlic, local olive oil, chili flake and Parmesan cheese.
Tagliatelle Bolognese
Handmade pasta tossed in a rich veal, pork and beef sauce.
Entrées
Bricked Chicken
Half a chicken, brined, deboned, seared and roasted with a thyme pan jus.
Calamari Limonata
Hand breaded calamari steak with lemon burre blanc sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Capers, lemon, white wine, sweet butter.
Filet Mignon
Hand cut steak with mashed potatoes.
Lamb Chops
Lamb cooked to order with potatoes and rosemary jus.
Rib Eye
Choice Angus hand cut steak topped with herb butter, served with potatoes.
Shrimp Scampi
Garlic, sweet butter, white wine.
Steak John Medallions
Tender steak medallions, Steak John sauce served with mashed potatoes
Sides
2oz Burre Blanc
2oz Lemon Pepper Aioli
2oz Spicy Aioli
2oz Steak John Sauce
4oz Alfredo
4oz Marinara
4oz Ragu
4oz Spicy Ragu
SIDE Spaghetti
SIDE Spaghetti all'a Aglio e Olio
SIDE Mac & Cheese
SIDE Ravioli
Chicken
Garlic Bread
Six (6) pieces.
Gorgonzola
Jumbo Prawn
Each
Mashed Potato
Meatballs
Mushrooms
Onions
Seasonal Vegetables
Children's Menu
Chicken Tenders
Hand made chicken tenders
Kids Steak John
Tender steak pieces with Worcestershire cream sauce.
Kids Prawns
Garlic, sweet butter, white wine.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Three cheese béchamel, seasoned bread crumbs, and pancetta.
Kids Penne
Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.
Kids Ravioli
Genova Delicatessen Ravioli. Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.
Kids Spaghetti
Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.
Dessert
Add Ons
Chicken
Jumbo Prawn
Each
Gorgonzola
Mushrooms
Mashed Potato
Meatballs
Onions
Seasonal Vegetables
Side House Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).
Large House Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).
2oz Burre Blanc
2oz Lemon Pepper Aioli
2oz Spicy Aioli
2oz Steak John Sauce
EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar Bottles
Balsamic Vinegar-SM Bottle
Traditional vinegar of Modena Italy aged up to 18 years. 250 ml
Balsamic Vinegar-LG Bottle
Traditional vinegar of Modena Italy aged up to 18 years. 500 ml
EVOO-SM Bottle (250ml)
First press, extra virgin olive oil from olive groves located at the food of the Sutter Buttes. Blend of Arbequina, Arbosana and Koronelki olives. Herb aroma and a smooth, buttery flavor. 250 ml
EVOO-LG Bottle
First press, extra virgin olive oil from olive groves located at the food of the Sutter Buttes. Blend of Arbequina, Arbosana and Koronelki olives. Herb aroma and a smooth, buttery flavor. 500 ml
EVOO & Balsamic Set - Small
One bottle of EVOO & one bottle of balsamic vinegar. 250 ml/ea
EVOO & Balsamic Set - Large
One bottle of EVOO & one bottle of balsamic vinegar. 500 ml/ea
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fresh, homemade Italian dinners in Live Oak, CA. Chef & Owner Angelo Micheli brings to you fresh ingredients from our very own garden which enhances the farm to fork flavors of Italy.
6241 Hwy 99, Live Oak, CA 95953