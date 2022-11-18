Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Pasquini's Fine Italian Food

932 Reviews

$$

6241 Hwy 99

Live Oak, CA 95953

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

French Bread with Dipping Sauce
Steak John Appetizer
Ravioli

Specials - Thursday

Minestra di Farro Soup-SPECIAL

$6.00+

Traditional bean and farro soup (recipe from Lucca, Italy) with beans, farro and rosemary.

Roasted Beet Salad-SPECIAL

$8.00

With goat cheese & walnuts on top of a bed of spring mix salad greens, tossed lightly with white balsamic dressing.

Tortellini Panna-SPECIAL

$16.00

Tortellini with tomato butter sauce. A very special recipe handed down by Benn Pasquini.

Cannelloni Pasquini-SPECIAL

$20.00

Homemade pasta filled with beef, pork, spinach & ricotta, topped with béchamel sauce.

Pork Chop Butternut-SPECIAL

$28.00

House brined, bone-in pork chop served with butternut squash puree and a brown butter and honey sauce. GLUTEN FREE.

New York Strip-SPECIAL

$34.00

Cooked to temperature, served with roasted gold potatoes.

Cheesecake-SPECIAL

$8.00

New York style.

Pasquinis House Margarita

$9.00

Hand squeezed lime margarita. Must order with food to be eligible for takeout.

Starters

Appetizers and Salads
Steamed Clams

$16.00

Manila clams with white wine, garlic, and butter.

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Dungeness crab, shrimp, onion, bell pepper with a spicy aioli.

French Bread with Dipping Sauce

$5.00

1/3 loaf of bread, cut into slices served with our classic balsamic & olive oil dipping sauce.

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Six (6) pieces.

Lotus Inn Prawns

$16.00

Brandy battered prawns with cocktail and hot mustard sauces. Three (3) per order.

Steak John Appetizer

$18.00

Eight ounces of tender steak pieces served with Worcestershire cream sauce.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan, house made croutons, and classic handmade dressing. Anchovies upon request.

Harvest Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, walnuts, seasonal fruit, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, zesty Gorgonzola dressing, pancetta crumbles.

Side House Salad

$6.00

Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).

Large House Salad

$8.00

Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).

Pasta Specialties

Includes house salad, garlic bread. Caesar or Wedge upgrade - add five dollars.
Macaroni and Cheese

$16.00

Three cheese béchamel, seasoned bread crumbs, and pancetta.

Penne Pasta

$15.00

Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara.

Ravioli

$18.00

Genova Delicatessen ravioli. Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara.

Spaghetti

$15.00

Choice of sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo or Marinara.

Spaghetti all'a Aglio e Olio

$15.00

Garlic, local olive oil, chili flake and Parmesan cheese.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$18.00

Handmade pasta tossed in a rich veal, pork and beef sauce.

Entrées

Includes house salad, seasonal vegetable. Caesar or Wedge substitution, add five dollars.
Bricked Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

Half a chicken, brined, deboned, seared and roasted with a thyme pan jus.

Calamari Limonata

$24.00

Hand breaded calamari steak with lemon burre blanc sauce.

Chicken Piccata

$24.00

Capers, lemon, white wine, sweet butter.

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Hand cut steak with mashed potatoes.

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Lamb cooked to order with potatoes and rosemary jus.

Rib Eye

$38.00

Choice Angus hand cut steak topped with herb butter, served with potatoes.

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Garlic, sweet butter, white wine.

Steak John Medallions

$30.00

Tender steak medallions, Steak John sauce served with mashed potatoes

Sides

2oz Burre Blanc

$2.00

2oz Lemon Pepper Aioli

$1.00

2oz Spicy Aioli

$1.00

2oz Steak John Sauce

$1.00

4oz Alfredo

$1.00

4oz Marinara

$1.00

4oz Ragu

$1.00

4oz Spicy Ragu

$1.00
SIDE Spaghetti

$7.00
SIDE Spaghetti all'a Aglio e Olio

$7.00
SIDE Mac & Cheese

$8.00

SIDE Ravioli

$8.00

Chicken

$6.00
Garlic Bread

$6.00

Six (6) pieces.

Gorgonzola

$3.00

Jumbo Prawn

$3.00

Each

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Onions

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Children's Menu

For children 12 years and under. All meals are served with a seasonal vegetable AND: a side (applesauce OR house salad), and dessert (cookie)

Chicken Tenders

Hand made chicken tenders

Kids Steak John

$12.00

Tender steak pieces with Worcestershire cream sauce.

Kids Prawns

$12.00

Garlic, sweet butter, white wine.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Three cheese béchamel, seasoned bread crumbs, and pancetta.

Kids Penne

$12.00

Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.

Kids Ravioli

$12.00

Genova Delicatessen Ravioli. Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.

Kids Spaghetti

$12.00

Choice of Sauce: Ragù, Spicy Ragù, Alfredo, Marinara, Dry, Butter & Parm or Olive Oil Only.

Dessert

Try our cheesecake or mud pie!

Cheesecake-SPECIAL

$8.00

New York style.

Chocolate Turtle Torte

$6.00

*Gluten Free

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Add Ons

Sides for your meal such as: chicken, prawns, Gorgonzola, seasonal vegetables, mushrooms, meatballs, mashed potatoes & extra sauce.

Chicken

$6.00

Jumbo Prawn

$3.00

Each

Gorgonzola

$3.00

Mushrooms

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Meatballs

$6.00

Onions

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00
Side House Salad

$6.00

Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).

Large House Salad

$8.00

Crunchy iceberg lettuce with choice of dressing (Creamy Italian shown).

2oz Burre Blanc

$2.00

2oz Lemon Pepper Aioli

$1.00

2oz Spicy Aioli

$1.00

2oz Steak John Sauce

$1.00

CANS

You must be over 21 and combine order with food to be eligible for takeout.

Farmers 530 - CAN

$2.75

Can

Farmers LIGHT - CAN

$2.75

Can

Farmers VALLE - CAN

$2.75

Guiness

$5.25

High Noon

$4.25

Each of the four bold flavors are just 95 calories, 5% ABV, and less than 2 grams of sugar.

6PK Bud

$7.00

12 oz cans

6PK Coors

$8.25

6PK Coors Light

$8.25

EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar Bottles

Local olive oil & balsamic vinegar. For pick-up only.
Balsamic Vinegar-SM Bottle

$17.00

Traditional vinegar of Modena Italy aged up to 18 years. 250 ml

Balsamic Vinegar-LG Bottle

$26.00

Traditional vinegar of Modena Italy aged up to 18 years. 500 ml

EVOO-SM Bottle (250ml)

$13.00

First press, extra virgin olive oil from olive groves located at the food of the Sutter Buttes. Blend of Arbequina, Arbosana and Koronelki olives. Herb aroma and a smooth, buttery flavor. 250 ml

EVOO-LG Bottle

$20.00

First press, extra virgin olive oil from olive groves located at the food of the Sutter Buttes. Blend of Arbequina, Arbosana and Koronelki olives. Herb aroma and a smooth, buttery flavor. 500 ml

EVOO & Balsamic Set - Small

$29.00

One bottle of EVOO & one bottle of balsamic vinegar. 250 ml/ea

EVOO & Balsamic Set - Large

$44.00

One bottle of EVOO & one bottle of balsamic vinegar. 500 ml/ea

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, homemade Italian dinners in Live Oak, CA. Chef & Owner Angelo Micheli brings to you fresh ingredients from our very own garden which enhances the farm to fork flavors of Italy.

Website

Location

6241 Hwy 99, Live Oak, CA 95953

Directions

