Pho Cincy 5466 Dixie Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

5466 Dixie Hwy

Next to Jungle Jim's Rhino Gate

Fairfield, OH 45014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Broth Pho/ Bò
Chicken Broth Pho/ Gà
A1. Spring Rolls Pork Shrimp/ Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Heo

Appetizers

A1. Spring Rolls Pork Shrimp/ Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Heo

A1. Spring Rolls Pork Shrimp/ Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Heo

$6.50

§ Shrimp, Rice Noodle, Lettuce serve with Peanut-Sauce or Sweet Fish Sauce or Hoisin Sauce

A2. Spring Rolls Chicken Shrimp/ Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Gà

A2. Spring Rolls Chicken Shrimp/ Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Gà

$6.50

Chicken, Shrimp, Lettuce, Vermicelli serve with Peanut Sauce or Sweet Fish Sauce or Hoisin Sauce

A3. Vegan Spring Rolls/ Gỏi Cuốn Chay

A3. Vegan Spring Rolls/ Gỏi Cuốn Chay

$6.00

§ Tofu, Mushroom, Rice Noodle, Lettuce serve with Peanut-sauce or Vegan Fish Sauce or Hoisin Sauce

A4. Egg Rolls/ Chả giò

A4. Egg Rolls/ Chả giò

$6.50

§ Grounded Pork, Taro, Noodle, Wood-Ear Mushroom, Serve with Fish-sauce

A5. Fried Tofu/ Tàu Hủ Chiên

A5. Fried Tofu/ Tàu Hủ Chiên

$5.00

Deep Fried Tofu

A6. Shrimp Egg Rolls/ Tôm Cuộn Bánh Tráng Chiên

A6. Shrimp Egg Rolls/ Tôm Cuộn Bánh Tráng Chiên

$5.00

Shrimp is wrapped in egg wrapper (2 Rolls)

A7. Spicy Baby Clam with Rice Cracker (Hến Xúc Bánh Đa)

A7. Spicy Baby Clam with Rice Cracker (Hến Xúc Bánh Đa)

$8.00

Ginger, Chilli Pepper, Onion, Rau Râm stir-fry with Clams

Phở

Beef Broth Pho/ Bò

Beef Broth Pho/ Bò

$10.00+

Beef Broth been made over 20 hours from Beef Bone. Choices of Toppings are included Flank Steak, Brisket, Shank, Meat-Ball, Tendon, Tripe.

Chicken Broth Pho/ Gà

$10.00+

Daily Fresh Chicken Broth Pho.

Vegan Broth Pho/ Chay

$10.00+

Vegan Broth, Rice Noodle, Garnish serve with 1 Toppping of Customer Choice

Bánh Mì

M1. Pork Belly Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Heo

M1. Pork Belly Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Heo

$9.00

§ Pork Belly Char Siu, Hollandaise, Pate serve with Pickle Daikon and Carrot, Cilantro and Char Siu Sauce

M2. Steamed Pork Head cheeses Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Chả

$9.00

§ Different kinds of Steam Pork Headcheeses, Hollandaise, Pate serve with Pickle Daikon and Carrot, Cilantro, Salt, Pepper and Soy Sauce

M3. Beef Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Bò

M3. Beef Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Bò

$9.00

§ Grilled Beef Ground with Lemon Grass, Hollandaise serve with Pickle Daikon and Carrot, Cilantro and Spicy Hoisin Sauce

M4. Chicken Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Gà

$9.00

§ Char Siu Chicken, Hollandaise serve with Pickle Daikon and Carrot, Cilantro and Char Siu Sauce

M5. Vegan Banh Mi/ Bánh Mì Chay

$8.00

§ Tofu, Mushroom, Avocado serve with Pickle Daikon and Carrot, Cilantro and Vegan Sauce

M6. Fried Pork Meatballs (Bánh Mì Nem Chiên)

$9.00

Fried Rice (Cơm Chiên)

R1. Fried Rice Chicken (Cơm Chiên Gà Xé)

R1. Fried Rice Chicken (Cơm Chiên Gà Xé)

$12.00

Fried Rice with Pea, Carrot and Shredded Chicken Breast.

R2. Fried Rice Shrimp (Cơm Chiên Tôm)

$13.00

Fried Rice with Pea, Carrot and Pan Seared Shrimp.

R3. Fried Rice Chicken and Shrimp (Cơm Chiên Tôm Gà)

$14.00

Fried Rice with Pea, Carrot and Shredded Chicken Breast and Pan Seared Shrimps.

R4. Fried Rice Pork Belly (Cơm Chiên Xá Xíu)

R4. Fried Rice Pork Belly (Cơm Chiên Xá Xíu)

$14.00

Fried Rice with Pea, Carrot, Chicken Egg and Pork Belly.

R5. Vietnamese Pork Sausage, Spam, Steam Pork Roll, Shrimp

$15.00

Broken Rice Rice (Cơm Tấm)

R6. Cooked Rice Grilled Pork Steak (Cơm Sườn Nướng)

R6. Cooked Rice Grilled Pork Steak (Cơm Sườn Nướng)

$14.00
R7. Cooked Rice Grilled Pork, Stuffing, Sunny-Side Egg (Cơm Sườn Chả Trứng)

R7. Cooked Rice Grilled Pork, Stuffing, Sunny-Side Egg (Cơm Sườn Chả Trứng)

$17.00
R8. Cooked Rice Grilled Beef Rib Eye Steak (Cơm Bò Nướng)

R8. Cooked Rice Grilled Beef Rib Eye Steak (Cơm Bò Nướng)

$15.00

R9. Cooked Rice Saute Shank Beef with Soy Sauce (Cơm Bò xào)

$15.00

A Small Bowl of Rice

$1.50

Cold Vermicelli (Bún Tươi)

V1. Vermicelli Grilled Ground Beef with Lemongrass (Bún Bò Nướng)

V1. Vermicelli Grilled Ground Beef with Lemongrass (Bún Bò Nướng)

$13.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Grilled Ground Beef serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V2. Vermicelli Shredded Chicken ( Bún Gà Xé)

$12.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Shredded Chicken Breast serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V3. Vermicelli Egg Rolls (Bún Chả giò)

V3. Vermicelli Egg Rolls (Bún Chả giò)

$12.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Pork Egg Rolls serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V4. Vermicelli Grilled Pork Steak ( Bún Sườn Heo Nướng)

$14.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Grilled Pork Steak serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V5. Vermicelli Stir-fry Steak with Soy Sauce (Bún Bò Xào)

$15.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Stir-fry Steak serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V6. Vermicelli Grilled Beef Rib Eye Steak (Bún Bò Nướng)

V6. Vermicelli Grilled Beef Rib Eye Steak (Bún Bò Nướng)

$15.00

Vermicelli with Lettuce, Bean Sprout, Basil, Peanut, Daikon and Carrot Pickle, Grilled Beef Short Ribs serve with Sweet Fish Sauce.

V7. Vermicelli Fried Pork Meatball (Bún Nem Chiên)

$14.00

House Special

S1. Spicy Beef Noodle (Bún Bò Huế)

S1. Spicy Beef Noodle (Bún Bò Huế)

$15.00+

Spicy Beef Broth cook with Fermented Shrimp Paste, Pineapple, Lemon Grass, Beef Brisket, Beef Shank, Beef Tendon, Vietnamese Steamed Beef Roll.

S2. Red Wine Beef Shank Braised (Bò Nấu Rượu)

S2. Red Wine Beef Shank Braised (Bò Nấu Rượu)

$16.00

Braised Beef Shank in Red Wine with Carrot, Onion. Potato. The bowl is served with a Bread on side.

S3. Stir-fry Rice Noodle (Phở Xào)

S3. Stir-fry Rice Noodle (Phở Xào)

$16.00
S4. Beef and Pork with Cheese (Bò Nấu Phô Mai)

S4. Beef and Pork with Cheese (Bò Nấu Phô Mai)

$17.00
S5. Braised Chicken Thigh with Green Pepper Corn (Gà Nấu Tiêu)

S5. Braised Chicken Thigh with Green Pepper Corn (Gà Nấu Tiêu)

$16.00Out of stock
S6. Creamy Chicken Thigh with Beans (Gà Nấu Đậu)

S6. Creamy Chicken Thigh with Beans (Gà Nấu Đậu)

$16.00Out of stock
S7. Braised Chicken with Shiitake Mushroom (Gà Nấu Nấm)

S7. Braised Chicken with Shiitake Mushroom (Gà Nấu Nấm)

$17.00

Dessert

Avocado with Condensed Milk (Bơ Dầm Sữa)

$4.50Out of stock

Drinks

D1. Vietnamese Coffee with Condensed Milk

$6.00

8 oz

D2. Bubble Milk Tea

$6.00

D3. Milk Tea

$5.50

D4. Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

D5. Thai Tea

$5.50

D6. Hot Green Tea

$3.00

8 oz

D7. Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

D8. Canned Coconut Juice

$5.00

D9. Canned Soy Milk

$3.00

D10. Coke

$2.50

12 oz

D11. Diet Coke

$2.50

12 oz

D12. Zero Coke

$2.50

D13. Sprite

$2.50

D14. Root Beer

$2.50

12 oz

D15. Diet Strawberry Watermelon

$2.50

12 oz

D16. Diet Cherry Vanila

$2.50

12 oz

D17. Pink Lemonade

$2.50

12 oz

D18. Ginger Ale

$2.50

12 oz

D19. Apple Cinnamon

$2.50

12 oz

D20. Flavored Sparkling Water Mango

$2.50

12 oz

D21. Flavored Sparkling Water Ginger Peach

$2.50

12 oz

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We put up accuracy, clean, fast and hospitality in our service. We put healthy, fresh and variety ingredients in our food. We are building a Vietnamese restaurant brand name in Cincinnati.

5466 Dixie Hwy, Next to Jungle Jim's Rhino Gate, Fairfield, OH 45014

