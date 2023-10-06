DRINKS

COFFEE

Americano

$4.00

Double Espresso tamed with water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Colectivo’s fresh brew topped with steamed milk

Cafe Breve

$5.75

Espresso with steamed heavy cream

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and capped with foam

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Vanilla latte with Caramel and whipped cream.

Cortatto Espresso

$3.75

Equal parts Colectivo espresso and steamed milk 5oz serving

Espresso

$2.75

Double shot Organic Colectivo Peacemaker Espresso

Fresh Brew

Colectivo fresh brew, roasted in Milwaukee WI.

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Steamed milk and chocolate.

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Colectivo fresh brew served over ice.

Latte

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate

Red Eye

$4.25

Double espresso tamed with coffee

Steamer

$4.00

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Traditional Macchiato

$3.75

A double shot of Peacemaker organic espresso topped with a dollop of foam.

BLENDED

Espresso Shake

$7.50

Colectivo Peacemaker espresso blended with lots of ice cream.

Frappe

$5.00

Cold coffee, blended with milk, ice, and your choice of flavoring.

Ice Cream Shake

$4.25

Blended vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Icee

$5.00

Blended iced coffee and vanilla. add more flavors if you like.

TEA

Chai Charger

$5.75

Your choice Chai tea with hot water and espresso

Chai Icee

$5.00

Your choice of Chai tea blended with ice

Chai Latte

$5.00

Your choice Chai with steamed milk

Chai Tea

$4.75

Your choice of chai tea mixed with water

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Your choice of chai tea mixed with espresso and topped with steamed milk.

Letter Box Herbal Tea

$2.95

Letterbox Tea Co. ( by Colectivo) An amazing, loose-leaf tea.

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Organic stone-ground Japanese green tea & steamed milk. Served hot or iced

SODA / MILK / JUICE

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Italian Soda

$2.95

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.95

Root Beer

$3.95

KOMBUCHA

Brewed and bottled in-house.

Blueberry Lemon

$4.00

Our house-made kombucha with fresh blueberry and lemon juice 16oz bottle

Citra Dry Hopped Green Tea

$4.00

Citra and Lorell hops give it all the flavor! no added sugar for a care free refreshing beverage, Cheers! 16oz bottle

Mixed Berry

$4.00

Our house-made kombucha with juices from, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. 16oz bottle

ON TAP

Draft Kombucha

$3.00+

Growler Refill 64oz

$14.00

Howler Re-Fill 32oz

$8.00

New Howler Fill 32oz

$13.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.00+

Our house blend of Colectivo coffee is brewed stronger than charged with nitrogen. Served on tap

Southern Nitro

$3.25

Our nitro coffee and lemonade.

BREAKFAST

SERVED ALL DAY

Served with specialty salad

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted Thunderbird Bakery sourdough, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bread crumbs, sprouts

Breakfast Sliders

$17.00

Uncured ham, Havarti cheese, fried egg, garlic bread, house sauce. Pilora's potatoes

Carnitas Burrito

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, carnitas, WI cheddar, bell pepper, red onion, grilled tortilla, lime, ,chipotle ranch

Cornbread Pancakes

$15.00

Choice of pecans, door co. cherries, blueberries, chocolate chips

Corned Beef Hash

$16.00

Pilora's potatoes, corned beef brisket, red onion, WI cheddar, feta, local eggs, wheat toast

Eggs & Toast

$10.00

Local eggs, WI cheddar, toast

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Local eggs, garlic bread, hollandaise

French Toast

$15.00

Local french bread, house caramel sauce, toasted pecans, powdered sugar

Frittata

$14.00

Egg bake with, spinach, broccoli, peppers, marinated tomatoes, WI cheddar, feta, and side Pilora's potatoes

Granola

$9.00

Door Co. cherries, almonds, cinnamon, honey, oats

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled turkey, fried egg, garlic cream cheese, fresh sprouts, cucumber, toasted focaccia bun, spinach, side Pilora's potatoes

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Center cut 6oz tenderloin, local eggs, Pilora's potatoes, sourdough toast

LUNCH

SALADS

Served with cornbread

Athens Salad

$14.00

Spring greens, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, Door Co. Cherries, pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, breadcrumbs, caesar dressing

Cashew Chicken Salad

$16.00

Pulled chicken, cashews, bell peppers, cucumbers, and house-made poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, marinated tomato, cucumber

Eden's Garden Salad

$13.00

Fresh lettuce blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, bell peppers, house-made ranch.

Garbanzo Salad

$13.00

House-made garbanzo salad, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted pecans.

Grape Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Wisconsin feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, kalamata olives, Caesar dressing

Mandarin Feta Salad

$13.00

Mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, feta, and house-made poppy seed dressing

SANDWICHES

Served with chips and pickle.

Avocado Turkey Sandwich

$16.00

Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onions, tomato, ranch, cheddar, on toasted multigrain.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, on your choice of bread.

Eden's Garden Sandwich

$14.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. Choice of bread.

Garbanzo Salad Sandwich

$13.00

fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans.

Grape Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, pecans, on local sourdough.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, pickles, house sauce toasted bun. (ask for it Cajun!)

Moroccan Ham Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled uncured ham, red onion, spring mix, olive cream cheese, toasted local sourdough.

The Club Sandwich

$17.00

Oven-roasted turkey, uncured ham, lettuce tomato, red onions, mayo, toasted multigrain.

WRAPS

Served with chips & pickle

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$16.00

Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onion, tomato, ranch, and cheddar. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Eden's Wrap

$13.00

Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Garbanzo Wrap

$14.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans. wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Grape Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Moroccan Ham Wrap

$15.00

Spring greens, grilled ham, red onion, olive cream cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

The Club Wrap

$17.00

Grilled turkey, uncured ham, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Mandarin Chicken Salad Wrap

$16.00

SIGNATURES

Served with specialty salad

Cubano

$18.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork, uncured ham, mustard sauce, pickles, toasted French havarti, side Pilora's potatoes

Feta Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, ranch, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes

Maine Lobster Roll

$21.00

100% Maine lobster, butter toasted roll, fresh parsley and dill, mayo, lemon, side chips and pickle.

Moroccan Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken, ham, olive cream cheese, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00

Slow-smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, bun, side Pilor's potatoes

WI. Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Scratch-made with Star Dairy WI cheddar Add: Florentine, Cajun Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Tenderloin, or Lobster

BURGERS

Served with chips & pickle and specialty salad. Choice: 1/2 lb smash burger* or house-made garden patty

Caesar Burger

$16.00

Spring greens, onion, feta, Caesar dressing, bun

Edens Burger

$16.00

Spring greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, WI cheddar, ranch, bun

Greek Burger

$16.00

Spring greens, onion, bell pepper, olive cream cheese, bun

Burger of the Week

$17.00

Please check our social media for updates.

Custom Burger

$12.00

Build your own custom burger.

SOUPS

Served with cornbread

Beer Cheese

$3.95+

Soup of the Day

$3.95+

SIDES

Sides

6 oz Beef Tenderloin

$11.00

Avocado

$3.00

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Breakfast Slider

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Chips

$1.05

Corn Bread

$0.95

Cream Cheese

$2.00

French Toast

$6.00

Garbanzo Salad

$3.00

Garden Patty

$5.00

Glazed Grapes

$3.00

Gluten Free Toast

$6.50

Kimchi

$4.00

Lobster

$11.00

Local Eggs

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Mandarin Oranges

$2.00

Pancake

$6.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.95

Toast

$4.00

Toasted Bagel

$4.00

Tomato Feta Salad

$3.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Turkey

$5.00

Uncured Ham

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Chipolte Ranch

$1.00

Ceasar

$1.00

House Sauce

$1.00

Truck Sauce

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Ketchup

Mustard

Steak Sauce

$1.00

KIDS

Served with mandarin oranges

Kid's Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid's Cornbread Pancakes

$6.00

Kid's Eggs & Toast

$4.00

Kid's French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Kid's Granola

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kid's PB&J

$4.00

DESSERTS

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Slice Carrot Cake

$7.00

Coffee Cake

Blueberry Lemon

$4.00

Cookies

Cafe Crunch

$4.00

Triple Chocolate

$4.00

Scone

Apple Cinn.

$3.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Wh. Choc. Rasp.

$3.00

Bars

Scotcheroo

$4.00