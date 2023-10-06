Piloras Cafe
910 North Main Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
DRINKS
COFFEE
Americano
Double Espresso tamed with water
Cafe Au Lait
Colectivo’s fresh brew topped with steamed milk
Cafe Breve
Espresso with steamed heavy cream
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and capped with foam
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla latte with Caramel and whipped cream.
Cortatto Espresso
Equal parts Colectivo espresso and steamed milk 5oz serving
Espresso
Double shot Organic Colectivo Peacemaker Espresso
Fresh Brew
Colectivo fresh brew, roasted in Milwaukee WI.
Hot Cocoa
Steamed milk and chocolate.
Iced Coffee
Colectivo fresh brew served over ice.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Mocha
Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate
Red Eye
Double espresso tamed with coffee
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor
Traditional Macchiato
A double shot of Peacemaker organic espresso topped with a dollop of foam.
BLENDED
TEA
Chai Charger
Your choice Chai tea with hot water and espresso
Chai Icee
Your choice of Chai tea blended with ice
Chai Latte
Your choice Chai with steamed milk
Chai Tea
Your choice of chai tea mixed with water
Dirty Chai
Your choice of chai tea mixed with espresso and topped with steamed milk.
Letter Box Herbal Tea
Letterbox Tea Co. ( by Colectivo) An amazing, loose-leaf tea.
Matcha Tea
Organic stone-ground Japanese green tea & steamed milk. Served hot or iced
SODA / MILK / JUICE
KOMBUCHA
Blueberry Lemon
Our house-made kombucha with fresh blueberry and lemon juice 16oz bottle
Citra Dry Hopped Green Tea
Citra and Lorell hops give it all the flavor! no added sugar for a care free refreshing beverage, Cheers! 16oz bottle
Mixed Berry
Our house-made kombucha with juices from, blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. 16oz bottle
ON TAP
BREAKFAST
SERVED ALL DAY
Avocado Toast
Toasted Thunderbird Bakery sourdough, avocado, marinated tomatoes, bread crumbs, sprouts
Breakfast Sliders
Uncured ham, Havarti cheese, fried egg, garlic bread, house sauce. Pilora's potatoes
Carnitas Burrito
Scrambled eggs, carnitas, WI cheddar, bell pepper, red onion, grilled tortilla, lime, ,chipotle ranch
Cornbread Pancakes
Choice of pecans, door co. cherries, blueberries, chocolate chips
Corned Beef Hash
Pilora's potatoes, corned beef brisket, red onion, WI cheddar, feta, local eggs, wheat toast
Eggs & Toast
Local eggs, WI cheddar, toast
Eggs Benedict
Local eggs, garlic bread, hollandaise
French Toast
Local french bread, house caramel sauce, toasted pecans, powdered sugar
Frittata
Egg bake with, spinach, broccoli, peppers, marinated tomatoes, WI cheddar, feta, and side Pilora's potatoes
Granola
Door Co. cherries, almonds, cinnamon, honey, oats
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled turkey, fried egg, garlic cream cheese, fresh sprouts, cucumber, toasted focaccia bun, spinach, side Pilora's potatoes
Steak & Eggs
Center cut 6oz tenderloin, local eggs, Pilora's potatoes, sourdough toast
LUNCH
SALADS
Athens Salad
Spring greens, cucumber, red onion, marinated tomatoes, Door Co. Cherries, pecans, feta, balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, feta cheese, breadcrumbs, caesar dressing
Cashew Chicken Salad
Pulled chicken, cashews, bell peppers, cucumbers, and house-made poppyseed dressing.
Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, marinated tomato, cucumber
Eden's Garden Salad
Fresh lettuce blend, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, red onion, cucumbers, marinated tomatoes, bell peppers, house-made ranch.
Garbanzo Salad
House-made garbanzo salad, marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, and toasted pecans.
Grape Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans.
Greek Salad
Wisconsin feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, kalamata olives, Caesar dressing
Mandarin Feta Salad
Mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, feta, and house-made poppy seed dressing
SANDWICHES
Avocado Turkey Sandwich
Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onions, tomato, ranch, cheddar, on toasted multigrain.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, on your choice of bread.
Eden's Garden Sandwich
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. Choice of bread.
Garbanzo Salad Sandwich
fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans.
Grape Chicken Sandwich
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, pecans, on local sourdough.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz chicken breast, pickles, house sauce toasted bun. (ask for it Cajun!)
Moroccan Ham Sandwich
Grilled uncured ham, red onion, spring mix, olive cream cheese, toasted local sourdough.
The Club Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey, uncured ham, lettuce tomato, red onions, mayo, toasted multigrain.
WRAPS
Avocado Turkey Wrap
Spring greens, grilled turkey, avocado, red onion, tomato, ranch, and cheddar. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap
House-made chicken salad, fresh greens, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Eden's Wrap
Spring greens, red onion, cucumber, peppers, marinated tomato, WI. cheddar cheese, and side ranch. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Garbanzo Wrap
Fresh lettuce blend, house garbanzo salad, and pecans. wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Grape Chicken Wrap
Fresh lettuce blend, house-made chicken salad, glazed grapes, and pecans, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Moroccan Ham Wrap
Spring greens, grilled ham, red onion, olive cream cheese, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
The Club Wrap
Grilled turkey, uncured ham, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and mayo, wrapped in a soft tortilla.
Mandarin Chicken Salad Wrap
SIGNATURES
Cubano
Slow-smoked pulled pork, uncured ham, mustard sauce, pickles, toasted French havarti, side Pilora's potatoes
Feta Chicken
Grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, feta, ranch, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes
Maine Lobster Roll
100% Maine lobster, butter toasted roll, fresh parsley and dill, mayo, lemon, side chips and pickle.
Moroccan Chicken
Grilled chicken, ham, olive cream cheese, toasted sourdough side Pilora's potatoes
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow-smoked pulled pork, house BBQ sauce, bun, side Pilor's potatoes
WI. Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Scratch-made with Star Dairy WI cheddar Add: Florentine, Cajun Chicken, Pulled Pork, Grilled Tenderloin, or Lobster
BURGERS
Caesar Burger
Spring greens, onion, feta, Caesar dressing, bun
Edens Burger
Spring greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, WI cheddar, ranch, bun
Greek Burger
Spring greens, onion, bell pepper, olive cream cheese, bun
Burger of the Week
Please check our social media for updates.
Custom Burger
Build your own custom burger.
SOUPS
SIDES
Sides
6 oz Beef Tenderloin
Avocado
Avocado Toast
Bread Pudding
Breakfast Slider
Chicken Salad
Chips
Corn Bread
Cream Cheese
French Toast
Garbanzo Salad
Garden Patty
Glazed Grapes
Gluten Free Toast
Kimchi
Lobster
Local Eggs
Mac n Cheese
Mandarin Oranges
Pancake
Potatoes
Side Garden Salad
Toast
Toasted Bagel
Tomato Feta Salad
Tortilla
Turkey
Uncured Ham
Sauces
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
910 North Main Street, Oshkosh, WI 54901