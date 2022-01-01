Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dockside Tavern

505 Reviews

$$

425 Nebraska St

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Order Again

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp App
Baja Fish Tacos
Steak Tacos

Appetizers

Bam Bam Shrimp

$13.00

Basket Chips

$3.00

Basket Fries

$3.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Coconut Shrimp App

$14.00

6 Tavern Wings

$6.00

12 Tavern Wings

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Tater Tot Nachos

$12.00

The Docksider

$18.00

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$12.00

Burgers

Bam Bam Burger

$15.00

Cheesy Bacon Fondue Burger

$13.00

Loaded Tot Burger

$15.00

Tavern Burger

$14.00

Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

Black and Bleu Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Bourbon Chicken Pita

$15.00

Chimichurri Steak Wrap

$15.00

Guac Bacon Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

Korean Pork Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Fish and Seafood

3 Piece Perch- Friday Only

$18.00

4 Piece Perch- Friday Only

$23.00

Asian Sea Bass

$23.00

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Cajun Catfish

$18.00

Ale Battered Haddock

$15.00

Salmon Dinner

$26.00

Walleye Fingers

$17.00

Entrees

4 Chz Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Bourbon Chx and Shrimp

$20.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Steak & Shrimp

$23.00

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Korean Chicken Poke Bowl

$13.00

Teriyaki Steak Poke Bowl

$17.00

Thai Chili Shrimp Poke Bowl

$15.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$24.00

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$8.00

Pizza

CBR Pizza

$12.00

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Sweet Thai Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Meat Lvrs Pizza

$13.00

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Sub Cauliflower Crust

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kraft Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Fish

$8.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Desserts

smores cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50

Brunch

Steak and Eggs

$11.00

Fried Green Tomato Benedict

$9.00

Biscuits and Gravy Single

$5.00

Biscuits and Gravy Double

$8.00

Traditional Breakfast

$8.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$10.00

French Toast

$6.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dockside Tavern Food & Spirits est. 2012 - A bar and dining area modeled with woodwork from Chris-Craft wooden boats including deep mahogany wood, a 1930’s Chris-Craft wake board, a 1950’s “cabin boy” folding bike, classic wood stern, vintage boat motors and prints, and wooden water skis. hursday night Live Trivia with Americas Pub Quiz, and 11 big screen T.V.’s to view your favorite sporting events. With craft beer selections, specialty drinks and a full menu that includes a daily fish fry, Dockside is the perfect location for your food-drinks-entertainment needs. A 6,000 square foot outdoor patio and bar that includes seasonal live music, boat docking and ample parking, Dockside Tavern provides an outdoor atmosphere unmatched on the banks of the scenic Fox River. Stop by and get tied up for a great experience at Dockside Tavern

Website

Location

425 Nebraska St, Oshkosh, WI 54902

Directions

Dockside Tavern image
Dockside Tavern image
Dockside Tavern image
Dockside Tavern image

