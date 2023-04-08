Pizza Parma Restaurant & Bar 4643 Coronado Pkwy

A map showing the location of Pizza Parma Restaurant & Bar 4643 Coronado PkwyView gallery

Pizza Parma Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

4643 Coronado Pkwy

Cape Coral, FL 33904

Food

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved Parmigiano & croutons

Rucola Salad

$12.00

Arugula salad shaved Parmigiano cheese & chopped tomatoes

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and ricotta Salata

Appetizers

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Eggplant, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano cheese

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Artichoke fritti, lemon aioli

Arancini

$19.00

3 Risotto balls, Tomato, sausage, peas, mozzarella cheese, basil

French fries

$13.00

Parmesan, & Mozzarella

Soup

$9.00

Homemade soup of the day

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil.

Capriccios a Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella cheese, artichoke, ham, mushrooms, fiordilatte. Served with French fries Calabrian salami, olives, basil

Primavera Pizza

$20.00

omato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, roasted green peppers, eggplant, fresh basil

White Pizza

$21.00

$21 Ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan

Toscana Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, truffle, ricotta, mortadella, pistachio, and lemon zest

Pizza Romana

$19.00

Tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, Prosciutto, basil

Vegetariana Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, roasted mixed vegetables, basil Pizza Divola

Calzone Speciale

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, egg, ricotta cheese, ham, mushrooms, and tomato sauce

Pizza Parma

$21.00

Pizza Diavola

$19.00

Pizza Napoletano

$19.00

Insalate

Bufala Mozzarella

$17.00

With Prosciutto di Parma

Burrata

$15.00

Fresh burrata, arugula and tomatoes

Caprese

$15.00

Homemade Flord latte mozzarella with local tomatoes & fresh basil

Bruschetta

$13.00

Four slices of homemade bread with tomato, garlic and fresh basil

Antipasti

Parma Antipasto Platter for 2

$35.00

Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Mortadella, Prosciutto Parmesan cheese, mixed veggie olives

Parma Antipasto Platter for 4

$65.00

Buratta, Fior Di Latte Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Sopressata Mortadella, Parmesan cheese, mixed veggies, olives, Prosciutto di Parma, salami, cheeses, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato

Sandwich

Prosciutto di Parma

$15.00

Baguette with Prosciutto di Parma & mozzarella fiordilatte. Served with French fries

Primi Piatte

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$19.00

Homemade pasta with Bolognese sauce

Gnocchi alla Sorentina

$21.00

Tossed with marinara sauce & mozzarella Mozzarella cheese, truffle, ricotta, mortadella, pistachio, and lemon zest

Lasagna

$21.00

Baked with beef Bolognese, bechamel green peas, mozzarella

Tagliolini con Polpette e Ricotta

$23.00

Tagliolini pasta with 2 meatballs, marinara sauce & ricotta

Tagliatelle Porcini

$23.00

Homemade pasta with porcini mushrooms in white wine sauce

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$23.00

With guanciale, tomato sauce and pecorino Romano

Fettuccine Paglia Flene

$23.00

Roasted Chicken, mushrooms, creamy truffle sauc

Dessert

Gelato

$9.00

3 Sicilian pistachio, vanilla, and chocolate

Homemade Tiramisu

$11.00

Ladyfinger biscuits, espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese, and Belgian dark

Pizza Nutella

$17.00

Baked pizza topped with Nutella Strawberry

Della Nonna

$13.00

Chocolate cake

$13.00

Drinks

N/A Bev

Caffe Latte

$5.50

Cappucino

$5.50

Espresso

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Large Sparkling

$6.00

Large Still

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Tonic

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

Haineken 0.0

$7.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Wine

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Chianti

$8.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

F Coppola, Sofia, Blanc de Blanc

$40.00

Zonin Prosecco

$8.00+

Zonin Split

$8.00

Banfi Centine

$8.00+

Bollini Pinot Grigio

$9.00+

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Candoni Moscato

$8.00+

Cline Seven Ranchlands Chardonnay

$9.00+

Diora Chardonnay

$10.00+

Noble Vines 242 Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

II Valore PG

$8.00

Angeline Cabernet

$9.00+

Banfi Chianti Classico

$9.00+

Campobello Chianti Riserva

$8.00+

Fetzer Series 68 Red Blend

$9.00+

Gnarly Head Pinot Noir

$9.00+

J Lohr Falcons Perch Pinot Noir

$10.00+

LA Lecciala Cab

$11.00+

La Lecciaia Merlot

$11.00

Silver Gate Merlot

$8.00+

Thaulero Montepulciano

$8.00+

Three Fingers Jack Cabernet

$10.00+

Valpiana Toscana

$10.00+

Banfi Magna Cum Laude Bottle

$75.00

Santa Margherita Chianti Bottle

$55.00

Sabototage Cabernet Bottle

$80.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$50.00

Liquor

Aperol Spritzes

$13.00

Bella Choc Espresso Martini

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Benvenuta Bellini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bocco Ball

$13.00

Cosmopolitan Cocktail

$13.00

Italian Manhatten

$13.00

Limoncello Martini

$13.00

Margherita Classic

$13.00

Margherita Italiano

$13.00

Margherita Mango

$13.00

Margherita Strawberry

$13.00

Milano Cosmo

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

The Monarch Cocktail

$13.00

Old-Fashioned

$13.00

Spritz Veneziano

$13.00

Venetian Old Fashion

$13.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Amaro

$7.00

Borghetti Espresso

$7.00

Borghetti Sambuca

$7.00

Borghetti Sambuca Black

$7.00

Carpano Antica

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dorda Double Chocolate

$7.00

Fretello Hazelnut

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

House Gin

$6.00

Indigo Gin

$14.00

No 3 London Dry

$11.00

The Botanist

$10.00

House Rum

$8.00

Bushmills 10 Year

Macallan 12 Year

1800 Silver

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Gran Centrenario Reposado

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$11.00

House Tequila

$7.00

House Vodka

$6.00

ALB

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Three Olives Citroen

$10.00

Three Olives Triple Expresso

$10.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$10.00

White Claw Blackberry Vodka

$10.00

White Claw Mango Vodka

$10.00

White Claw Pineapple Vodka

$10.00

Vodka Seltzer Watermelon

$5.00

Vodka Seltzer Pinapple

$5.00

Titos

$10.00

Cutty Sark

$10.00

Doughball

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$15.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Templeton 4 yr Rye

$10.00

Uncle Nearest

$12.00

Yellowstone

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

4643 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL 33904

Directions

