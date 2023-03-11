Main picView gallery

Pizza Town

review star

No reviews yet

1867 Highway 544 South Carolina

Conway, SC 29526

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

LARGE Cheese Pizza
SMALL Cheese Pizza
Wings (10)


Pizza

SMALL Cheese Pizza

$7.99

LARGE Cheese Pizza

$12.89

Sicilian Pizza

$15.99

Tuesday Special Pizza (16")

$8.99

Gourmet Pizza

SM Bianca Pizza

$13.99

White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil

SM Boardwalk Pizza

$14.49

SM Buffalo Pizza

$13.99

Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce

SM Chicken Barbecue Pizza

$13.99

A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

SM Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$13.99

Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese

SM Drunken Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella cheese, mozzarella, & basil

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Pineapple, ham and red sauce

SM Mama's Style Pizza

$13.99

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano cheese, drizzled with olive oil

SM Margherita Pizza

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$13.99

Steak, fried onions, lettuce & tomato topped with American cheese & spices

SM Ranchero Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & cheese sauce

SM Spicy Marinara Pizza

$13.99

Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved parmigiano cheese

SM Conway Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, sausage, ricotta, topped with spicy honey, basil, shaved parmigiano

SM The Works Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

SM Veggie Pizza

$13.99

White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil

LG Bianca Pizza

$18.49

White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil

LG Boardwalk Pizza

$18.99

LG Buffalo Pizza

$18.49

Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce

LG Chicken Barbecue Pizza

$18.49

A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

LG Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$18.49

Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese

LG Drunken Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella cheese, mozzarella, & basil

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$18.49

Pineapple, ham and red sauce

LG Mama's Style Pizza

$18.49

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano cheese, drizzled with olive oil

LG Margherita Pizza

$18.49

Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

LG Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$18.49

Steak, fried onions, lettuce & tomato topped with American cheese & spices

LG Ranchero Pizza

$18.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & cheese sauce

LG Spicy Marinara Pizza

$18.49

Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved parmigiano cheese

LG Conway Pizza

$18.49

Mozzarella, sausage, ricotta, topped with spicy honey, basil, shaved parmigiano

LG The Works Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

LG Veggie Pizza

$18.49

White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil

Bianca Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil

Buffalo Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce

Chicken Barbecue Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese

Drunken Chicken Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella cheese, mozzarella, & basil

Hawaiian Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Pineapple, ham and red sauce

Mama's Style Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano cheese, drizzled with olive oil

Margherita Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil

Meat Lovers Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon

Philly Cheese Steak (Sicilian)

$22.99

Steak, fried onions, lettuce & tomato topped with American cheese & spices

Ranchero Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & cheese sauce

Spicy Marinara Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved parmigiano cheese

The Conway Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Mozzarella, sausage, ricotta, topped with spicy honey, basil, shaved parmigiano

The Works Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives

Veggie Delight Pizza (Sicilian)

$22.99

White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil

Stromboli & Calzones

Small Buffalo Stromboli

$9.49

Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella cheese

Large Buffalo Stromboli

$15.49

Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella cheese

Small Italian Stromboli

$9.49

Ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & pepperoni

Large Italian Stromboli

$15.49

Ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & pepperoni

Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$9.49

Large Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$15.49

Small Steak Stromboli

$9.49

Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce

Large Steak Stromboli

$15.49

Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce

Small Veggie Stromboli

$9.49

Broccoll, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese

Large Veggie Stromboli

$15.49

Broccoll, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese

Calzone

$9.49

Small. Mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Pizza Turnover

$9.49

Small. Sauce & cheese

Focaccia Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Foccacia

$9.49

With fresh mozzarella

Ranch Fire Chicken Focaccia

$9.49

With hot sauce, melted American cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce

Honey Chicken Focaccia

$9.49

With spinach, bacon, tomato, provolone & honey mustard

Grilled Chicken Italiano Focaccia

$9.49

With spinach, roasted peppers & provolone cheese

Pesto Chicken Focaccia

$9.49

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto on a focaccia bread

Sizzling Burgers with Fries

Hamburger

$6.59

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Texas Burger

$8.99

Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce & cheese

Western Ranch Burger

$8.99

Bacon, fried onions, ranch & provolone

Appetizers & Sides

Arincini Riceball (1)

$3.69

Arincini Riceball (2)

$6.89

Bread Sticks

$4.99

Broccoli Bites (10)

$6.99

10 pieces

Buffalo Chicken Tails

$8.49

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.29

4 Pieces with fries

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Ravioli (8)

$6.99

8 Pieces

Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Jalapeño Bombs (5)

$6.99

With cheddar cheese

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$10.99

With fries

Mac & Cheese Bites (8)

$6.99

8 Pieces

Mega Fries

$6.99

Bacon, mozzarella & cheddar

Mega Onion Rings

$6.99

Bacon, mozzarella & cheddar

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

6 Pieces

Onion Rings

$5.49

Soups

$4.29

Western Ranch Fries

$6.59

Bacon, ranch & cheese

Wings

Wings (5)

$6.49

Served with bleu cheese

Wings (10)

$10.99

Served with bleu cheese

Wings (20)

$21.99

Served with bleu cheese

Wings (50)

$48.99

Served with bleu cheese

Cool & Fresh Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce & bleu cheese

Chef Salad

$8.99

Ham, sliced turkey breast, salami & cheese

Town Salad

$8.99

Baby spinach, feta cheese, bacon & tomatoes

Side Salad

$5.99

Steak Sandwiches

Plain Steak Sandwich

$7.79

PhillyCheese Steak Sandwich

$8.79

Pizza Steak Sandwich

$9.29

With mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce

Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$8.79

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.29

Hot sauce, bleu cheese & American cheese

Conway Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.59

Pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers & fried onions

Delightful Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.49

BLT Wrap

$9.49

Breaded Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Chicken finger, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & ranch

Pizza Town Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, taco seasoning & cheese Wiz

Little Italy Deli Subs & Heros

American Sub

$8.49

Italian Sub

$8.49

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Parmigiana Heros

Meatball Parm Hero

$9.49

With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Eggplant Parm Hero

$9.49

With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Chicken Parm Hero

$9.49

With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Sausage Parm Hero

$9.49

With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

Chicken Italiano Hero

$9.49

With spinach roasted peppers & provolone cheese

Dinners

Pasta & Tomato Sauce Dinner

$10.99

We start with cento plum tomatoes and fresh herbs simmered to perfection spices simmered to perfection

Pasta & Vodka Sauce

$14.99

Sauteed prosciutto & onion in a red cream sauce with a splash of vodka

Pasta & Alfredo Sauce Dinner

$13.99

Light cream based sauce, butter & pecorino Romano cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$13.99

Topped with Romano, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$15.29

Light cream based sauce, butter, pecorino Romano cheese & grilled chicken

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$15.29

Chicken Romano Dinner

$15.29

Shrimp Alfredo Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$16.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Dinner

$16.99

Baked Pasta Dinners

Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese Served with a Side Salad & Dinner Roll

Ravioli Dinner

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$13.99

Manicotti

$13.99

Stuffed Shells

$13.99

Stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with sauce & mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$13.99

Layers of battered eggplant, mozzarella & side of pasta

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Zeppole

$2.00

Beverages

20 oz

$2.25

Fountain

$2.25

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$2.85

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.85

2 Liter Sunkist

$2.85

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.85

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$2.85

2 Liter Starry

$2.85

Bottled Water

$1.49

Kid's Menu

Kids Ravioli

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Kids Pasta with Meatballs

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1867 Highway 544 South Carolina, Conway, SC 29526

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rustic Roast - Hospital - 300 Singleton Ridge Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
300 Singleton Ridge Rd. Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Rustic Roast
orange starNo Reviews
182 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Conway, SC
orange star4.6 • 831
2246 E Highway 501 Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
810 Bowling - Conway - 2001 Hwy 501 E.
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Hwy 501 E. Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Myrtle Beach SC
orange starNo Reviews
3689 Renee Drive Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
View restaurantnext
Crooked Oak Tavern
orange star4.7 • 531
328 Laurel St Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conway

Eggs Up Grill - Conway, SC
orange star4.6 • 831
2246 E Highway 501 Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - West Conway, SC
orange star4.6 • 831
2676 Church Street Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Crooked Oak Tavern
orange star4.7 • 531
328 Laurel St Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Taqueria antojitos Guanajuato - Conway
orange star4.5 • 244
1705 Park View Rd Conway, SC 29526
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conway
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Murrells Inlet
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Pawleys Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston