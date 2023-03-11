Pizza Town
1867 Highway 544 South Carolina
Conway, SC 29526
Popular Items
Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
SM Bianca Pizza
White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil
SM Boardwalk Pizza
SM Buffalo Pizza
Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce
SM Chicken Barbecue Pizza
A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese
SM Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & parmesan cheese
SM Drunken Chicken Pizza
Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella cheese, mozzarella, & basil
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham and red sauce
SM Mama's Style Pizza
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmigiano cheese, drizzled with olive oil
SM Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs and bacon
SM Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, fried onions, lettuce & tomato topped with American cheese & spices
SM Ranchero Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch & cheese sauce
SM Spicy Marinara Pizza
Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, hot capicola, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved parmigiano cheese
SM Conway Pizza
Mozzarella, sausage, ricotta, topped with spicy honey, basil, shaved parmigiano
SM The Works Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives
SM Veggie Pizza
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil
Stromboli & Calzones
Small Buffalo Stromboli
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella cheese
Large Buffalo Stromboli
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella cheese
Small Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & pepperoni
Large Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, capicola, mozzarella cheese, green peppers & pepperoni
Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Large Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli
Small Steak Stromboli
Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce
Large Steak Stromboli
Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce
Small Veggie Stromboli
Broccoll, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese
Large Veggie Stromboli
Broccoll, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese
Calzone
Small. Mozzarella & ricotta cheese
Pizza Turnover
Small. Sauce & cheese
Focaccia Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Foccacia
With fresh mozzarella
Ranch Fire Chicken Focaccia
With hot sauce, melted American cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce
Honey Chicken Focaccia
With spinach, bacon, tomato, provolone & honey mustard
Grilled Chicken Italiano Focaccia
With spinach, roasted peppers & provolone cheese
Pesto Chicken Focaccia
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto on a focaccia bread
Sizzling Burgers with Fries
Appetizers & Sides
Arincini Riceball (1)
Arincini Riceball (2)
Bread Sticks
Broccoli Bites (10)
10 pieces
Buffalo Chicken Tails
Cheese Fries
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Chicken Fingers (4)
4 Pieces with fries
Fried Pickles
Fried Ravioli (8)
8 Pieces
Fries
Garlic Bread
Jalapeño Bombs (5)
With cheddar cheese
Jumbo Shrimp Basket
With fries
Mac & Cheese Bites (8)
8 Pieces
Mega Fries
Bacon, mozzarella & cheddar
Mega Onion Rings
Bacon, mozzarella & cheddar
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6 Pieces
Onion Rings
Soups
Western Ranch Fries
Bacon, ranch & cheese
Wings
Cool & Fresh Salads
Steak Sandwiches
Plain Steak Sandwich
PhillyCheese Steak Sandwich
Pizza Steak Sandwich
With mozzarella cheese & pizza sauce
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Hot sauce, bleu cheese & American cheese
Conway Cheese Steak Sandwich
Pepperoni, mushroom, green peppers & fried onions
Delightful Wraps
Little Italy Deli Subs & Heros
Parmigiana Heros
Meatball Parm Hero
With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Eggplant Parm Hero
With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Chicken Parm Hero
With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Sausage Parm Hero
With melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Chicken Italiano Hero
With spinach roasted peppers & provolone cheese
Dinners
Pasta & Tomato Sauce Dinner
We start with cento plum tomatoes and fresh herbs simmered to perfection spices simmered to perfection
Pasta & Vodka Sauce
Sauteed prosciutto & onion in a red cream sauce with a splash of vodka
Pasta & Alfredo Sauce Dinner
Light cream based sauce, butter & pecorino Romano cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Topped with Romano, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
Chicken Alfredo Dinner
Light cream based sauce, butter, pecorino Romano cheese & grilled chicken
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Chicken Romano Dinner
Shrimp Alfredo Dinner
Shrimp Scampi Dinner
Shrimp Fra Diavolo Dinner
Baked Pasta Dinners
Desserts
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1867 Highway 544 South Carolina, Conway, SC 29526