Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Rustic Roast

review star

No reviews yet

182 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct

Conway, SC 29526

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Toast

Chocolate Toast

Chocolate Toast

$4.75

Brioche toast with nutella, banana slices and mini chocolate chips.

Berries and Cream Toast

Berries and Cream Toast

$4.75

Brioche toast with whipped mascarpone, strawberries and honey drizzle.

Avocado Caprese

Avocado Caprese

$5.50

Italian toast with avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella pearls and balsamic glaze.

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Toast

$5.50

Italian toast with fresh cracked eggs cooked to order, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Mediterranean Toast

$5.50

Italian toast with garlic hummus, cucumbers, olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and parsley.

Avocado Chorizo Toast

Avocado Chorizo Toast

$5.50

Italian toast with avocado slices, ground chorizo, fresh cracked egg and cotijo cheese.

Just Avo Toast

$4.75

A classic avocado toast, italian toast with avocado slices.

Breakfast Wrap

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Wrap

$5.50

Fresh scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese in a flour wrap.

Creamy Jalapeno Sausage Wrap

Creamy Jalapeno Sausage Wrap

$5.50

A fresh scrambled egg, house made jalapeno cream cheese, sausage and avocados in a flour wrap.

Avocado Chorizo Wrap

$5.50

A fresh scrambled egg, avocado slices, ground chorizo and cotijo cheese in a flour wrap.

Southwest Wrap

Southwest Wrap

$5.50

A fresh scrambled egg, seasoned onions and peppers, ham and cheddar cheese in a flour wrap.

Croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Fresh scrambled eggs, bacon and cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Fresh scrambled eggs, sauage patty and cheddar cheese on a buttery croissant.

Panini

Turkey Apple Brie Panini Petite

$6.15

Avocado BLT Club Panini Petite

$6.75

Rustic Chicken Panini Petite

$7.25

Ranch Chicken Salad Panini Petite

$6.15
Turkey Apple Brie Panini Classic

Turkey Apple Brie Panini Classic

$9.00
Avocado BLT Club Panini Classic

Avocado BLT Club Panini Classic

$9.25

Rustic Chicken Panini Classic

$9.50

Ranch Chicken Salad Panini Classic

$9.00

Wrap

Avocado BLT Club Wrap Petite

$6.75

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap Petite

$6.15

Ranch Chicken Salad Wrap Petite

$6.15

Rustic Chicken Wrap Petite

$7.25

Avocado BLT Club Wrap Classic

$9.25

Turkey Apple Brie Wrap Classic

$9.00

Ranch Chicken Salad Wrap Classic

$9.00

Rustic Chicken Wrap Classic

$9.50

Salad

Chicken Casear Cobb Salad Petite

$7.00

Chicken Casear Cobb Salad Classic

$9.00

Soup

Cup of Soup of the day

Cup of Soup of the day

$4.00Out of stock

Our soup of the day changes, you can call the store to ask which one we're serving, check on social media or make it a surprise when you pick up your order!

Bowl of Soup of the day

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.00Out of stock

Pastries

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Cookie

$1.25

2 Cookies

$2.00

Apple Turnover

$2.95

Sides

Baked Lays Chips

$1.00

Miss Vickies BBQ Chips

$1.00

Miss Vickies Jalapeno Chips

$1.00

Miss Vickies Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Plain Toast

$1.50
Fruit Cup with fruit dip

Fruit Cup with fruit dip

$3.00

A combination of cantaloupe, pineapples and strawberries with a side of house made fruit dip!

Plain Croissant

$2.00

NewSpring Small Group Food Trip Food Reimbursement Tori\Kim

$300.00

Seasonal

Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Small)

Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Small)

$5.00
Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Medium)

Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Medium)

$5.25
Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Large)

Rustic Pumpkin Latte (Large)

$5.50

Rustic's take on the classic PSL... ours is made with pumpkin spice, white mocha and topped with cinnamon!

Pecan Roll Latte (Small)

Pecan Roll Latte (Small)

$5.00

Taste like that butter, gooey goodness of a Butter Pecan Cinnamon Roll. A beautiful blend of butter pecan, caramel and cinnamon flavors.

Pecan Roll Latte (Medium)

Pecan Roll Latte (Medium)

$5.25

Taste like that butter, gooey goodness of a Butter Pecan Cinnamon Roll. A beautiful blend of butter pecan, caramel and cinnamon flavors.

Pecan Roll Latte (Large)

Pecan Roll Latte (Large)

$5.50

Taste like that butter, gooey goodness of a Butter Pecan Cinnamon Roll. A beautiful blend of butter pecan, caramel and cinnamon flavors.

Sweater Weather (Small)

$4.25

A cozy drink that wraps you up like a good sweater. A perfect combo of brown sugar cold brew with butterscotch sweet cream foam.

Sweater Weather (Medium)

$4.50

A cozy drink that wraps you up like a good sweater. A perfect combo of brown sugar cold brew with butterscotch sweet cream foam.

Sweater Weather (Large)

$4.75

A cozy drink that wraps you up like a good sweater. A perfect combo of brown sugar cold brew with butterscotch sweet cream foam.

Maple Apple Cider (Small)

$4.00Out of stock

A beautiful blend of apple and fall spices and maple syrup.

Maple Apple Cider (Medium)

$4.25Out of stock

A beautiful blend of apple and fall spices with maple syrup.

Maple Apple Cider (Large)

$4.75Out of stock

A beautiful blend of apple, fall spice and maple syrup.

Apple Oat Chai (Small)

$5.00

Apple Oat Chai (Medium)

$5.25

Apple Oat Chai (Large)

$5.50

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

one size double shot

Cortado

$3.50

One size equal parts espresso to milk

Americano (Small)

$2.75

Espresso with hot water

Americano (Medium)

$3.00

Espresso with hot water

Americano (Large)

$3.50

Espresso with hot water

Italian Cappuccino

$3.75

One size, espresso with steamed milk and froth

Latte (Small)

$4.25

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte (Medium)

$4.50

Espresso with steamed milk

Latte (Large)

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk

Coffee

House Drip Coffee (Small)

$2.00

House Coffee

House Drip Coffee (Medium)

$2.25

House Coffee

House Drip Coffee (Large)

$2.50

House Coffee

Featured Drip Coffee (Small)

$2.25

Drip coffee from select regions

Featured Drip Coffee (Medium)

$2.50

Drip coffee from select regions

Featured Drip Coffee (Large)

$2.75

Drip coffee from select regions

Iced Coffee (Small)

$2.25

House Coffee brewed over ice

Iced Coffee (Medium)

$2.50

House Coffee brewed over ice

Iced Coffee (Large)

$2.75

House Coffee brewed over ice

Iced Coffee (Extra Large)

$3.50

New for a limited time... extra large 32oz!

Cold Brew (Small)

$3.75

Slow steeped cold coffee

Cold Brew (Medium)

$4.00

Slow steeped cold coffee

Cold Brew (Large)

$4.25

Slow steeped cold coffee

Cold Brew (Extra Large)

$4.95
Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (S)

Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (S)

$4.25
Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (M)

Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (M)

$4.50
Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (L)

Pumpkin Coldfoam Coldbrew (L)

$4.75

Tea

Iced Tea (Small)

$2.50

Iced Tea (Medium)

$2.75

Iced Tea (Large)

$3.00

Hot Tea (Small)

$2.75

Hot Tea (Medium)

$3.25

Hot Tea (Large)

$3.75

Chai Tea (Small)

$4.00

Chai Tea (Medium)

$4.25

Chai Tea (Large)

$4.50

Matcha (Small)

$4.00

Matcha (Medium)

$4.25

Matcha (Large)

$4.50

London Fog (Small)

$4.00

London Fog (Medium)

$4.25

London Fog (Large)

$4.50

Medicine Ball (Small)

$4.50

Medicine Ball (Medium)

$5.00

Medicine Ball (Large)

$5.50

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte (Small)

$4.00

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte (Medium)

$4.25

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte (Large)

$4.50

Hibiscus Mulberry (Small)

$4.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Mulberry (Medium)

$4.25Out of stock

Hibiscus Mulberry (Large)

$4.50Out of stock

Teal Drink (Small)

$5.00

Teal Drink (Medium)

$5.25

Teal Drink (Large)

$5.50

Steamer

Hot Chocolate (Small)

$3.25

Hot Chocolate (Medium)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate (Large)

$3.75

Cider (Small)

$3.00

Cider (Medium)

$3.25

Cider (Large)

$3.50

Blended

Frappe (Small)

$4.50

Frappe (Medium)

$5.00

Frappe (Large)

$5.50

Espresso based Frappe (Small)

$4.50

Espresso based Frappe (Medium)

$5.00

Espresso based Frappe (Large)

$5.50

Soda & Juice

Soda (Small)

$2.00

Soda (Medium)

$2.50

Soda (Large)

$3.00

Juice (Small)

$2.00

Juice (Medium)

$2.50

Juice (Large)

$3.00

Water

T-Shirts

S Black T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

M Black T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

L Black T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XL Black T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

2XL Black T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

3XL Black T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XS Sage T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

S Sage T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

M Sage T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

L Sage T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Sage T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

2XL Sage T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

3XL Sage T-Shirt

$25.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

182 Waccamaw Medical Park Ct, Conway, SC 29526

Directions

Gallery
Rustic Roast image
Rustic Roast image
Rustic Roast image

